wvlt.tv
Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting
HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting call Thursday morning, KCSO officials told WVLT News. The situation is still developing; the call reportedly came in to dispatch around 10:40 a.m. Officials did confirm that the incident happened...
Search underway for two suspects in fatal Knoxville shooting
Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. Accoridng to KPD, Vinson was shot outside of his home at 2706 E. Fifth Avenue on Nov. 23 following what KPD believes was an attempted robbery.
KPD charges three in November shooting death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators have obtained warrants charging three men with the shooting death of a 49-year-old. KPD said 29-year-old Damante Golden, 29-year-old Dashawn Johnson and 39-year-old Lawrence Stenson are charged with the felony murder of Frank Vinson. Vinson was shot outside his...
wvlt.tv
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
Man charged with shootings in Knoxville arrested in Texas
A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas according to the Knoxville Police Department.
1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in East Knoxville
One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Mail theft reported across East Tennessee
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.
wvlt.tv
One airlifted after shooting in Strawberry Plains, suspect at large
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Emergency Room after a shooting in Strawberry Plains, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds but is stable, according to JCSO Sheriff Jeff Coffey. JCSO deputies are interviewing...
Mail theft suspect sought by Loudon County Sheriff’s Office
A mail theft suspect is being sought by the Loudon County Sheriff's Office after several neighborhoods were hit by the burglaries, some of which were caught on camera.
wvlt.tv
An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News. YWAC cold weather safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording.
Juvenile charged after fatal early morning shooting in Sevier County
A juvenile is facing charges after an early morning shooting just outside of Sevierville, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro: Dog dead following fire in Halls
Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News. Your headlines from 12/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: TDOT crews out today treating roads, 16-year-old targeted in shooting, Senate works on spending bill. Holiday dessert ideas.
Son pleads for safe return of missing Sevier County mother
It's been almost a month since Tammy Bohanan's family has heard from her and with each passing day, her loved ones are growing more worried.
Police recover business owner’s missing clothing boutique camper in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department shared on Tuesday that the trailer a Knoxville business owner asked for the community's help to find after it was reported stolen has been recovered.
q95fm.net
Seven Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrants, Money, Drugs, And Guns Seized
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.
WYSH AM 1380
TBI ‘Operation Not Forgotten’ results in recoveries of 12 children
(TBI) According to a TBI press release, a multi-agency operation that took place last week has resulted in the recovery of a number of children identified as at-risk or missing in the Knoxville area. Operation Not Forgotten identified children throughout Knox County and surrounding areas who are considered at-risk based...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday they were searching for a missing woman. Tammy Bohanan last had contact with her family on Thanksgiving and has not spoken with them again, officials said. According to SCSO, Bohanan was last known to live in a 1978 Chevrolet van in the area of 338 near the Dam Store.
wvlt.tv
Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Operation Grinchmas in Claiborne County resulted in multiple arrests and over 90 firearms being seized, according to the sheriff. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed two separate search warrants on residences in the county on Dec. 16. A release stated that detectives recovered more than one-half pound of methamphetamine and heroin, over one-half pound of marijuana, a “large quantity” of prescription medication and $2,500 in cash.
Juvenile family member charged in 22-year-old Sevier County man's killing
A Sevier County juvenile was being held Tuesday in the killing of a family member, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened early Tuesday, according to a release from Deputy Chief Jeff McCarter. Authorities were dispatched at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday about a shooting at a home at...
