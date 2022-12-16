KAMAS, Utah — A criminal case against a Summit County teenager accused of shooting and killing his younger brother has been dismissed. On June 3, 2020, Cash Cover, 11, was shot and killed at his family’s home in what the Summit County Sheriff’s Office originally called a “tragic accident.” Cash and his older brother, then 14, were outside their house with their mother when they were given permission “to access a BB gun to shoot on the property,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office shortly after the incident.

KAMAS, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO