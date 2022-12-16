A man and woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to welfare fraud in Orange County amounting to more than $141,000. Roy Taylor, 47, and Manar Mansser, 35, were placed on one year of informal probation and sentenced to 90 days in jail, but a sentencing date for a year from now was set and they do not have to begin serving the time behind bars until March 24.

