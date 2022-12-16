Read full article on original website
Argentina beats France and wins its first World Cup in 36 years
A most epic game - those are the words of my colleague Steve Inskeep. But it's safe to say a lot of people feel that way about today's World Cup final. In the end, and it took a long time to get there, Argentina prevailed over France. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman is at a very loud stadium in Doha. He joins us now. Hi, Tom.
A large community of Filipino workers in Dubai celebrates Christmas far from home
Filipinos living in Dubai often mark Christmas without relatives, who are back home in the Philippines. Many also work through the holiday but still manage to find joy and community.
U.K. court upholds plan to deport refugees to Rwanda
The High Court in London has ruled that a British government policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda was lawful. But as Willem Marx reports, the decision is not likely to have any instant impact on the dangerous migrant boat crossings from France that left four people dead this past week.
Dentist from Brazil is now the person who has gone to the most World Cups
Daniel Sbruzzi, 75, has gone to 11 World Cups, according to Guinness World Records. He wears women's outfits to Brazil's games for good luck, but in Qatar he had to respect the local dress code.
Peru expels Mexico's ambassador as tensions between the countries rise
Peru and Mexico continue their diplomatic squabble over the fate of Peru's former president Pedro Castillo.
New London gets through the longest night of the year with music, joining cities across the globe
Every summer solstice, hundreds of cities and towns around the globe celebrate Make Music Day, a chance for musicians and music lovers to enjoy a day full of free, outdoor music events. The very first Make Music Day was in France in 1982. About a decade ago, organizers started Make Music Winter with the same idea in mind.
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
New England artist sends a message of joy, literally, with the Hanukkah Forever stamp
In 1984, when Jeanette Kuvin Oren was an epidemiology Ph.D. student at Yale University and preparing for her wedding, the university rabbi had a suggestion: Since Oren already pursued art as a hobby, would she be open to making her own ketubah? She said yes, and her life changed. But it wasn’t only because of the marriage.
Spain begins drawing for the $2.7 billion 'El Gordo' lottery
MADRID — Spain kicked off the festive period Thursday with the celebration of one of its most iconic events, the bumper Christmas lottery, known as "El Gordo" (The Fat One). The most sought-after prize shells out 400,000 euros ($425,000), or some 325,000 euros after tax, to holders of winning 20-euro tickets, known as décimos.
The weird, wild and wonderful stories you might have missed this year
There's always room for a little more good news. As we look back on 2022, we wanted to share a few of our favorite moments of joy from the year to bring a bit of hope, whimsy and humor to your end of year festivities. Here are a few bits...
