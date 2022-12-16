ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
LeBron James’ PR campaign officially begins in Lakers’ loss to Kings

After the three-week period putting belief of playoff contention back in the minds of Lakers Nation after a 2-10 start, the Los Angeles Lakers are close to implosion again with the injury to Anthony Davis. With LeBron James strategically selecting teams that are not as strong defensively to stop him, along with injuries throughout the team, the propaganda trade rumor machine should be up and running daily after Christmas.
