ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weekend Weather Could Be Like Blizzard of ’77

The weather this weekend could be historical and has everyone talking about the massive blizzard of 1977 that crushed Western New York. The weather this weekend is shaping up to be blizzard-like with a mix of rain, sleet, snow, and ice all packed together with huge wind gusts that could cause whiteout conditions and loss of power.
WGRZ TV

City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Winter Storm WATCH Friday AM-Monday AM for WNY.

Winter Storm Watch for the region 7am Friday through 7am Monday. Western New York will experience relatively quiet weather ahead of what appears to be a high impact, multifaceted long duration winter storm that will impact travel and more starting Friday and continuing into the Christmas Day holiday. WHAT TO...
NEW YORK STATE
chautauquatoday.com

Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Our weather makes a U turn just before Christmas

Winter storm watches are out now from towns West of Monroe and Livingston counties beginning Friday morning. A combination of much colder air, strong wind gusts and lake effect snow will make travel unpleasant at times Friday evening through the weekend. As the weekend moves along snow will become more focused toward Buffalo and nearby towns.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Lake-effect snow warnings still in effect into tonight

From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist. There is much less coverage […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York

Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Locally heavy snow west of Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Motorist advisory: Parts of I-490, I-590 closed Tuesday

ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — Portions of I-490 and I-590 in Rochester will be closed Tuesday, the New York Department of Transportation announced. Heading south, there will be a double righthand lane closure along I-590 at Highland Avenue. There will also be a complete closure of the ramp connecting I-490...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York

While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

City of Buffalo files 'first-of-its-kind’ gun lawsuit

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has filed a 'first-of-its-kind' lawsuit to stop illegal gun violence on the city streets. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday mooring in State Supreme Court in Buffalo against gun manufacturers, distributors, and some gun shops saying they are fueling the violence that is taking lives.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville man indicted for leaving scene of fatal incident in Buffalo

A Mayville man has been indicted for leaving the scene of a fatal incident after hitting a bicyclist in the city of Buffalo in July. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn today announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death (Class D felony), one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A misdemeanors).
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy