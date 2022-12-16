ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Congress OKs new law on tourist boats after Missouri tragedy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eopee_0jlNQ06v00
FILE - A duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised July 23, 2018, after it went down several days earlier after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. A bill requiring stricter safety rules in response to the 2018 sinking of the tourist boat that killed 17 people passed the Senate on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, and will head to President Joe Biden. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill requiring stricter safety rules in response to the 2018 deadly sinking of a tourist boat in Missouri is headed to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The legislation, which passed the Senate on Thursday, directs the U.S. Coast Guard to draft new requirements for amphibious vehicles such as the duck boat that sank during a storm on Table Rock Lake near Branson. Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas were killed; 14 people survived.

Lawmakers included the new regulations in a defense funding bill.

The measure calls for design changes to ensure the crafts stay upright. The Missouri vessel flooded through an air intake hatch on the bow that was not weather tight.

Many of the changes were recommended by the the National Transportation Safety Board after its investigation into the July 2018 tragedy.

If the Coast Guard had followed recommendations for small passenger boats that the NTSB made after a similar boat sank in Arkansas in 1999, killing 13 people, the Missouri vessel “likely would not have sunk,” NTSB accident investigator Brian Young said when the report was released.

The agency has said Ride the Ducks should have suspended water operations that day because of the severe weather forecast.

Under the measure, operators of amphibious vehicles would also be required to seek refuge if a weather watch or warning is issued for high winds.

The legislation also calls for immediate removal of canopies, side curtains and associated framing from the boats to improve passengers’ chances of escape during emergencies.

On April 5, a Missouri judge dismissed first-degree involuntary manslaughter charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, 54, the captain of the boat; Curtis P. Lanham, 39, the general manager at Ride the Ducks in Branson; and Charles V. Baltzell, 79, the operations supervisor who was a manager on duty when the boat sank.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against the three within days.

Attorneys for the men have said they were not aware of the severity of the storm and did not intentionally put their passengers in danger.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in the Coronado National Forest — the only national forest along the border — according to court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. The agreement also calls for Arizona to remove the containers that were already installed in the remote San Rafael Valley, in southeastern Cochise County, and in the Yuma area where the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s reservation. All this must be done by Jan. 4 without damaging any natural resources. State agencies will have to consult with U.S. Forest Service representatives. Ducey has long maintained that the shipping containers were a temporary fixture. Even before the lawsuit, he wanted the federal government to say when it would fill any remaining gaps in the permanent border wall, as it announced it would a year ago.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee governor grants clemency to 16 people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday granted clemency to 16 people, including two inmates who will be eligible for parole. In the Republican’s second round of clemency actions since taking office in 2019, Lee approved 13 pardons and three commutations, including the elimination of parole restrictions for one 78-year-old man who has been out of prison for 18 years. Fourteen of the 16 are no longer in prison, according to Lee’s office.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

International migration drove US population growth in 2022

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year’s 376,029 international migrants, with every state gaining residents from abroad, according to the 2022 population estimates. Natural growth — the number of births minus the number of deaths — added another 245,080 people to the total in what was the first year-over-year increase in total births since 2007. This year’s U.S. annual growth rate of 0.4% was a rebound of sorts from the 0.1% growth rate during the worst of the pandemic from 2020 to 2021, which was the lowest since the nation’s founding.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

No reports of postal uniform theft, home invasion scheme: USPS

CLAIM: A U.S. Postal Service uniform store was robbed in Tennessee in a scheme to impersonate postal workers and break into homes. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The U.S. Postal Service’s law enforcement division, which investigates robberies and burglaries of postal facilities, among other crimes, says it has not received any recent reports of such a scheme; nor is it aware of any dedicated uniform stores run by the Postal Service. The police department in a Tennessee community where one social media user claimed the robberies took place also said it had no evidence of such crimes.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS

BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving as interim secretary for six weeks, was named secretary of the department Wednesday. Ricks has been leading since former head Marketa Garner Walters resigned in November after a second young child died in Baton Rouge from a fentanyl overdose. “No doubt there are many challenges facing child welfare agencies, including here in Louisiana, but I am impressed by the way Terri has taken her years of knowledge and put it into leading the department and finding solutions,” Edwards said in a written statement Wednesday. Walters resigned shortly after a 20-month-old child died in Baton Rouge because of a fentanyl overdose, despite a warning to check on the baby just 10 days before their death. Four months earlier, a 2-year-old also died from fentanyl — even though doctors flagged risks to the child’s safety.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Ivey visits prisons, thanks corrections officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers. “The work of correctional staff is not easy. In fact, it may just be one of the toughest jobs in the country, absent of the recognition that is beyond well-deserved,” Ivey said in a statement. The governor met with each officer at the prison during the day’s shift change, her office said.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (seven, two, four; FB: five) (nine, nine, four, eight; FB: five) (seven, five, zero, one, eight; FB: five) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US probing automated driving system use in 2 Tesla crashes

The U.S. government’s highway safety agency said Thursday it will send teams to investigate two November crashes in California and Ohio involving Teslas that may have been operating on automated driving systems. The probes bring to 35 the number of crashes investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2016 in which either Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” or “Autopilot” systems likely were in use. Nineteen people were killed in the crashes. The California crash occurred on Thanksgiving Day involving eight vehicles on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. The driver told authorities that the Tesla Model S was using the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software, according to Highway Patrol report obtained by CNN. The Ohio crash happened Nov. 18 near Toledo, when a Tesla Model 3 crashed into an Ohio Highway Patrol SUV stopped on a roadway with its emergency lights flashing.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Travelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades, with forecasters warning of a “bomb cyclone” that will pack heavy snow and wind while sending temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of hours. The frigid air was moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. Places like Des Moines, Iowa, will feel like minus 37 degrees, making it possible to suffer frostbite in less than five minutes. There were already widespread disruptions in flights and train travel. “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid,” President Joe Biden warned Thursday in the Oval Office after a briefing from federal officials. “This is serious stuff.”
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy