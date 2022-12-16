Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers final Week 15 injury report
We’ve reached the final injury update of the week as we inch toward the AFC showdown between the Tennessee Titans (7-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
The Titans have had a rough week on the injury front with their initial report listing over 28 percent of the available roster. Tennessee had a total of 15 players listed to start the week.
After practice on Friday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that seven players have been ruled out for Week 15: defensive lineman Denico Autry, wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board, cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery, safety Amani Hooker, and running back Dontrell Hilliard.
Now, a look at the full final injury reports for both teams.
