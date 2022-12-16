ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The week in CT news: Remembering Sandy Hook, East Granby gun incident, Puerto Rican statehood

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago
Connecticut Public

Fix approved for 'unintended consequence' that locked some CT residents into service with Eversource

State regulators issued a decision Wednesday intended to address problems with a trial electric program to help people avoid shutoffs. The decision approves a plan from Eversource to allow people who were automatically signed up for the shut-off protection program to switch their electric provider. Previously, the trial shutoff protection...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Where CT stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend

Heading into the height of the holiday travel, respiratory illnesses continue to be on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital

A Florida hospital has become the latest front for political activists eager to challenge protocols for treating COVID. While most of the 6,000 hospitals in the United States are privately-run, about 200 are controlled by publicly-elected board members, according to Larry Gage, former president of the National Association of Public Hospitals. Typically, those elections usually have nothing to do with national politics or culture war issues.
SARASOTA, FL
Connecticut Public

Maine delegation cheers budget language to delay lobster rules

Members of Maine's congressional delegation celebrated budget language that would delay new federal regulations that they contend could shut down much of Maine’s iconic lobster industry. The delegation inserted language in a massive, omnibus budget bill that would prevent federal fisheries regulators from imposing new regulations on the industry...
MAINE STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
