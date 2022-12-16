Read full article on original website
Young Man Suspected in DUI Wreck While Street Racing, Injuring Motorist
A 19-year-old man allegedly racing another motorist through the streets of Moreno Valley plowed into a pickup, severely injuring the other motorist, authorities said Thursday. Tyler Michael Hanna of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs resulting in great bodily injury and engaging in a speed contest, both felonies.
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
Deputies Fatally Shoot Man, Rescue 1-Year Old After Standoff in Lancaster
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head, authorities said Thursday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
Suspect Barricaded With Child in Lancaster Mobile Home Park Taken Into Custody
An armed man who barricaded himself in a Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit, then engaged in a shootout with deputies was taken into custody Wednesday evening. No deputies were injured “and the infant was recovered fine and uninjured,” sheriff’s public information officer M. McClendon...
Corona Man Charged with Robbery Spree in OC
A 27-year-old Corona man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of eight armed robberies and two attempted robberies during a spree of holdups in Orange County in November. George Arizon is charged with a count of interference with commerce by robbery and a count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Arizon is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Santa Ana on Thursday.
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
Car Consumed by Flames Following Crash Alongside 91 Freeway
A sedan crashed while exiting the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Wednesday, injuring the driver and causing the vehicle to catch fire. The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on the McKinley Street exit ramp from the eastbound 91, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the driver...
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
Felon Charged with Evading, Theft After Chase in Nuevo
A probationer accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit in Nuevo with a stolen motorcycle loaded into the rear of his pickup truck, then fleeing into hills near Lake Perris where he surrendered, was charged Tuesday with felony evading and other offenses. Armando Reyes Gonzalez, 32, of Moreno...
Five Pounds Of Fentanyl And Methamphetamine Seized in Huntington Beach
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter,...
Accused Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Drive-By Shooting Due in Court
A woman accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Santa Ana is due to be arraigned Tuesday, while her alleged accomplice will go to court early next month on a murder charge. Brooke Victoria De La Cruz , 24, of Orange,...
Two Men Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery of Burbank Doughnut Shop
Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive Ave., according to the...
Man Found Dead in Long Beach, Police Seek Suspect
A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Suspect in San Jacinto Bank Robbery Arrested
A 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in San Jacinto Tuesday was arrested. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 10:48 a.m. to the Bank of Hemet branch in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue regarding a bank robbery, Sgt. Matt Posson said.
Investigation Continuing in Fatal Apartment Fire in Downey
Authorities Thursday identified a 12-year-old girl who was killed, along with her mother, in a Downey apartment fire, and investigators continued their efforts to determine the cause of the blaze that left a woman believed to be the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday...
CHP Announces Christmas Weekend Traffic Enforcement Operation
Authorities Thursday announced a Christmas weekend enforcement effort in Los Angeles County and statewide targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol announced. During that period,...
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
CHP: Speed Contributed to Fatal 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A 71-year-old man was speeding when he failed to negotiate a bend on Santiago Canyon Road and crashed into two other cars in a deadly collision, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday. Robert Joseph Nicoletti of Rancho Santa Margarita was driving south about 3:40 p.m. Friday at a “high rate...
Sheriff’s Investigators Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect In Stanton
Orange County sheriff’s investigators Monday were looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a pedestrian. The 37-year-old male victim was struck near Beach and Garden Grove boulevards about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. Investigators found a piece...
