ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGXZg_0jlNRDOU00

Editor’s note: Originally, the article stated the crash happened on Menaul near Comanche. This was incorrect. The correct location has replaced the previous information.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating after they found a U-Haul crashed into a T-mobile store. It left a hole in the side of the building.

The crash happened Friday morning on San Mateo near Comanche. It’s unclear if anything was stolen.

Story continues below:

Police said they are still looking for the driver and where the U-Haul came from.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque property owner fed up after dumpster fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fed up with homeless encampments outside his property, an Albuquerque man is fuming after he says a homeless person started a huge dumpster fire that threatened a building on Vassar just behind Central. Property owner Joshua Baca says he believes the fire could have been prevented if the city had done something […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Vexus Fiber promising faster internet for Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new internet provider will be bringing faster internet to Albuquerque. Vexus Fiber began construction Tuesday on what they’re calling the city’s first fiber-to-the-home internet network. The contract with the city promises an option to connect every home and business in the city. “What we’re really here to do is to deliver […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

East Mountain I-40 drivers encountering more rumble strips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People driving along I-40 in the East Mountains are having a lot more encounters with rumble strips. They were installed during a recent repaving project and are different than the ones drivers are used to. While they were thought to be a paving mistake, the New Mexico Department of Transportation tells News 13 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

City of Albuquerque facing lawsuit over injustice towards homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several organizations are suing the city of Albuquerque for violating the civil rights of the homeless population. The law firm of Ives and Flores, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, and attorney Nick Davis filed a lawsuit on Monday on behalf of unhoused people living in Albuquerque. The groups said they want to stop city officials from unlawfully destroying encampments and property, jailing, and fining people.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque’s New Year’s Eve Before Dark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s New Year’s Eve Before Dark gives families around the city a chance to enjoy fun activities before the sun goes down. On December 31, the city is offering free admission to the ABQ BioPark Zoo, Aquarium, Botanic Garden, Albuquerque Museum and Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. Early […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy