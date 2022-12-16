ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged in December 8 stabbing on Waldo Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rodney Leon Warren, 39, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a friend on December 8. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of NE Waldo Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 8. The officers’ investigation found that Warren had reached out to the victim about hanging out on the day of the incident, and Warren picked up the victim and brought him to his house. Warren’s behavior abruptly changed at his house, and he became confrontational and violent.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO arrests armed convict leaving city bus

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrested 13-time convicted felon Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville while getting off a city bus downtown on Tuesday. Kaley Behl, spokesperson for ACSO, said deputies have spent weeks searching for Hall. They arrested him on charges of second-degree felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD arrests 2 for fatal SW Gainesville stabbing

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested two men for fatally stabbing another man during an altercation on Tuesday. According to GPD, officers responded Tuesday to calls about a stabbing at Phoenix Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. “Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Armed robbery suspects charged with murdering accomplice

Alachua County — Alachua County deputies accuse two armed robbery suspects of murdering their accomplice, because he died while they were committing a crime. On December 9th, the Sheriff's Office says Jacoby Edwards, Andre Bleau, and Cameron Gibbs went to an apartment in the Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments to commmit an armed home invasion. Deputies say the target of the home invasion knew Edwards, and let him in, and then the other two rushed in with a gun.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO arrests 2nd suspect from fatal robbery

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) on Monday arrested Andre Bleau, 18, the second person charged in a Dec. 9 fatal shooting at the Crossings at Santa Fe. The ACSO said in a Wednesday press release that Bleau along with Cameron Gibbs, 18, and Jacoby Edwards, 18, went to the Crossings at Santa Fe with the intent of committing armed robbery.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Update: GPD has one in custody following fatal stabbing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that happened at 10:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. One suspect is in custody. GPD updated the release to state that detectives are interviewing the person who stabbed the victim...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy