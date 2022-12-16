Hamburg officials say they learned a few lessons from the November snowstorm

Dave White and his neighbors on Nash Road in Hamburg were snowed in during the November storm. It took crews several days to clear their street and many others. He hopes that doesn't happen again. White says, " I'm hoping that they keep up with it this time especially with the Bills game happening here."

Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak says he's having ongoing meetings with the Emergency Manager, partners from Erie County, New York State, Orchard Park and the Highway Superintendent to prepare for the forecasted snow. He says they learned some lessons from the last snowstorm.

"We learned that number one, we have to get ahead of it. We have to start early, and we have to get that salt down and we have to communicate with the public," Hoak says. He's urging residents to be prepared and, "make sure you get your shopping done today. Be ready for a couple days and cheer on our Buffalo Bills from the living room if you can."

If you have a ticket to the game, Hoak recommends to carpool, if possible, to keep extra vehicles off the road.

Hamburg Emergency Manager Sean Crotty says it's essential for the public to pay attention to information from officials. He says, "they need to know to allow themselves more time to get to and from the stadium." He says plows are coordinating now in hopes of keeping up with the forecasted snow during the game, "so when people start to leave the game, they have hopefully cleared streets."

Dave White says he's ready for anything after that November storm. "I made sure that the snowblower's gassed up, the tires are filled. This way I can start right when the snow starts coming down and we don't get trapped this time around."

Officials say if you are planning on driving in the snow, make sure you have a full tank of gas, snow tires, snow removal equipment and warm clothing and blankets packed in case you get stuck. They also say police will be out enforcing any travel restrictions.

