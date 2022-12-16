ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

stormchaser
5d ago

thats what happens when you let these people run free and is anyone surprised at the skin tone of the shooter

5
 

wvlt.tv

Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting call Thursday morning, KCSO officials told WVLT News. The situation is still developing; the call reportedly came in to dispatch around 10:40 a.m. Officials did confirm that the incident happened...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD charges three in November shooting death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators have obtained warrants charging three men with the shooting death of a 49-year-old. KPD said 29-year-old Damante Golden, 29-year-old Dashawn Johnson and 39-year-old Lawrence Stenson are charged with the felony murder of Frank Vinson. Vinson was shot outside his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen dies after Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Mail theft reported across East Tennessee

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One airlifted after shooting in Strawberry Plains, suspect at large

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Emergency Room after a shooting in Strawberry Plains, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds but is stable, according to JCSO Sheriff Jeff Coffey. JCSO deputies are interviewing...
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch Up Quick

Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff's Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News.
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro: Dog dead following fire in Halls

Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff's Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News.
q95fm.net

Seven Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrants, Money, Drugs, And Guns Seized

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI ‘Operation Not Forgotten’ results in recoveries of 12 children

(TBI) According to a TBI press release, a multi-agency operation that took place last week has resulted in the recovery of a number of children identified as at-risk or missing in the Knoxville area. Operation Not Forgotten identified children throughout Knox County and surrounding areas who are considered at-risk based...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday they were searching for a missing woman. Tammy Bohanan last had contact with her family on Thanksgiving and has not spoken with them again, officials said. According to SCSO, Bohanan was last known to live in a 1978 Chevrolet van in the area of 338 near the Dam Store.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Operation Grinchmas in Claiborne County resulted in multiple arrests and over 90 firearms being seized, according to the sheriff. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed two separate search warrants on residences in the county on Dec. 16. A release stated that detectives recovered more than one-half pound of methamphetamine and heroin, over one-half pound of marijuana, a “large quantity” of prescription medication and $2,500 in cash.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN

