Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Related
SWAT call early Thursday morning, one person in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — A SWAT call early Thursday morning led to one person in custody. At 1:16 a.m. on Dec. 22, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a "nature unknown" call from a woman in an apartment complex on Little Texas Lane in South Austin. The woman was speaking in a whispered voice to the dispatcher, stating that she needed help.
Austin police search for wanted fugitive
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive. Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding felony warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, APD said on Wednesday. He also has an active warrant for violating bond conditions, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
Brother of man shot and killed by Austin police officer says he'll spend 'every dollar I have' on police reform
AUSTIN, Texas — Just over a month after an Austin police officer shot and killed a man standing on his front porch, the victim's brother announced he formed a foundation and will be investing millions of dollars into police reform. The family of 33-year-old Rajan Moonesinghe claims he was...
Police investigating suspicious death near Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the pedestrian bridge at Lady Bird Lake. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, APD said officers were working a suspicious death near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Riverside Drive in Downtown Austin.
Police investigating suspicious death after man pulled from vehicle in Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the pedestrian bridge at Lady Bird Lake. According to a spokesperson for APD, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, officers responded to a crash/hot shot call near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and West Riverside Drive in Downtown Austin.
TxDOT expanding pedestrian barriers along I-35
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is expanding a concrete barrier to protect pedestrians along Interstate 35 in Travis County. “After installing the initial pedestrian barrier in 2020, the Austin District saw an 89% reduction in pedestrian fatalities within the project limits,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “By expanding on our previous efforts, we want to continue building towards our goal of ending all deaths on Texas roads by 2050.”
Company fined more than $250K after two killed in Jarrell trench collapse
JARRELL, Texas — After a federal investigation, officials have determined that a construction company is largely at fault after the deaths of two employees working at a trench site in Jarrell in June. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the company failed to follow required workplace safety standards,...
Man found guilty in 2020 Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of murder in link to a 2020 shooting in southeast Austin has been declared guilty. A Travis County jury convicted Michael Ruscoe, 39, on Friday, Dec. 16. Jury selection for the trial began on Dec. 12 and testimony began a day later. Ruscoe...
Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
APD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple cars on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple cars on I-35 in Austin Saturday afternoon. According to the Austin Police Department, the auto-pedestrian crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound near 51st Street. Police said the pedestrian was hit by several cars although...
Austin seeks feedback as it overhauls approach to protecting waterways and communities
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders claim they are trying to change what they call "climate injustice," in part by overhauling the Watershed Protection Department's strategic plan, which will guide its priorities and decision-making for the next decade. Climate injustice is a topic Frances Acuna knows all too well.
What to do if your landlord or complex turns off water ahead of freeze, with no emergency or repairs needed
AUSTIN, Texas — Following Winter Storm Uri in 2021, landlords and property managers who experienced frozen or busted pipes and disrupted utilities looked for ways to keep this from happening at their properties again. With the anticipated cold temperatures and hard freeze expected this week, the same applies. However,...
Gavin Roberts, man charged with murder in the death of Justin Haden, not in court as scheduled Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — Gavin Roberts, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of Domain resident Justin Haden, was expected to appear in court Monday morning but did not. Haden, 34, was reported missing from his Domain apartment on Nov. 1. His body was found a month...
Building under construction catches fire at The Grove development in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A building under construction caught fire Monday morning at The Grove development in Austin. The Austin Fire Department first reported the incident around 10:49 a.m. at 4222 Elevator Drive, calling it a third-alarm fire. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a heavy fire in a four-story building. The...
Remembering Crumley Grocery in South Austin and its massive annual Christmas light display
AUSTIN, Texas — For several generations, it was considered South Austin’s best-known display of outdoor Christmas lights. The Crumley Grocery Store on Interstate 35 near Onion Creek shined like a beacon on cold winter nights as thousands of festive lights meant the holidays were here. In 1965, D.E....
Single-family homesite in Rainey Street district lists for $10 million
AUSTIN, Texas — One of the last remaining single-family homes located in the Rainey Street district has officially hit the market with a $10 million listing price, according to a report from Towers realty. The report states the 1945 bungalow located at 701 River Street sits on a 3,375-square-foot...
Austin Area Urban League helping to provide shelter for those in need during Arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas — Arctic air is sweeping its way through Central Texas and temperatures are expected to dip below the freezing mark over the next couple of days. Quincy Dunlap, the president and CEO of Austin Area Urban league, and his organization are working with city officials to get people out of the frigid cold and into several shelters.
City of Austin to activate cold weather shelters this week
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said it will activate three 24-hour cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness this week. Austin Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes said people will be able to go to the One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, to sign up to go to the shelters. Registration will take place each evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
How to check for power outages in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Although state leaders this week have ensured Texans that the power grid is prepared for the frigid temperatures gripping Texas Thursday and Friday, heavy winds are still likely to cause localized problems for utility companies around the state. Early Thursday afternoon, a number of issues were...
Two dead, three injured in 3-vehicle crash in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Two people died Saturday afternoon and others were injured in a crash in Manor. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a crash along with the Austin Fire Department just after 4:30 p.m. on East Parmer Lane off of the SH 130 service road. That's in Manor.
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0