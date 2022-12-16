Read full article on original website
LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
Former Lakers center Dwight Howard gets bodied in epic T1 League clash
After not being re-signed by the Los Angeles Lakers and contemplating a jump into the world of professional wrestling, future Hall of Famer Dwight Howard decided to take his talents to Taiwan and play in the T1 League. Howard scored 38 points to go along with 25 rebounds in his...
NBA Rumors: Could the Miami Heat’s transactional patience pay off?
The Miami Heat haven’t necessarily been the biggest movers and shakers out there when it comes to transactions over the last year or so. Still seeming to need something to get the best out of their current bunch of guys, they’ve been hesitant, thus far, to make any significant moves.
LeBron James’ PR campaign officially begins in Lakers’ loss to Kings
After the three-week period putting belief of playoff contention back in the minds of Lakers Nation after a 2-10 start, the Los Angeles Lakers are close to implosion again with the injury to Anthony Davis. With LeBron James strategically selecting teams that are not as strong defensively to stop him, along with injuries throughout the team, the propaganda trade rumor machine should be up and running daily after Christmas.
Lakers can’t match Knicks’ outrageous asking price for Cam Reddish
The Los Angeles Lakers are not in a great position right now as the season could potentially start to slip away with Anthony Davis out for at least the next month. If Los Angeles does not do something soon, the season could slip between the cracks and snowball last like year.
