Read full article on original website
Related
8 Best Things to Do in Winter in Vail, Colorado
From skiing and snowboarding to visiting Camp Hale, here are some of the best things to do in Vail, Colorado on a winter trip here.
The Best Ski Gear for the Eco-Conscious Traveler
Reuse and reduce where possible, but when it’s time to buy new, consider this Earth-approved ski gear.
The Best California Trips For Different Types of Travelers
Miles and miles of gorgeous coastline, world-class cuisine and culture, legendary wineries, and so much more make the Golden State a dreamy destination. Here’s how to plan a trip suited to any traveler interest.
5 Winter Trips That Don't Require Skiing
You don't have to love skiing to enjoy these 5 winter trips, which include exploring Jackson Hole, having a spa day in Park City, and traveling to Squamish, Canada.
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
From the wilds of Transylvania, Romania to the bustling streets of Bangkok, Thailand, here are 12 places around the globe to put on your travel wishlists.
Quiz: Discover Your Perfect Trip in Fascinating California
Take this quiz to find out the right places for an idyllic California experience you’ll never forget.
How to Set and Keep Travel Resolutions
Resolutions are easy enough to set. But how can we better build on ones we've set previously?
6 Winter Road Trip Ideas Throughout the U.S.
From California to New York, here are 6 ideas for a winter road trip across the U.S., plus tips for taking a road trip in the winter.
How Much to Tip Hotel Housekeeping, Valets, and More
The etiquette behind hotel gratuities remains inconsistent and hard to navigate—consider this your cheat sheet of whom to tip and how much at hotels in the U.S.
To Travel Deeper, Go to a Destination More Than Once
Dr. Anu Taranath discusses how returning to Malleshwaram, India multiple times throughout her life lead to a deeper understanding of the destination—and herself.
Breeze Airways Just Added These 22 New Routes
Low-cost startup airline Breeze Airways is expanding on the East Coast, West Coast, and in the Midwest—with promotional fares as low as $39 each-way.
How to Earn Airline Miles on Lyft Rides
A guide to connecting your Lyft account to your Alaska Airlines or Delta frequent flier programs.
How to Fly in a More Thoughtful, Eco-conscious Way
Traveling by plane releases a significant amount of carbon and frequent fliers generate the most greenhouse gasses. Is there a way to fly and still be green?
A New Year, Filled With New Travel Opportunities
Founder Greg Sullivan shared his thoughts about AFAR's Where to Go list, travel inspiration for the coming year, and his recent trip to Prince Edward Island.
What Gabby Beckford Learned on a Solo Year-Long Trip
Engineer-turned-travel entrepreneur Gabby Beckford set out on a year-long Middle Eastern adventure at the age of 21. Here's what she learned while there.
The Best Cyber Monday Airline Deals in 2022
Alaska, Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, and Play are among the airlines that have announced some very enticing Black Friday and Cyber Monday airfare deals.
What is The Michelin Green Star?
The Michelin guide added a new award on top of their prestigious stars, The Michelin Green Star, which awards restaurants committed to sustainable gastronomy.
Why Airlines Still Have Dress Codes for Passengers
Much has changed since the "golden age" of air travel—but the debate around "dressing up" remains.
Travel Slow and Joyfully on Prince Edward Island's Island Walk
Enjoy iconic Canadian coastal scenery, fresh lobster rolls, and pastoral villages on PEI's new 435-mile hike and bike trail, Island Walk.
Southwest Airlines Is Testing Boarding Families First
In a very limited trial, Southwest Airlines is allowing some families with children ages six and younger to board first.
AFAR
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.https://www.afar.com/
Comments / 0