Read full article on original website
Lovella Wood
5d ago
She keeps running away from home, there’s a reason why. Perhaps, mental health issues, or other problems within the home! She just ran away approximately 2 weeks, something definitely is not right, and needs to be investigated, authorities are quick to reunite children with their parents instead of having a full investigation to see why she continues to RUN AWAY before being returned, UNBELIEVABLE!!
Reply
6
Mary Phillips
6d ago
Wasn't that same Girl Missing last Month??? Need to look into WHY She keep leaving Her Family.
Reply(2)
10
Janet NewMan
5d ago
She looks so familiar- or is it the photos? I swear I've seen those pictures posted before. A girl that age can get into so, SO much trouble! 🙏 keep praying that she'll be safe, Mom and Dad
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
57-year-old Danville man hit and killed in Halifax County: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 57-year-old Danville man was hit and killed in an accident in Halifax County, according to authorities. Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash on Route 58 just east of Piney Grove Road at 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday. A 2019 Ford F-250...
WDBJ7.com
Camper stolen in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper. The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. Deputies say the camper was last reported seen Tuesday afternoon. The camper has a new spare tire...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has fired an officer it says was involved in an altercation with a student that was captured on video. Information about the December 16 incident is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to police.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville poice ask public for assistance with car break-ins
=The Danville police knocked on doors along Arlington Road Wednesday in an attempt to educate residents about a recent rash of car break-ins. Since Dec. 1 there have been more than 20 reported incidents of thefts from cars and every part of the city has been hit, according to Lt. Eric Ellis with the Danville Police Department.
WDBJ7.com
Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
Danville Police seeking information related to vehicle break-ins
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in relation to recent vehicle break-ins. Police say if anyone has photos or videos they believe to be related to the break-ins or are suspicious to contact them at 434-799-6510 or investigations at 434-799-6508. In addition to calling them, police say […]
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Man Arrested for Stealing School Bus
A Hurt man was arrested in Pittsylvania County this morning for stealing a school bus. At 6:41 deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt in reference to a suspicious white male in the proximity of an unoccupied and parked Pittsylvania County school bus. As Deputies...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash at the bridge on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened in the area of Blairs Cir and has closed the following lanes:. The north...
WSLS
Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a male suspect they say is responsible for an armed robbery early Wednesday. At 12:26 a.m., Lynchburg police said officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery. Authorities say the victim reported they had been...
WSLS
Danville police hosts annual ‘Cops and Kids’ event
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department held its annual Cops and Kids event on Tuesday. In total, 21 kids shopped with members of law enforcement to pick out clothes and toys at a local Walmart. The Danville Police Department partnered with the Danville Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s...
wfirnews.com
Man in custody after Christiansburg stand off
Virginia State Police requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. As officers arrived at the residence, the male suspect was positively identified through a window in the residence, from past encounters with Christiansburg Police Department at the residence. The troopers and officers pulled back to secure the perimeter and called for assistance.
wakg.com
14-year-old Arrested for Martinsville Wal-Mart Bomb Threat
On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. Nothing suspicious was located.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police release name of officer who shot at suspect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who shot at a suspect during an arrest operation. Patrol Officer Joshua Foster, a three-year department veteran, fired his department handgun during an attempt to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III. Per LPD policy, Officer Foster remains in...
WSLS
Lynchburg man sentenced to over 16 years for assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man has been sentenced after assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021, according to Bethany Harrison, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg. On Feb. 13, 2021, the Lynchburg Police Department officers responded to the FastMart2 for a report of two men outside...
wakg.com
Nine Vehicles Broken Into in Danville Monday Night
The City of Danville has continued to a see a spike in vehicle break-ins during 2022. The Danville Police Department has reported at least 23 incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into during the month of December alone. The latest round of break-ins occurred on Monday night when...
cbs17
Deputy found cocaine in moped compartment during traffic stop in Roanoke Rapids, sheriff’s office says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was charged Dec. 11 with drug possession after a Halifax County Sheriff’s deputy stopped him for running a stop sign on a moped. The deputy saw 54-year-old Eric Barber run the sign at Dickens Avenue in the area of...
WSLS
Christiansburg man arrested in connection with hit-and-run involving head-on crash with officer
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man believed to be involved in two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the...
WSET
14-year-old charged in Martinsville Walmart threat: Deputies
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office says a Walmart in Martinsville is back open and operating as usual following a threat on Sunday afternoon. A threat was communicated to the Walmart on Commonwealth Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m., according to Henry County Sheriff's Office. They said...
thestokesnews.com
Most Wanted
The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
Martinsville Police Department fires SRO during internal investigation
UPDATE 12/21 — The Martinsville Police Department says they have fired an officer who was involved in an incident involving a video on social media at Martinsville Middle School. The department says the incident took place on Dec. 16 and the officer involved was a School Resource Officer. Now all the information is being turned […]
Comments / 15