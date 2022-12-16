ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLTV

Two injured in shooting in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — Two people were injured in a shooting in Payson near 500 West Saddlebrook. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval with Payson Police Department, two females were involved and one was shot in the leg. Sandoval said the females “seemed to be familiar with each other,” from their...
PAYSON, UT
KSLTV

Judge dismisses case against Kamas teen accused of killing his brother

KAMAS, Utah — A criminal case against a Summit County teenager accused of shooting and killing his younger brother has been dismissed. On June 3, 2020, Cash Cover, 11, was shot and killed at his family’s home in what the Summit County Sheriff’s Office originally called a “tragic accident.” Cash and his older brother, then 14, were outside their house with their mother when they were given permission “to access a BB gun to shoot on the property,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office shortly after the incident.
KAMAS, UT
KSLTV

Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Midvale man arrested, accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman

MIDVALE, Utah — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a box cutter, then telling police the woman caused the injuries herself, was arrested early Tuesday. Elidelfo Castro-Nava, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated kidnapping and assault.
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY, Utah — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Civilian review board rules deadly officer involved shooting as justified

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Civilian Review Board said the lethal force used by police against an armed suspect in September was “reasonable.”. On Monday, the board unanimously found no reason for the two South Salt Lake police officers not to return to active duty and commended them for their “composure and discipline” during the situation.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KSLTV

Will Utah make this change to better protect victims of domestic violence?

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s faster than having a pizza delivered and could save a life. In about ten minutes – often less – police officers can assess a person’s risk of being killed in a domestic violence situation. The process is simple: they ask 11 yes-or-no questions in what’s known as a lethality assessment.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Two engines used to extinguish vehicle fire in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Water from two fire engines was used Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire in Weber County. Members of the Weber Fire District were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, a white Ford...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Several evacuated after fire impacts two Provo homes

PROVO, Utah — Several people were evacuated from their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a Provo home and spread to another. Deputy Fire Marshal Jeanie Atherton with Provo Fire & Rescue said the fire started in a home near 200 North and 800 East around 3 a.m. Two parents and their three children were able to get out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Weber County home ‘a total loss’ after fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A home in Weber County is a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday. The fire erupted at a home on Shady Lane. When crews from the Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department and South Ogden City Fire Department arrived on scene, the home was heavily involved.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

SLC hosts homeless persons memorial at Pioneer Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds gathered at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City to remember homeless Utahns that have died this year. Several agencies and community partners sponsored the candlelight vigil to remember the 159 people. During the program, The Other Side Academy Choir sang and Wayne Niederhauser, the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

