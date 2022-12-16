U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store

Editor’s note: Originally, the article stated the crash happened on Menaul near Comanche. This was incorrect. The correct location has replaced the previous information.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating after they found a U-Haul crashed into a T-mobile store. It left a hole in the side of the building.

The crash happened Friday morning on San Mateo near Comanche. It’s unclear if anything was stolen.

Story continues below:

Police said they are still looking for the driver and where the U-Haul came from.

