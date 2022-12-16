Read full article on original website
KCSO: Shoplifter flees after shooting, killing Rural King employee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after confronting a shoplifter at the Rural King in Halls, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The call for the shooting came in around 10:38 a.m. on Thursday. Officers arrived at the location at about 10:42 a.m., KCSO said. KCSO said...
Search underway for two suspects in fatal Knoxville shooting
Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. Accoridng to KPD, Vinson was shot outside of his home at 2706 E. Fifth Avenue on Nov. 23 following what KPD believes was an attempted robbery.
KPD charges three in November shooting death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators have obtained warrants charging three men with the shooting death of a 49-year-old. KPD said 29-year-old Damante Golden, 29-year-old Dashawn Johnson and 39-year-old Lawrence Stenson are charged with the felony murder of Frank Vinson. Vinson was shot outside his...
One dead after Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in East Knoxville
One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department.
KPD: Investigation underway after finding teenager who later died from gunshot wounds in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were investigating after finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds in East Knoxville on Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. Officers were in the area of Walter P. Taylor Homes when they heard gunshots nearby, KPD said. They searched the area...
Juvenile charged after fatal early morning shooting in Sevier County
A juvenile is facing charges after an early morning shooting just outside of Sevierville, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.
1-year-old found safe, man taken into custody after Amber Alert
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old who was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Amber Alert Monday morning has been found. Roberto Godinez III was located safe, according to the TBI. Roberto Godinez II, who the 1-year-old was thought to be traveling with, was taken into custody later...
Warrant: Annoyed woman sets fire to couch, spurring blaze that damages 6 apartment units
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman faces an aggravated arson charge, accused of deliberately starting a fire in her South Knoxville apartment that forced a woman inside to jump from a second-floor window and caused damage to several surrounding units, a warrant states. Kelli D. Hoffman, 42, set the...
Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday they were searching for a missing woman. Tammy Bohanan last had contact with her family on Thanksgiving and has not spoken with them again, officials said. According to SCSO, Bohanan was last known to live in a 1978 Chevrolet van in the area of 338 near the Dam Store.
Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Operation Grinchmas in Claiborne County resulted in multiple arrests and over 90 firearms being seized, according to the sheriff. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed two separate search warrants on residences in the county on Dec. 16. A release stated that detectives recovered more than one-half pound of methamphetamine and heroin, over one-half pound of marijuana, a “large quantity” of prescription medication and $2,500 in cash.
One person arrested after ‘suspicious’ fire at Knoxville apartment building
Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have...
Police recover business owner’s missing clothing boutique camper in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department shared on Tuesday that the trailer a Knoxville business owner asked for the community's help to find after it was reported stolen has been recovered.
Rural Metro: Dog dies after house fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One dog is dead after a house fire in North Knoxville on Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire. Around 9:50 a.m., Rural Metro responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive. When crews arrived they found a modular home engulfed by flames, Rural Metro said.
Missing Bell County Man Found Dead
Bell County police were called out to reports of a body found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was 70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton was reported missing on December 12th. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
TBI: 75-year-old woman from Claiborne Co. located safe in Kentucky
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — UPDATE: Shirley Hall was located in Kentucky and is safe, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Shirley Hall from New Tazewell Saturday night. Hall is 5'7", with gray hair and...
100 ornaments hang on Blount Co. memorial tree for 100 stories of addiction
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Walking up to the Blount County Justice Center on East Alexander Parkway, it looks like just a typical Christmas tree. But if a person takes a closer step, they will find it's much more personal than that. "We started this four years ago. We brainstormed to...
Grainger County man found dead after report of shooting, TBI investigating
The circumstances that led to the death of a man in Grainger County over the weekend is under investigation by local and state authorities.
Student at L&N STEM Academy dies after crash over the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The principal of the L&N STEM Academy in downtown Knoxville sent a release to families of students who attend the school on Tuesday, saying a student passed away over the weekend due to a car crash. The principal, Jimm Allen, said Conor Dolin passed away in...
