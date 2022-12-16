ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WGRZ TV

City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY

Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Winter weather could impact holiday deliveries

Rochester, N.Y. — The wintry mix expected to hit most of the U.S. could have an impact on those last-minute holiday deliveries. Major carriers like UPS, FedEx, and the Post Office all say they're monitoring the weather and forecasts closely, as the arctic front expected to hit a large portion of the country moves in.
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Holiday travel trouble for WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - WNY will be in the path of a disruptive Winter storm heading into Friday and Saturday. A Blizzard Warning has now been issued for Orleans and Genesee Counties from Friday morning through Sunday morning. For Monroe and Wyoming Counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the same time frame. Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory for a similar period of time.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Locally heavy snow west of Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend

After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo airport urges passengers to plan ahead for Friday snowstorm

CHEEKTOWAGA N.Y. — With less than a week until Christmas, AAA is estimating more than 100 million Americans will take to the roadways from Dec. 23-Jan. 2. More than 7 million are expected to fly, an increase of 14% compared to last year. As Buffalo Niagara International Airport prepares...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Santa visits C.P. Rochester and Golisano

Rochester, N.Y. — Jolly old Saint Nicholas made a fun and heartfelt visit in Rochester Thursday. The man in red teamed up with his elves in blue. Santa and Mrs. Clause arrives at C.P. Rochester on horseback courtesy of the Rochester Police Mounted Patrol Unit. "After COVID everything was...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York

Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York

While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Lake-effect snow warnings still in effect into tonight

From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist. There is much less coverage […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
13 WHAM

Boil water advisory in effect as crews work to repair water main break in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has issued a boil water advisory to residents on the west side of Rochester, after a water main break Wednesday evening. The city is also asking any residents and businesses who still do not have water service to call 311 so crews can determine the extent of remaining outages. 311 will remain open until 12 a.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Amerks players spread joy to hospitalized children

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks are spreading holiday cheer to sick children who can't be home for the holidays this year. Players visited Rochester General Hospital on Tuesday, delivering gifts to patients, signing autographs and talking to young hockey fans. "We are fortunate enough to play a game...
ROCHESTER, NY

