WKBW-TV
Live updates: Preparing for a Christmas weekend Blizzard Warning in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News and 7 Weather teams will continue to provide the latest updates on the blizzard conditions hitting our region this weekend. Blizzard Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties. Winter Storm Warning from 7...
NYS Thruway: Need to know for the Christmas weekend storm
Starting Friday morning at 6am all tandem trailers and all trucks with empty trailers will not be allowed on the Thruway from the Henrietta exit to the Pennsyvania State line in both directions.
Weekend Weather Could Be Like Blizzard of ’77
The weather this weekend could be historical and has everyone talking about the massive blizzard of 1977 that crushed Western New York. The weather this weekend is shaping up to be blizzard-like with a mix of rain, sleet, snow, and ice all packed together with huge wind gusts that could cause whiteout conditions and loss of power.
WGRZ TV
City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
WNY waits and worries in anticipation of blizzard for Christmas weekend
All you last minute Christmas shoppers may want to rethink that strategy this year as a potentially impactful pre-Christmas storm is looming and forecasters are watching for indications on where exactly the system will track.
WKBW-TV
High impact, long duration winter storm hits this holiday weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is about to be "scrooged" by an extremely powerful winter storm that will arrive just in time for the holiday travel rush at the end of the week. The storm will carve a path through the upper Great Lakes and into Canada....
Mayor Brown announces closing, changes in advance of weekend storm
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a number of closings and changes Wednesday ahead of predicted harsh winter weather this holiday weekend.
WKBW-TV
Winter Storm WATCH Friday AM-Monday AM for WNY.
Winter Storm Watch for the region 7am Friday through 7am Monday. Western New York will experience relatively quiet weather ahead of what appears to be a high impact, multifaceted long duration winter storm that will impact travel and more starting Friday and continuing into the Christmas Day holiday. WHAT TO...
chautauquatoday.com
Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
13 WHAM
Our weather makes a U turn just before Christmas
Winter storm watches are out now from towns West of Monroe and Livingston counties beginning Friday morning. A combination of much colder air, strong wind gusts and lake effect snow will make travel unpleasant at times Friday evening through the weekend. As the weekend moves along snow will become more focused toward Buffalo and nearby towns.
Lake-effect snow warnings still in effect into tonight
From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist. There is much less coverage […]
2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York
Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
13 WHAM
Locally heavy snow west of Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
rochesterfirst.com
Motorist advisory: Parts of I-490, I-590 closed Tuesday
ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — Portions of I-490 and I-590 in Rochester will be closed Tuesday, the New York Department of Transportation announced. Heading south, there will be a double righthand lane closure along I-590 at Highland Avenue. There will also be a complete closure of the ramp connecting I-490...
City of Rochester works to fix water main break amid serious flooding
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees with the City of Rochester are currently working on a water main break that occurred at around 5 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Ford Street, officials confirmed. According to officers with the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to that area for reports of a water […]
Vehicle crashes into Lockport Burger King
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the driver mistook the vehicle's accelerator for the brake and drove into the exterior wall of the 5720 South Transit Road restaurant.
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
WKBW-TV
City of Buffalo files 'first-of-its-kind’ gun lawsuit
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has filed a 'first-of-its-kind' lawsuit to stop illegal gun violence on the city streets. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday mooring in State Supreme Court in Buffalo against gun manufacturers, distributors, and some gun shops saying they are fueling the violence that is taking lives.
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville man indicted for leaving scene of fatal incident in Buffalo
A Mayville man has been indicted for leaving the scene of a fatal incident after hitting a bicyclist in the city of Buffalo in July. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn today announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death (Class D felony), one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A misdemeanors).
