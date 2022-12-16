Following regular business Tuesday, the Pella City Council discussed how to address service outside of the city limits for Pella Community Ambulance. The challenge presented included how to have residents living in townships and communities outside of Pella ultimately help offset the cost of serving those areas, according to City Administrator Mike Nardini. In fiscal year 2022, out of 1,966 total calls, 265 were made to the townships adjacent to Pella and to the City of Leighton, and 162 were non-billable and another 61 were for Medicare/Medicaid patients, which have much lower rates of reimbursement than those with private insurance.

PELLA, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO