Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers final Week 15 injury report

By Shaun Calderon, Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
We’ve reached the final injury update of the week as we inch toward the AFC showdown between the Tennessee Titans (7-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The Titans have had a rough week on the injury front with their initial report listing over 28 percent of the available roster. Tennessee had a total of 15 players listed to start the week.

After practice on Friday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that seven players have been ruled out for Week 15: defensive lineman Denico Autry, wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board, cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery, safety Amani Hooker, and running back Dontrell Hilliard.

Now, a look at the full final injury reports for both teams.

