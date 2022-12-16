Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Kelly Evans: Uh Oh…Tokens ARE Securities
There could be a lot more to come now that regulators are specifically saying that crypto tokens are securities. The SEC has been taking a lot of heat for not doing more to get ahead of the FTX debacle. Now, it appears they are dropping the hammer. In a complaint last night, they defined the FTT "token" at the heart of that exchange's problems as an "investment" with profit potential, or in other words, as CoinDesk reports, as a security.
NBC New York
How the Federal Reserve Affected 2022's Stock Market
The Federal Reserve has repeatedly said the country needs economic tightening to fight inflation. The use of public statements about future monetary policies is a relatively new phenomenon, beginning in the 2000s. Wall Street investors analyze the Fed's words to discover the future trajectory of interest rates and other factors...
NBC New York
Mortgage Refinance Demand Surged 6%, as Rates Dropped to the Lowest Level Since September
Mortgage applications to refinance a home jumped 6% last week as interest rates hit their lowest level since September. Applications to purchase a home decreased 0.1% for the week, during a traditionally slow season for the housing market. Mortgage interest rates dropped again last week, and while that did little...
NBC New York
Bank of Japan Adjusts Yield Curve Control Band, Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Fall
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower as the Bank of Japan modified its yield curve control tolerance range while holding its ultra-low benchmark interest rates steady. Futures tied to the Nikkei 225 fell more than 4% shortly after the decision, after...
NBC New York
Tesla, GM, Ford Questioned by U.S. Senator About Chinese Supply Chains and Connections to Forced Labor
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked major automakers, including Tesla, General Motors and Ford to provide details about their Chinese supply chains. Wyden said he wants to assess the "effectiveness of trade-based efforts by the United States to combat forced labor and other serious human rights abuses in China."
NBC New York
European Markets Close Lower as Earnings Optimism Fades
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks fell Thursday, with investor sentiment souring after solid gains in the previous session. The Stoxx 600 provisionally closed 1% lower, with all sectors and major bourses in the red. Autos fell furthest, shedding 2.7%, as tech stocks dropped 2.6%. The...
NBC New York
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
NBC New York
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Japan Stocks See Second Day of Losses
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after Wall Street ended its four-day losing streak as global bonds rose after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Japan continued its second day of losses, as the Nikkei 225 fell 0.68%...
NBC New York
Hagerty, Manchin Propose $10,000 Threshold for Venmo, PayPal Tax Reporting Change — Up From $600
Americans have been bracing for a new reporting change for third-party payment networks like Venmo or PayPal. Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will propose to raise the tax reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600 for 2022. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., will file an amendment to the $1.7...
NBC New York
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Slightly Thursday as U.S. Recession Fears Linger
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell Thursday as investors remained concerned that further interest rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down about 1 basis points at 3.677% while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped about 1 basis point to 3.731%. The yield on the 2-year note rose 5 basis points at 4.267%. Yields move inversely to prices.
NBC New York
FTX's Gary Wang, Alameda's Caroline Ellison Plead Guilty to Federal Charges, Cooperating With Prosecutors
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former Alameda Research co-CEO Caroline Ellison both pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Southern District of New York. Simultaneously, both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission released civil complaints against them. Ellison, 28, and Wang, 29, become the second and...
NBC New York
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift
The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
