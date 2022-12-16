U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store
Editor’s note: Originally, the article stated the crash happened on Menaul near Comanche. This was incorrect. The correct location has replaced the previous information.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating after they found a U-Haul crashed into a T-mobile store. It left a hole in the side of the building.
The crash happened Friday morning on San Mateo near Comanche. It’s unclear if anything was stolen.
Story continues below:
- Top Story: Plans underway for abandoned Albuquerque water park
- Albuquerque: Mayor Keller talks about homelessness issues going into 2023
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
- Crime: Lawsuit claims New Mexico prisons not giving inmates needed addiction medication
Police said they are still looking for the driver and where the U-Haul came from.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 5