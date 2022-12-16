ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

SWAT call early Thursday morning, one person in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — A SWAT call early Thursday morning led to one person in custody. At 1:16 a.m. on Dec. 22, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a "nature unknown" call from a woman in an apartment complex on Little Texas Lane in South Austin. The woman was speaking in a whispered voice to the dispatcher, stating that she needed help.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police search for wanted fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive. Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding felony warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, APD said on Wednesday. He also has an active warrant for violating bond conditions, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

TxDOT expanding pedestrian barriers along I-35

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is expanding a concrete barrier to protect pedestrians along Interstate 35 in Travis County. “After installing the initial pedestrian barrier in 2020, the Austin District saw an 89% reduction in pedestrian fatalities within the project limits,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “By expanding on our previous efforts, we want to continue building towards our goal of ending all deaths on Texas roads by 2050.”
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Man found guilty in 2020 Austin murder

AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of murder in link to a 2020 shooting in southeast Austin has been declared guilty. A Travis County jury convicted Michael Ruscoe, 39, on Friday, Dec. 16. Jury selection for the trial began on Dec. 12 and testimony began a day later. Ruscoe...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple cars on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple cars on I-35 in Austin Saturday afternoon. According to the Austin Police Department, the auto-pedestrian crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound near 51st Street. Police said the pedestrian was hit by several cars although...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin to activate cold weather shelters this week

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said it will activate three 24-hour cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness this week. Austin Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes said people will be able to go to the One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, to sign up to go to the shelters. Registration will take place each evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How to check for power outages in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Although state leaders this week have ensured Texans that the power grid is prepared for the frigid temperatures gripping Texas Thursday and Friday, heavy winds are still likely to cause localized problems for utility companies around the state. Early Thursday afternoon, a number of issues were...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Two dead, three injured in 3-vehicle crash in Manor

MANOR, Texas — Two people died Saturday afternoon and others were injured in a crash in Manor. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a crash along with the Austin Fire Department just after 4:30 p.m. on East Parmer Lane off of the SH 130 service road. That's in Manor.
MANOR, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
