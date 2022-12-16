ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Instacart Makes a Progressive Move in Pricing

Grocery delivery service Instacart has revolutionized the way households get their groceries. Since its start in the summer of 2012, the service was on the forefront of the "we'll bring it to you" market, quickly followed by Uber's (UBER) - Get Free Report food delivery service Uber Eats and its competitor DoorDash (DASH) - Get Free Report.

