ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville Art Society announces new co-chairs

Huntsville is fortunate to be rich with visual artists who create and share inspiring works for others to enjoy. With new co-chairs at its helm, the Huntsville Art Society will continue to evolve its contributions to this thriving, creative community. “We are excited to take on our new roles,” say...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Town of Huntsville invites public to apply for committee and board appointments

The Town of Huntsville invites members of the public to apply to serve on the following 2023-2026 committees:. Accessibility Advisory Committee (4-year term) Active Transportation and Public Transit Committee (1 year appointment) Community Services Master Plan and Waterfront Strategy Committee (1 year appointment) Environment and Climate Change Committee (1 year...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

MAHC to receive operating funds for new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine

Photo from left, Huntsville Hospital Foundation CEO Katherine Craine, MAHC President & CEO Cheryl Harrison, Director & Chief of Diagnostic Imaging Jason Blaichman, and Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith. Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is one of 27 Ontario hospitals to receive operational funding for a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Portage Flyer train to Santa, a community tradition since 2004!

It seemed that every child in Huntsville had come to say hello to Santa on Saturday night at the Rotary Village Train Station. There was not an empty parking space all around and the line to board the Portage Flyer for a visit to Santa was packed from the very start of the evening.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy