Coastal storm brings snow, rain and wind to New Jersey

News 12 New Jersey crews were hard at work on Friday covering the aftereffects of a storm system that moved through the state Thursday evening into Friday afternoon.

Parts of New Jersey saw several inches of snow, while other parts of the state saw heavy rain. The storm also caused some beach erosion and flooding.

News 12’s Ali Reid took a look at how the Garden State faired during the storm.

