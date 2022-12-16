Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
Investigation underway after 1 found dead outside Woodburn
Traffic is slowed outside Woodburn after police discovered someone dead from a gunshot wound.
Felon arrested after guns found during Portland traffic stop: PPB
Portland police said a convicted felon was arrested during a traffic stop after he was allegedly caught with multiple guns.
KATU.com
Police: I-5 traffic stop leads K9 to discovery of suspected cocaine
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon State Police reported. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, an OSP senior trooper stopped a passenger car for following too close on I-5 northbound near milepost 219.
KATU.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly shooting outside of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — Deputies found someone dead after responding to reports of a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon just outside of Woodburn, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at the 900 block of South Pacific Highway at about 3 p.m. and found a person had died. Detectives...
KATU.com
Salem woman killed in hit-and-run, dragged several hundred feet by car
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, said police. At around 5:30 p.m. on December 20, Salem police received reports of an injured woman in the roadway on Madrona Avenue. Police arrived at Madrona AV and Woodbridge CT, where they located evidence of...
KATU.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
KATU.com
Victim shot during Portland robbery, suspect still at large
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot during a robbery Wednesday morning, Portland police say. Preliminary information from the report indicates that a person was shot during a robbery, with police and fire crews responding to SE 9th & Market shortly before 11 a.m. CRIME MAP | Check in...
Shroom House owner, manager face 40 drug charges
On Dec. 16, a grand jury formally charged alleged Shroom House owner Steven Tachie and alleged store manager Jeramiahs Geronimo with a slew of drug charges after the West Portland storefront was raided by the Portland Police Bureau on Dec. 8 for the suspected illegal sale of psychedelic mushrooms.
Police: Woman, 74, dies after being dragged by hit-run driver
Salem police said a 74-year-old woman was struck and dragged by a vehicle Tuesday evening before she ultimately died.
mybasin.com
PORTLAND AREA MAIL THIEF SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR BANK FRAUD, IDENTITY THEFT, AND POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Washington County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for using stolen bank checks and debit cards to defraud local residents and illegally possessing distribution quantities of methamphetamine. William Anthony McCormack, Jr., 40, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release....
KATU.com
Missing Oregon City couple found safe after failing to return home from shopping
PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly Oregon City couple has been found safe after they failed to return home on Tuesday. The Oregon City Police Department said on Wednesday that Richard and Louise Wise had been found safe. An Officer and Deputy were attending to them. Police say that an...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AND FOR WARRANTS
A Portland man was jailed for an alleged theft and for warrants by Roseburg Police early Monday. Information from RPD said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 34-year old after he was caught by construction workers allegedly stealing gas cans from a worksite in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
kykn.com
Pedestrian Fatality in Afternoon Collision in Salem
Salem, Ore. — At approximately 2:30 p.m., Salem Police patrol officers responded to the report of a pedestrian versus vehicle collision today at the intersection of State ST and High ST NE. The preliminary investigation done by the Salem Police Traffic Team determined a pedestrian, identified as Denise Marie...
4 suspicious fires in Salem; man arrested for arson
After a series of late night fires in the same general area of Salem, a 28-year-old man was arrested and booked on 3 charges, including arson.
kptv.com
Woman killed in crash in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
KATU.com
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast. “We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,”...
KATU.com
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
kptv.com
Portland man says houseless neighbors saved his life, then forced to move
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man credits his houseless neighbors for saving his life during an attack. FOX 12 spoke with that man who said he feels less safe now that those neighbors have been forced to move. The neighbor said eight houseless people used to live on this...
