Danville, VA

Comments / 15

Lovella Wood
5d ago

She keeps running away from home, there’s a reason why. Perhaps, mental health issues, or other problems within the home! She just ran away approximately 2 weeks, something definitely is not right, and needs to be investigated, authorities are quick to reunite children with their parents instead of having a full investigation to see why she continues to RUN AWAY before being returned, UNBELIEVABLE!!

6
Mary Phillips
6d ago

Wasn't that same Girl Missing last Month??? Need to look into WHY She keep leaving Her Family.

10
Janet NewMan
5d ago

She looks so familiar- or is it the photos? I swear I've seen those pictures posted before. A girl that age can get into so, SO much trouble! 🙏 keep praying that she'll be safe, Mom and Dad

2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

