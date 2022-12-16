ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keizer, OR

kptv.com

Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
WOODBURN, OR
KATU.com

Salem woman killed in hit-and-run, dragged several hundred feet by car

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, said police. At around 5:30 p.m. on December 20, Salem police received reports of an injured woman in the roadway on Madrona Avenue. Police arrived at Madrona AV and Woodbridge CT, where they located evidence of...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Victim shot during Portland robbery, suspect still at large

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot during a robbery Wednesday morning, Portland police say. Preliminary information from the report indicates that a person was shot during a robbery, with police and fire crews responding to SE 9th & Market shortly before 11 a.m. CRIME MAP | Check in...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Shroom House owner, manager face 40 drug charges

On Dec. 16, a grand jury formally charged alleged Shroom House owner Steven Tachie and alleged store manager Jeramiahs Geronimo with a slew of drug charges after the West Portland storefront was raided by the Portland Police Bureau on Dec. 8 for the suspected illegal sale of psychedelic mushrooms.
PORTLAND, OR
mybasin.com

PORTLAND AREA MAIL THIEF SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR BANK FRAUD, IDENTITY THEFT, AND POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Washington County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for using stolen bank checks and debit cards to defraud local residents and illegally possessing distribution quantities of methamphetamine. William Anthony McCormack, Jr., 40, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AND FOR WARRANTS

A Portland man was jailed for an alleged theft and for warrants by Roseburg Police early Monday. Information from RPD said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 34-year old after he was caught by construction workers allegedly stealing gas cans from a worksite in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Pedestrian Fatality in Afternoon Collision in Salem

Salem, Ore. — At approximately 2:30 p.m., Salem Police patrol officers responded to the report of a pedestrian versus vehicle collision today at the intersection of State ST and High ST NE. The preliminary investigation done by the Salem Police Traffic Team determined a pedestrian, identified as Denise Marie...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Woman killed in crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
CORVALLIS, OR
KATU.com

Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
SALEM, OR
KGW

Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast. “We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,”...
SALEM, OR

