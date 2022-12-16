ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022

As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
U.S. life expectancy fell again in 2021 amid pandemic, opioid crisis

U.S. life expectancy fell to 76.4 years last year from 77 years in 2020, driven by the effects of the pandemic as well as the opioid epidemic, according to final mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: It is the second consecutive year that...
Defense bill seeks ROTC diversity numbers

A provision in the defense bill passed by Congress requires the Department of Defense to collect crucial demographic data on programs training students to be commissioned officers. Why it matters: The Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) is a significant pipeline for officers in all branches of the U.S. military, yet...
Most women aren't receiving the mental health care they report needing

Women were more likely than men to report needing mental health services in the past two years but 40% did not seek treatment and 10% were unable to get help despite trying, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation brief released Tuesday. Why it matters: The nation continues to grapple with...
Top Biden administration cyber official planning to step down

Chris Inglis, the first-ever national cyber director, is preparing to step down after spending the last 18 months standing up the new White House office, two sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: The move, which could happen as early as next month and was first reported...
