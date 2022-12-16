ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jan. 6 committee to vote on asking DOJ to charge Trump with crimes related to Capitol riot: reports

By Bart Jansen and Josh Meyer, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, will vote Monday on recommending the Justice Department charge former President Donald Trump for his role , according to Politico , The Guardian, ABC News , CNN and the New York Times.

The reports carried some different numbers of charges.

The charges to be voted on allege insurrection, obstruction of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to Politico , ABC News and the New York Times , which reported the committee is considering "at least" those three referrals.

The Guardian and CNN reported there would be at least two charges — obstruction of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the United States, matching claims the panel made against Trump and one of his attorneys, John Eastman, in a previous court proceeding.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat who sits on the committee, had no comment when reached by USA TODAY Friday.

But she told CNN Friday that the panel has “been very careful in crafting these recommendations and tethering them to the facts that we’ve uncovered.”

“We spent a huge amount of time not just on what the code sections are and the bottom line recommendation, but the facts," Lofgren said. "And I think it’s really important when we discuss whatever it is we are going to do and we’ll have a vote on it, that people understand the facts behind the conclusions we reach."

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Tim Mulvey, a committee spokesman, declined to comment to USA TODAY on the reports.

“I don’t leak information and I don’t do course corrections when something that’s leaked is inaccurate,” Mulvey said. “Sorry but I won’t have anything to say about it.”

A sprawling conspiracy?

The panel’s recommendations expected Monday – and the ultimate release of the panel's final report – will culminate the congressional investigation into the worst attack on the Capitol in 200 years. About 140 police officers were injured in the riot and five later died.

Through a series of nine hearings this year , the committee found the riot was part of a sprawling conspiracy rather than a spontaneous event. Witnesses testified that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and continued to pressure state officials, the Justice Department and Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results. And Trump directed the armed mob from his rally near the White House to the Capitol building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMqz5_0jlNMmUE00
On Nov. 15, 2022, Donald Trump announces his third attempt to become president of the United States at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Thomas Cordy/Palm Beach Post/USA TODAY Network

U.S. District Judge David Carter has already ruled in a civil lawsuit that Trump and one of his personal lawyers, John Eastman, "more likely than not" acted unlawfully by corruptly attempting to obstruct Congress from counting Electoral College votes. “The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Carter wrote.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, has said he did nothing wrong Jan. 6, 2021. He has criticized the committee as a partisan hoax.

The panel’s criminal recommendations are non-binding and the Justice Department already has a special counsel, Jack Smith, investigating potential charges against Trump and others. But legal experts said the recommendations would lay out a roadmap for where the evidence leads to potential criminal charges.

Contributing: Ledge King, Ella Lee

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 committee to vote on asking DOJ to charge Trump with crimes related to Capitol riot: reports

Comments / 8

Related
Salon

“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Team Is Ramping Up Security So He Doesn’t Accidentally Dine With Any More White Nationalists

The Trump campaign is reportedly planning major changes to security after the former president was allegedly “punked” by rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who invited white supremacist Nick Fuentes to crash a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Ye, who had been invited to the former president’s Palm Beach estate for a one-on-one meeting, arrived with several extra guests. The entourage included Fuentes and far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who has since claimed to be “the architect” of the plan to slip Fuentes, a holocaust denier, into the dinner.  According to NBC News, the driver of the car transporting Ye was waved into...
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
The Independent

‘Has Trump lost his mind’: MAGA supporters blast ‘major’ trading cards announcement

Supporters of Donald Trump appear to be souring on the former president as his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards flops within parts of the MAGA movement. In a video announcement of the trading cards, Mr Trump said he was “hopefully your favourite president of all time – better than Lincoln, better than Washington”.“I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They’re called Trump digital trading cards,” Mr Trump said, adding that the cards would feature “really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It’s been very exciting....
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal

Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

720K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy