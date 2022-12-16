The week in CT news: Remembering Sandy Hook, East Granby gun incident, Puerto Rican statehood

Read full article on original website
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her...
Bridgeport's new police chief wants officers to show empathy and sympathy
Roderick Porter was sworn in as Bridgeport’s new police chief at the beginning of December. Chief Porter, who first joined the Bridgeport Police Department in 1993 and served for nearly three decades, came out of retirement for the job. He takes over at a challenging time in policing as...
Edward T. 'Ned' Coll dies; Hartford activist fought racism, poverty and closed beaches
Edward T. “Ned” Coll, 82, the Hartford activist most remembered for his efforts in the 1970s to dramatize the lack of public access to most of the state’s saltwater beaches, died Saturday after a long illness. His death was reported by his ex-wife Leslie Hammond, who said...
State police ratify deal to make them best-paid cops in Connecticut
The Connecticut State Police Union said Tuesday it has overwhelmingly ratified a four-year contract aimed at bolstering the recruitment and retention of troopers with dramatically higher starting pay, a quicker path to the top of the pay scale, and lump sums for senior troopers. In voting that concluded Tuesday, the...
Fix approved for 'unintended consequence' that locked some CT residents into service with Eversource
State regulators issued a decision Wednesday intended to address problems with a trial electric program to help people avoid shutoffs. The decision approves a plan from Eversource to allow people who were automatically signed up for the shut-off protection program to switch their electric provider. Previously, the trial shutoff protection...
Where CT stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend
Heading into the height of the holiday travel, respiratory illnesses continue to be on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
CT’s Sara Bronin to lead Advisory Council on Historic Preservation
The U.S. Senate early Thursday confirmed Connecticut’s Sara Bronin to become chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation a year and a half after her initial nomination by President Joe Biden. Bronin, a professor and lawyer, will lead an agency that advises the president and Congress on federal...
In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital
A Florida hospital has become the latest front for political activists eager to challenge protocols for treating COVID. While most of the 6,000 hospitals in the United States are privately-run, about 200 are controlled by publicly-elected board members, according to Larry Gage, former president of the National Association of Public Hospitals. Typically, those elections usually have nothing to do with national politics or culture war issues.
New England artist sends a message of joy, literally, with the Hanukkah Forever stamp
In 1984, when Jeanette Kuvin Oren was an epidemiology Ph.D. student at Yale University and preparing for her wedding, the university rabbi had a suggestion: Since Oren already pursued art as a hobby, would she be open to making her own ketubah? She said yes, and her life changed. But it wasn’t only because of the marriage.
'Bomb cyclone' drops chaos on holiday travel plans in Connecticut
President Joe Biden has warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind. He said Thursday in the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.”. The National Weather Service said frigid air will move through...
Climate change is transforming the Arctic and Alaska natives are on the frontline
NPR's A Martinez talks to Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer, co-author of a report on Arctic warming, about how the changing climate is impacting Arctic residents in Alaska.
New York GOP leader calls accusation of faked bio for new GOP House member 'serious'
New York Rep.-elect George Santos last month won a House seat on Long Island but much of his biography and resume appear to have been invented. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Dec. 20, 2022.)
Maine delegation cheers budget language to delay lobster rules
Members of Maine's congressional delegation celebrated budget language that would delay new federal regulations that they contend could shut down much of Maine’s iconic lobster industry. The delegation inserted language in a massive, omnibus budget bill that would prevent federal fisheries regulators from imposing new regulations on the industry...
Recent legal and political challenges could derail Trump's 2024 presidential run
NPR's A Martinez speaks with former GOP Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida about former President Donald Trump's political future, and whether there's a place for him in the Republican Party.
How 2 new House members plan to 'work across the aisle' in the next Congress
It's a time of transition on Capitol Hill. In the House of Representatives, Democrats are ceding the majority offices to the Republicans. As departing lawmakers pack up their things, first-time lawmakers are unpacking their belongings and getting ready to settle in. Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost and New York Republican Mike...
New London gets through the longest night of the year with music, joining cities across the globe
Every summer solstice, hundreds of cities and towns around the globe celebrate Make Music Day, a chance for musicians and music lovers to enjoy a day full of free, outdoor music events. The very first Make Music Day was in France in 1982. About a decade ago, organizers started Make Music Winter with the same idea in mind.
Commonwealth Wind bows out of nearly finished contract, says costs have risen too high
The parent company of Commonwealth Wind says it can no longer build its wind farm at the prices negotiated with Massachusetts electric companies. Avangrid previously sought to renegotiate the contracts, but the state refused. On Friday, the company filed papers asking the Department of Public Utilities to dismiss the approval...
