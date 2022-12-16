ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

14 cardboard cat houses for kitties who only want to play with boxes

By Jenny McGrath
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUpye_0jlNN8Lu00

Lauren Savoie/Insider; Sally Kaplan/Insider

  • Many Insider Reviews team members have pets who love cardboard cat houses from Chewy and Target .
  • The houses have internal scratch pads and are great places for cats to hide or nap.
  • You'll find a surprising number of houses, from holiday-themed cabins to spaceships to storefronts.

The cats of the Insider Reviews team have explored many cardboard cat houses from Chewy and Target . They're universally loved and quickly become a favorite spot to get away from the stresses of daily life. While the decor may not matter much to the cats, we humans appreciate the fun themes, from holiday options to castles to campers and tents.

The elaborate boxes offer cats a feeling of security and often have plenty of entrances. Equipped with scratch pads, they give your feline friends a way to stretch and work their claws. Two-story houses are great for multi-cat households, too. My two cats are far from best friends, but I've caught them both hanging out in the same house (albeit on two different levels). Although cardboard is not the most durable option, we've found the houses last for many months.

Here are a few of the cat houses our pets adore. Some of these houses are no longer available, but we've found similar ones that will delight any cardboard-box-loving cat.

A festive stack of presents, because your cat knows they're a gift
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWOtF_0jlNN8Lu00

Lauren Savoie/Insider

Deputy editor Lauren Savoie's cat was the lucky recipient of not one, not two, but three gifts.

"All Chowder wants for Christmas is a two-story cat scratcher and unlimited treats," she says.

A television for 4 a.m. "food bowl is empty" broadcasts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6OA2_0jlNN8Lu00

Lauren Savoie/Insider

"Breaking news: cats across the country are reporting a dire lack of treats despite incessant meowing," says news anchor Chowder.

A Christmas tree you won't be mad if they climb inside of
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pA614_0jlNN8Lu00

Sally Kaplan/Insider

Executive editor Sally Kaplan's cat Papaya loves her Christmas tree because she won't get in trouble if she climbs all over it.

An ice cream truck for when you need a cold treat right meow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAQUB_0jlNN8Lu00

Lauren Savoie/Insider

"Chowder took a summer job at the ice cream truck but was eventually fired for sleeping on the job and destroying company property," confesses Savoie.

A 2-level shop for their mystical paw-reading business
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D26kX_0jlNN8Lu00

Lauren Savoie/Insider

"Chowder uses her crystal shop to host nine-life regressions and catstrology readings," says Savoie.

A house that didn't cost a million dollars in this economy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTH5r_0jlNN8Lu00

Sally Kaplan/Insider

Kaplan says that Papaya has not one but two houses — a big one she shares with her humans and a small one she can decorate however she likes. "She loves to tuck her toys inside this little Tudor home to keep them safe from her dog friends when they come to visit," she says.

A rocket ship for cats that love heights
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtjBy_0jlNN8Lu00

Jenny McGrath/Insider

My cats enjoy traversing the galaxy in their spaceship, though one of them sometimes has to act as mission control: "Ground control to Major Tomcat. Initiating countdown to launch you beyond the stratosfur. Remember you're lactose intolerant, so please avoid the Milky Way."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Aabha Gopan

Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa

A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
Mint Message

Woman Builds Extra-Wide Tiny House With No Experience

Tiny houses are kind of a big thing now as people continue to want to have all of the amenities of living at home but less of the extreme cost that we are seeing nowadays and the option to potentially expand the home they are living in easily in the future as they get more income. As the sustainability news website Treehugger is happy to point out, tiny houses are now entering popular culture and becoming more of a viable option compared to how homeownership was viewed only a decade ago. There are now television shows, websites, and books dedicated to tiny houses as well as a bunch of professional tiny house-building companies offering tiny homes at competitive prices.
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
CNET

Clogged Someone's Toilet and Don't See a Plunger? Here's What to Do

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are few more heart-sinking feelings than being at someone else's house and finding the toilet has clogged, especially during a busy holiday party. But don't worry -- you can fix it quickly and easily with some common household items, no plunger required.
Mary Duncan

“No one wants to see this!” Man fired from prep cook job for giving food scraps to homeless man outside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Years ago I worked at a very busy family restaurant that was run by a horrible family. They were greedy misers, always doing everything to pinch a penny. They didn’t pay their staff a cent above minimum wage, they raised prices on menu items at least once a year, and you could forget about an “‘atta boy” or “good job” let alone a bonus.
Insider

Insider

715K+
Followers
38K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy