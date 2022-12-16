Read full article on original website
Police seeking help in unsolved murder of Riverside County man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved killing of a Riverside County man in 2021. The victim, Julian Evans, 24, from Corona, was found near the 14000 block of North Bordwell Avenue in Colton on Oct. 2, 2021, according to Colton police. Evans, who was driving a dark gray, four-door 2007 Mercedes-Benz, […]
Man, Woman Plead Guilty to Welfare Fraud in OC
A man and woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to welfare fraud in Orange County amounting to more than $141,000. Roy Taylor, 47, and Manar Mansser, 35, were placed on one year of informal probation and sentenced to 90 days in jail, but a sentencing date for a year from now was set and they do not have to begin serving the time behind bars until March 24.
Corona man charged with robbery spree in O.C.
A 27-year-old Corona man was arrested today on federal charges of eight armed robberies and two attempted robberies during a spree of holdups in Orange County in November.
Young Man Suspected in DUI Wreck While Street Racing, Injuring Motorist
A 19-year-old man allegedly racing another motorist through the streets of Moreno Valley plowed into a pickup, severely injuring the other motorist, authorities said Thursday. Tyler Michael Hanna of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs resulting in great bodily injury and engaging in a speed contest, both felonies.
Felon Sentenced to 16 Months in Prison for Grand Theft in La Quinta
A 29-year-old felon who stole from a La Quinta business earlier this year is facing 16 months in state prison after pleading guilty to a grand theft charge. Adrian Nicholas Vanwinkle of Desert Hot Springs was charged with two felony counts, one each of grand theft of over $950 and vandalism, according to court records.
Ex-ICE agent from Riverside who raped women convicted of federal charges
A 48-year-old former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent from Riverside who sexually assaulted two women was convicted today of federal charges. Following a nearly two-week trial at U.S. District Court in downtown Riverside, a jury found John Jacobs Olivas guilty of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. U.S. District Judge The post Ex-ICE agent from Riverside who raped women convicted of federal charges appeared first on KESQ.
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
Man charged in deadly pursuit, crash in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury,...
Accused Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Drive-By Shooting Due in Court
A woman accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Santa Ana is due to be arraigned Tuesday, while her alleged accomplice will go to court early next month on a murder charge. Brooke Victoria De La Cruz , 24, of Orange,...
Riverside County Man Arrested on Federal Complaint Alleging Armed Robbery Spree Last Month That Targeted Businesses in Orange County
December 21, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he committed eight armed robberies – and two attempted armed robberies – of businesses, mostly restaurants, during a week-long crime spree last month. George Arizon, 27, of...
Suspect in San Jacinto Bank Robbery Arrested
A 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in San Jacinto Tuesday was arrested. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 10:48 a.m. to the Bank of Hemet branch in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue regarding a bank robbery, Sgt. Matt Posson said.
Felon Charged with Evading, Theft After Chase in Nuevo
A probationer accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit in Nuevo with a stolen motorcycle loaded into the rear of his pickup truck, then fleeing into hills near Lake Perris where he surrendered, was charged Tuesday with felony evading and other offenses. Armando Reyes Gonzalez, 32, of Moreno...
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
Fontana P.D. Officer Samuel Saenz is honored for solving several cases
Officer Samuel Saenz was named the Fontana Police Department’s Employee of the Month for September because of his work in solving several cases. Saenz, who has been a member of the P.D.’s Gang Unit for a year and a half, was praised by Fontana Chief Billy Green for his investigative skills.
Moreno Valley men arrested in connection with armed robbery of doughnut shop
BURBANK, Calif. – Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive...
Two Men Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery of Burbank Doughnut Shop
Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive Ave., according to the...
Fentanyl: Authorities arrest suspects in Huntington Beach, Hemet
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter,...
The Orange Police arrested three armed suspects including a gangbanger on probation
Due to an increase of graffiti, the Orange Police Department’s Gang Unit was patrolling the east sector when they observed three suspicious subjects. They attempted to contact the subjects and all three were detained after a foot pursuit. One male was a documented gang participant on probation. A second...
2 suspects charged in connection with deadly Santa Ana drive-by
A man and woman were charged Monday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, of Orange, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of gang activity. He also was charged with two counts of attempted murder and faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a gun causing death, gang activity, committing a crime while out on custody in another case and attempted premeditated murder.
