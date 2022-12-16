Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
Related
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Might miss Saturday's game
Oliver (calf) is listed as questionable to play Saturday against Chicago. Oliver appeared with a calf injury on Wednesday's injury report that limited him during that day's practice. It now appears this issue has gotten worse, as he did not participate in Thursday's preparatory sessions and could be in line to miss his first game since Week 5. With fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also listed as questionable after logging three limited sessions Week 16, the Bills could turn to DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle to take on bigger roles against Chicago's run-heavy offense.
Rams, Broncos players pranked into believing they have to wear ugly Christmas sweater-themed uniforms
The Rams and Broncos were pranked into believing they will have to wear ugly sweater-themed jerseys for their Christmas matchup this weekend.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Lipscomb: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Louisville Cardinals will play host again and welcome the Lipscomb Bisons to KFC Yum! Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Cardinals should still be riding high after a victory, while Lipscomb will be looking to get back in the win column. Even if it...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16, 2022: Model says start Christian Watson, sit Tom Brady
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled of a shocking upset on Sunday, beating Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 at home. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns, but where will he land in the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings? Lawrence has thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four outings, but now he'll square off against a Jets defense that's giving up just 193.9 passing yards per game. Should Lawrence be included in your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
How To Watch NBA Games on Christmas Day 2022
Stream all of the NBA action on Dec. 25 — no cable required.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to right shoulder tendinitis. Huntley wasn't listed on the Ravens' initial Week 16 injury report that was released Tuesday, so the fact that he was limited a day later is noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to both quarterbacks' chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons. If Jackson ends up being ruled out for the Week 16 contest and if Huntley is cleared to play, the latter will be in line to make his third consecutive start.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Dealing with foot issue
Chubb won't practice Tuesday due to a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Chubb hit the 20-carry threshold for the fifth time in 14 appearances this season Sunday against the Ravens, finishing with 99 yards on 21 rushes. His DNP on Tuesday may be maintenance-related as a result, but his status still will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Saturday's game against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies: Steelers legend of 'Immaculate Reception' fame was 72
Franco Harris, whose "Immaculate Reception" was a highlight in a decorated Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, has died, CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with the family. He was 72. No cause of death was immediately known. Harris, who played 12 of his 13 NFL...
Thunder Rookie Ousmane Dieng Has Flashed Tremendous Upside This Season
Checking in on Oklahoma City Thunder's prized rookie, Ousmane Dieng, and how his freshman campaign is coming along.
CBS Sports
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Rob Zastryzny: Joins Pittsburgh
Zastryzny signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Zastryzny split the 2022 campaign between the Mets and Angels, and he had six big-league appearances between the two clubs. He spent most of the season at the Triple-A level and had a 3.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 55.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Ride Najee Harris, Kenneth Walker to your finals
It's Fantasy semifinals time in most leagues, and weather worries will make things tougher for some Fantasy managers. Plus injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Jeff Wilson, A.J. Dillon, Damien Harris and more could make things even trickier. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver Wire...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Washington Commanders special teamer Jeremy Reaves breaks down after learning he made the Pro Bowl
On Wednesday evening, four Washington Commanders players learned from head coach Ron Rivera that they had been named to the Pro Bowl this season. For wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and punter Tress Way, it was a great accomplishment and reward for their hard work and excellent play -- but it paled in comparison to what was felt by safety and special teams standout Jeremy Reaves.
CBS Sports
Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Jaguars vs. Jets prediction, NFL picks from expert on 31-14 run
AFC teams fighting to get in the 2022 NFL playoffs collide when the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 16 Thursday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (7-7) are one game behind Miami (8-6) for the third and final wild card spot in the conference. New York is coming off a crushing 20-17 loss to Detroit. Meanwhile the Jaguars (6-8) sit in second place in the AFC South, only one game behind Tennessee for the division lead. Jacksonville is riding high after an overtime victory over Dallas. Zach Wilson will start for New York with Mike White (ribs) ruled out.
Comments / 1