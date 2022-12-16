ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Hamburg officials say they learned a few lessons from the November snowstorm

By Lia Lando
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwLG3_0jlNNfCW00

Dave White and his neighbors on Nash Road in Hamburg were snowed in during the November storm. It took crews several days to clear their street and many others. He hopes that doesn't happen again. White says, " I'm hoping that they keep up with it this time especially with the Bills game happening here."

Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak says he's having ongoing meetings with the Emergency Manager, partners from Erie County, New York State, Orchard Park and the Highway Superintendent to prepare for the forecasted snow. He says they learned some lessons from the last snowstorm.

"We learned that number one, we have to get ahead of it. We have to start early, and we have to get that salt down and we have to communicate with the public," Hoak says. He's urging residents to be prepared and, "make sure you get your shopping done today. Be ready for a couple days and cheer on our Buffalo Bills from the living room if you can."

If you have a ticket to the game, Hoak recommends to carpool, if possible, to keep extra vehicles off the road.

Hamburg Emergency Manager Sean Crotty says it's essential for the public to pay attention to information from officials. He says, "they need to know to allow themselves more time to get to and from the stadium." He says plows are coordinating now in hopes of keeping up with the forecasted snow during the game, "so when people start to leave the game, they have hopefully cleared streets."

Dave White says he's ready for anything after that November storm. "I made sure that the snowblower's gassed up, the tires are filled. This way I can start right when the snow starts coming down and we don't get trapped this time around."

Officials say if you are planning on driving in the snow, make sure you have a full tank of gas, snow tires, snow removal equipment and warm clothing and blankets packed in case you get stuck. They also say police will be out enforcing any travel restrictions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Blizzard Memory: National Guard In The Streets [VIDEO]

The Buffalo and Western New York area is under a BLIZZARD WARNING. The snow and the wind are about to make travel impossible and is not recommended from Friday to Sunday. The biggest issue will be the blowing and drifting snow. Things are about to get wild as we will see the pressure drop dramatically and take the temperature with it. From the 50's to the teens in a matter of minutes! The weather term, Bomb Cyclone, it what we are officially going to see here in the Buffalo area.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

22 Most Popular Buffalo & WNY Restaurants of 2022

Every year we look back at the most notable things that happened in the food and drink and entertainment industries. We look at the best new restaurants, the full list of places that opened and closed throughout the year, and the most popular topics and events across StepOutBuffalo.com. It’s fun to see where Buffalonians stepped out to most in 2022 – what made you stop scrolling and start drooling!
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy