Everton striker Rondon leaves club 6 months early

 5 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton striker Salomon Rondon agreed to terminate his contract with the club six months early on Friday.

The 33-year-old Venezuela international made just three starts since Frank Lampard took over at the end of January despite first-choice forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin spending much of that period injured.

Rondon was signed by former manager Rafael Benitez in mid 2021 and made 31 appearances. They included 13 starts but just three goals.

“Salomon Rondon has left Everton with immediate effect after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his contract,” the club said in a statement.

His contract was to initially finish in June 2023.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

