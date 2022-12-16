Read full article on original website
John Edward Manders Jr.
A Celebration of Life Gathering for John Edward Manders Jr., will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 27th, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorials may be given in his name to the Indianola Fire Department. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Helen Armstrong
Services for Helen Estella Camp Armstrong, 100, of Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Indianola First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Burial will follow services in the St. Charles Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Indianola First United Methodist Church. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Judy Ann Smith
A Celebration of Life Service for Judy Ann Smith, 76, of Indianola, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31st, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The family will greet friends prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Griffin Coy Turner
Funeral services for Griffin Coy Turner, 17, of rural Pella, will be held on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa. A luncheon will follow the funeral service at the church. Family Committal Service will follow at the Black Oak Cemetery, Pella, Mahaska County, Iowa. Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Gateway Church of the Nazarene. Memorial contributions may be given to the Griffin C. Turner Memorial Fund to be designated for the Southern Iowa Fair Grounds, Oskaloosa, Iowa or the Leighton, Iowa Ball Park.
Corrine Cain
Services for Corrine Cain, age 96, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will be held following the services at Zion Cemetery. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Blaine Kingery
Funeral services for Blaine Kingery, age 19 of Knoxville, will be held Friday, December 23rd at 2:00pm at the First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Bellefountaine Cemetery in Tracy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to de designated at a later date. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Gary Anderson
A memorial Service for Gary Anderson, age 76 of Knoxville, will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Knoxville Rotary Club Dictionary Project or to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Caryll Wilbur
Services for Nola Caryll (Bumgarner) Wilbur, age 89 will beheld at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The family will greet friends prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Cremation will follow services and inurnment will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either Promise Land Ministries, 20 Church Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327 (Caryll’s grandson Matthew serves at this Christian organization that helps people overcome addiction) or the Indianola First United Methodist Church, 307 W Ashland Ave, Indianola, IA 50125. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Simpson College Bookstore Moving Online
Simpson College has announced a partnership with Akademos, and will now have an online bookstore to provide textbooks and course materials from the on-campus store to online. The online bookstore will offer significant savings to students, increased access to compare pricing for required course materials and allows students to resell their used books through the marketplace. The current bookstore on the Simpson College campus will now be the Simpson College Spirit Shop, and will have spirit wear, home goods, and essentials.
Flag Donation to Knoxville Middle School
Carole Rowland, a member of the Knoxville American Legion Post 168 in Knoxville presented the Knoxville Middle School with an American Flag and the Iowa State Flag for the gymnasium. The presentation took place Tuesday afternoon, as Rowland presented the flags to Knoxville Middle School Principal Brian McNeill and assistant...
Indianola Seniors Commit on Signing Day
A trio of Indianola High School seniors made their choices for which college they will be competing for at the next level earlier this week. Emily Naughton signed to run track and field for Northwest Missouri State, Liam Kelso chose Loras College in Dubuque to also compete in track and field, while Kailey Peters will be playing volleyball for the Hillsborough Hawks in Florida.
Pella Christian Winterim Returns in January
When Pella Christian High School students return from Christmas break, they will start the second semester outside of the traditional classroom experience. Principal Kevin Herdegen says the 11th annual Winterim will be held from January 3rd through the 10th with students participating in unique classes, taking trips out of state, and interning at several local businesses. He says the program relies on the support of the area community in making sure the students receive a valuable experience. Hear more about the annual Winterim Program at Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
City of Pella Christmas Closures
All City of Pella offices are closed both Friday and Monday in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas. Due to the holidays, trash/recycling collection dates will change as follows:. – Mon. 12/26 routes move to Tues. – Tues. 12/27 routes move to Weds.
Merry-N County Christmas adds Christmas Night
Merry-N County Christmas will now be open Christmas Night. Therefore they will be open Dec. 23rd, 24th, and 25th this coming weekend from 6-8 p.m. Merry-N County Christmas, a drive-through lighted holiday display at Marion County Park continues this weekend. There are over 65 lighted displays this year. Sponsored by THRIVE Knoxville and the Marion County Historical Society, the Merry-N County Christmas route has expanded this year due to increased displays, so visitors will see many changes as they drive through Marion County Park.
Indianola Wrestling Defeats Creston in 2022 Finale
The Indianola wrestling team said goodbye to 2022 with a win over Creston Tuesday evening, in a rescheduled non-conference dual from Thursday. The Indians picked up wins by fall from Jensen Dyer at 113lbs and Isaac Seger at 126lbs, while earning points from Bowen Downey at 120lbs, Malachi Thomsen at 132lbs, Cael Meacham at 138lbs, AJ Pontier at 160lbs, Isaiah Kellow at 182lbs, and Jaxson Boyd at 285lbs.
Pella Ambulance Service Discussed Extensively Tuesday
Following regular business Tuesday, the Pella City Council discussed how to address service outside of the city limits for Pella Community Ambulance. The challenge presented included how to have residents living in townships and communities outside of Pella ultimately help offset the cost of serving those areas, according to City Administrator Mike Nardini. In fiscal year 2022, out of 1,966 total calls, 265 were made to the townships adjacent to Pella and to the City of Leighton, and 162 were non-billable and another 61 were for Medicare/Medicaid patients, which have much lower rates of reimbursement than those with private insurance.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Christian Alumni Jase Amelse – December 21st, 2022
Pella Christian alumni Jase Amelse was a part of the NAIA National Championship winning Northwestern College Raiders football team. Amelse joins Tyler Crabb on the Radio Sports Page to talk about the experience of the National Championship game in Durham, North Carolina.
Patriot’s Pen Essay Winners Announced from Pella
Students from Pella wrote essays that were reviewed by members of VFW Post 5242 and its Auxillary. The following were recognized:. 1st place: Elizabeth VandeVoort, 7th grade Pella Middle with Kristin Schulz – $100 for Gold. 2nd place: Sam Manning, 7th grade Pella Middle with Kristin Schulz – $75...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Christian
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian as we talk about clearing the winter weather from the roads in the county. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville School Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
