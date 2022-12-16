Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Two injured in shooting in Payson
PAYSON, Utah — Two people were injured in a shooting in Payson near 500 West Saddlebrook. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval with Payson Police Department, two females were involved and one was shot in the leg. Sandoval said the females “seemed to be familiar with each other,” from their...
KSLTV
Man accused of kidnapping and violating no-contact order arrested for 4th time
SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man in Salt Lake Tuesday, wanted on a felony arrest warrant, after three previous domestic violence arrests or violations of a no-contact order against the same victim, all since October. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was previously arrested on consecutive days in October on...
KSLTV
Judge dismisses case against Kamas teen accused of killing his brother
KAMAS, Utah — A criminal case against a Summit County teenager accused of shooting and killing his younger brother has been dismissed. On June 3, 2020, Cash Cover, 11, was shot and killed at his family’s home in what the Summit County Sheriff’s Office originally called a “tragic accident.” Cash and his older brother, then 14, were outside their house with their mother when they were given permission “to access a BB gun to shoot on the property,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office shortly after the incident.
KSLTV
Pleasant Grove police asks community to rate them through text message survey
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — The Pleasant Grove Police Department has launched a text survey that will be sent to citizens after they’ve had certain interactions with officers. About four to six hours after a citizen talked with an officer, they’ll get a text message on their phone, asking them to rate their experience.
KSLTV
Armed suspect hides in garage, then elderly woman’s house during hours-long search
SALT LAKE CITY — The man Salt Lake City police searched for in a Rose Park neighborhood Sunday spent the majority of the time hiding inside an elderly woman’s house. Officers say 22-year-old Angel Tinajero tried to break into someone’s car. The victim confronted him and he fired in their direction, then ran off.
KSLTV
Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KSLTV
Midvale man arrested, accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman
MIDVALE, Utah — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a box cutter, then telling police the woman caused the injuries herself, was arrested early Tuesday. Elidelfo Castro-Nava, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated kidnapping and assault.
KSLTV
Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman
SANDY, Utah — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with...
KSLTV
Civilian review board rules deadly officer involved shooting as justified
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Civilian Review Board said the lethal force used by police against an armed suspect in September was “reasonable.”. On Monday, the board unanimously found no reason for the two South Salt Lake police officers not to return to active duty and commended them for their “composure and discipline” during the situation.
KSLTV
Single mother loses home, family dog in fire as investigators work to determine cause
HOLLADAY, Utah — Rikki Curtis is hugging her 12-year-old son a little tighter after losing their home and family dog in an overnight house fire Saturday. The two were not home at the time but learned of the fire after multiple missed calls. “I just knew something was wrong...
KSLTV
Will Utah make this change to better protect victims of domestic violence?
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s faster than having a pizza delivered and could save a life. In about ten minutes – often less – police officers can assess a person’s risk of being killed in a domestic violence situation. The process is simple: they ask 11 yes-or-no questions in what’s known as a lethality assessment.
KSLTV
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
KSLTV
Why a Utah woman has to pay the price of gift card fraud committed hundreds of miles away
CEDAR HILLS, Utah — Some people buy gift cards because they believe it is safer than giving cash, but a Cedar Hills woman says she will never buy a gift card again after a crook made off with hundreds of dollars she thought were secure. Last Christmas, Jana Gunderson...
KSLTV
Father, son create sleeping bag for homeless out of grocery sacks, trash bags
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan man and his teenage son believe they have a solution that could help people forced to spend the nights out in the cold to stay warm. Merrick Maxfield said the idea came to him in the middle of the night a few weeks ago.
KSLTV
Two engines used to extinguish vehicle fire in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Water from two fire engines was used Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire in Weber County. Members of the Weber Fire District were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, a white Ford...
KSLTV
Crumbl v. Crave jury trial set for Jan. 2024, forensic examination ordered against Dirty Dough
SALT LAKE CITY — Court documents show the upcoming timeline of the ongoing Crumbl vs. Crave Cookies trial, along with a joint forensic examination order for Dirty Dough’s digital accounts. On May 10, Crumbl filed two lawsuits against two other cookie companies, Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough, claiming...
KSLTV
Several evacuated after fire impacts two Provo homes
PROVO, Utah — Several people were evacuated from their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a Provo home and spread to another. Deputy Fire Marshal Jeanie Atherton with Provo Fire & Rescue said the fire started in a home near 200 North and 800 East around 3 a.m. Two parents and their three children were able to get out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
KSLTV
Weber County home ‘a total loss’ after fire
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A home in Weber County is a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday. The fire erupted at a home on Shady Lane. When crews from the Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department and South Ogden City Fire Department arrived on scene, the home was heavily involved.
KSLTV
SLC hosts homeless persons memorial at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds gathered at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City to remember homeless Utahns that have died this year. Several agencies and community partners sponsored the candlelight vigil to remember the 159 people. During the program, The Other Side Academy Choir sang and Wayne Niederhauser, the...
