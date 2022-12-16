ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

KPD charges three in November shooting death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators have obtained warrants charging three men with the shooting death of a 49-year-old. KPD said 29-year-old Damante Golden, 29-year-old Dashawn Johnson and 39-year-old Lawrence Stenson are charged with the felony murder of Frank Vinson. Vinson was shot outside his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead after Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

1-year-old found safe, man taken into custody after Amber Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old who was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Amber Alert Monday morning has been found. Roberto Godinez III was located safe, according to the TBI. Roberto Godinez II, who the 1-year-old was thought to be traveling with, was taken into custody later...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday they were searching for a missing woman. Tammy Bohanan last had contact with her family on Thanksgiving and has not spoken with them again, officials said. According to SCSO, Bohanan was last known to live in a 1978 Chevrolet van in the area of 338 near the Dam Store.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Operation Grinchmas in Claiborne County resulted in multiple arrests and over 90 firearms being seized, according to the sheriff. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed two separate search warrants on residences in the county on Dec. 16. A release stated that detectives recovered more than one-half pound of methamphetamine and heroin, over one-half pound of marijuana, a “large quantity” of prescription medication and $2,500 in cash.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One person arrested after ‘suspicious’ fire at Knoxville apartment building

Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro: Dog dies after house fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One dog is dead after a house fire in North Knoxville on Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire. Around 9:50 a.m., Rural Metro responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive. When crews arrived they found a modular home engulfed by flames, Rural Metro said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wftgam.com

Missing Bell County Man Found Dead

Bell County police were called out to reports of a body found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was 70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton was reported missing on December 12th. The cause of death is still under investigation.
BELL COUNTY, KY
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy