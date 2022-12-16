ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address

The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
WASHINGTON STATE
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
NBC26

US facing shortage of detection dogs

The U.S. doesn't have enough bomb and drug-sniffing dogs to meet demand. "Our current dependence on foreign procurement and the lack of sufficient domestic production of detection dogs has been identified as a critical security gap by the U.S. Congress," said Skip Bartol of Auburn's College of Veterinary Medicine. According...

