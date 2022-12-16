There could be a lot more to come now that regulators are specifically saying that crypto tokens are securities. The SEC has been taking a lot of heat for not doing more to get ahead of the FTX debacle. Now, it appears they are dropping the hammer. In a complaint last night, they defined the FTT "token" at the heart of that exchange's problems as an "investment" with profit potential, or in other words, as CoinDesk reports, as a security.

33 MINUTES AGO