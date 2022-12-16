Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
13 WHAM
Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY
Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
NYS Thruway: Need to know for the Christmas weekend storm
Starting Friday morning at 6am all tandem trailers and all trucks with empty trailers will not be allowed on the Thruway from the Henrietta exit to the Pennsyvania State line in both directions.
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
13 WHAM
Winter weather could impact holiday deliveries
Rochester, N.Y. — The wintry mix expected to hit most of the U.S. could have an impact on those last-minute holiday deliveries. Major carriers like UPS, FedEx, and the Post Office all say they're monitoring the weather and forecasts closely, as the arctic front expected to hit a large portion of the country moves in.
13 WHAM
Holiday travel trouble for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - WNY will be in the path of a disruptive Winter storm heading into Friday and Saturday. A Blizzard Warning has now been issued for Orleans and Genesee Counties from Friday morning through Sunday morning. For Monroe and Wyoming Counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the same time frame. Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory for a similar period of time.
WNY waits and worries in anticipation of blizzard for Christmas weekend
All you last minute Christmas shoppers may want to rethink that strategy this year as a potentially impactful pre-Christmas storm is looming and forecasters are watching for indications on where exactly the system will track.
13 WHAM
Locally heavy snow west of Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend
After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
13 WHAM
Buffalo airport urges passengers to plan ahead for Friday snowstorm
CHEEKTOWAGA N.Y. — With less than a week until Christmas, AAA is estimating more than 100 million Americans will take to the roadways from Dec. 23-Jan. 2. More than 7 million are expected to fly, an increase of 14% compared to last year. As Buffalo Niagara International Airport prepares...
13 WHAM
Santa visits C.P. Rochester and Golisano
Rochester, N.Y. — Jolly old Saint Nicholas made a fun and heartfelt visit in Rochester Thursday. The man in red teamed up with his elves in blue. Santa and Mrs. Clause arrives at C.P. Rochester on horseback courtesy of the Rochester Police Mounted Patrol Unit. "After COVID everything was...
Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York
Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
Lake-effect snow warnings still in effect into tonight
From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist. There is much less coverage […]
13 WHAM
Boil water advisory in effect as crews work to repair water main break in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has issued a boil water advisory to residents on the west side of Rochester, after a water main break Wednesday evening. The city is also asking any residents and businesses who still do not have water service to call 311 so crews can determine the extent of remaining outages. 311 will remain open until 12 a.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Amerks players spread joy to hospitalized children
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks are spreading holiday cheer to sick children who can't be home for the holidays this year. Players visited Rochester General Hospital on Tuesday, delivering gifts to patients, signing autographs and talking to young hockey fans. "We are fortunate enough to play a game...
13 WHAM
International students at Bishop Kearney celebrate holidays with Wigilia dinner
Penfield, N.Y. — International students at Bishop Kearney and their families celebrated the holidays this week with a traditional Polish Wigilia dinner Thursday at Ellison Park. The 12-course meal is traditionally served on Christmas Eve and was followed by dancing, games and a gift exchange. "I just wanted to...
13 WHAM
Rochester City School District cancels school for Thursday due to water main break
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District has announced schools and buildings will be closed on Thursday due to the water main break impacting much of the city. All school-related activities are also canceled. Rochester City School District staff are not expected to report. No transportation will be...
