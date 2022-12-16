ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal storm brings snow, rain and wind to New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

News 12 New Jersey crews were hard at work on Friday covering the aftereffects of a storm system that moved through the state Thursday evening into Friday afternoon.

Parts of New Jersey saw several inches of snow, while other parts of the state saw heavy rain. The storm also caused some beach erosion and flooding.

News 12’s Ali Reid took a look at how the Garden State faired during the storm.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

