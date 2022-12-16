Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged in December 8 stabbing on Waldo Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rodney Leon Warren, 39, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a friend on December 8. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of NE Waldo Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 8. The officers’ investigation found that Warren had reached out to the victim about hanging out on the day of the incident, and Warren picked up the victim and brought him to his house. Warren’s behavior abruptly changed at his house, and he became confrontational and violent.
WCJB
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
WCJB
Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests armed convict leaving city bus
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrested 13-time convicted felon Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville while getting off a city bus downtown on Tuesday. Kaley Behl, spokesperson for ACSO, said deputies have spent weeks searching for Hall. They arrested him on charges of second-degree felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests 2 for fatal SW Gainesville stabbing
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested two men for fatally stabbing another man during an altercation on Tuesday. According to GPD, officers responded Tuesday to calls about a stabbing at Phoenix Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. “Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive...
alachuachronicle.com
Arrests made in December 9 armed robbery that led to fatal shooting at Crossings at Santa Fe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., and his team would like to announce the arrest of all individuals responsible for the fatal shooting that occurred at the Crossings at Santa Fe on December 9, 2022. The details of the case are as follows:. On the night of December...
mycbs4.com
Armed robbery suspects charged with murdering accomplice
Alachua County — Alachua County deputies accuse two armed robbery suspects of murdering their accomplice, because he died while they were committing a crime. On December 9th, the Sheriff's Office says Jacoby Edwards, Andre Bleau, and Cameron Gibbs went to an apartment in the Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments to commmit an armed home invasion. Deputies say the target of the home invasion knew Edwards, and let him in, and then the other two rushed in with a gun.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests 2nd suspect from fatal robbery
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) on Monday arrested Andre Bleau, 18, the second person charged in a Dec. 9 fatal shooting at the Crossings at Santa Fe. The ACSO said in a Wednesday press release that Bleau along with Cameron Gibbs, 18, and Jacoby Edwards, 18, went to the Crossings at Santa Fe with the intent of committing armed robbery.
WCJB
Gainesville Police investigate claim of self-defense in deadly stabbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are working to determine if a deadly stabbing in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday was an act of self-defense. Officers say it happened just after 10 a.m. at a home on Southwest 26th Drive. Two men got into a fight which ended...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for threatening elderly woman and her son with a hammer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Salaam Sabir Payton, 44, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery on a person over the age of 65, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and property damage after allegedly threatening a 70-year-old woman and her son with a hammer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded...
YAHOO!
Teens no longer charged with murder in Ocala grocery store parking lot shooting
Prosecutors have dropped second-degree murder charges against two teenage boys accused of being involved in the shooting death of a young man earlier this year. Instead, the teens will be charged with a form of burglary of a conveyance while a third, older co-defendant is charged with second-degree murder. One...
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
WCJB
Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
alachuachronicle.com
Update: GPD has one in custody following fatal stabbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that happened at 10:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. One suspect is in custody. GPD updated the release to state that detectives are interviewing the person who stabbed the victim...
alachuachronicle.com
Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
Comments / 0