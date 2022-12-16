ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jv Steers give up lead late, lose to Hawks

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 6 days ago
A quick start gave way to a slow second half. After leading by double digits at halftime, the junior varsity Steers were held to 13 points in the second half as the Iowa Park JV Hawks came back to win 38-37 Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Graham High School.

After giving up the game’s opening basket on a second-chance opportunity, the Steers went on a 5-0 run to take the lead. Jordan Dunson earned a second-chance basket from his offensive rebound and was followed by a 3-pointer from Jack McCentire with 4:54 remaining in the first quarter.

Leading by one point, Jayton Hearne drove out of a double team to find Pavlo Prenushi for his second basket of the game. Prenushi’s 2-point field goal gave the Steers a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Both offensively and defensively, the Steers played their best quarter of basketball in the second quarter. Opening with baskets by Kaden Morgan and Prenushi, both assisted by McCentire, the Steers took a 14-9 lead. After a pair of free throws by the Hawks at the 4:33 mark of the quarter, their first points in nearly five minutes, the Steers scored six straight points to take a 22-11 lead. Defensively, the Steers held the Hawks to four points, all on free throws.

The game began to take a turn for the worse for the Steers during the second half. The Hawks scored back-to-back free throws to cut the Steers’ lead to six points. Rylan More scored the Steers’ first points of the half with 5:34 remaining in the second quarter on an inbound pass. The Hawks held the steers without another point for nearly five minutes, but could not score more than four points in the same period of time. The Steers regained an 11-point lead with a 3-pointer by Dunson, followed by a transition basket by Monsey 20 seconds apart. Their lead was reduced to eight points with a field goal and a free throw by the Hawks with less than 10 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Hawks took over the game in the fourth quarter, holding the Steers to four points while scoring 13 to claim the win. After the quarter-opening basket by the Hawks, Prenushi scored his final points of the game with a put-back attempt following his offensive rebound. The Hawks responded with an 8-0 run to tie the game with 3:07 remaining in the game. Brazier Joy gave the Steers their final lead of the night with 2:51 remaining in the game at 37-35. A 3-pointer proved to be all the Hawks needed to complete the comeback victory.

Over the final 20 seconds, the Steers missed three opportunities to take the win. Prenushi and Monsey each scored eight points to lead the Steers.

After having the weekend off from games, the JV Steers will play two games over the next two weeks. The team will host Bridgeport at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Their final game of 2022 will take place Friday, Dec. 30 when they travel to Millsap for a 2:15 tipoff.

Graham Leader

Steers, Lady Blues play in Wichita Falls Classic

, , , It was an afternoon of struggles at the Kay Yeager Coliseum as the Steers and Lady Blues each took part in the Wichita Falls Classic. The eight-game event allowed teams to play basketball in the 7,380-seat arena.The Lady Blues took on the 2A No. 17 Windthorst Trojanettes, followed by the Steers taking on the 3A No. 13 Holliday Eagles. Both Lady Blues head coach Kyle Wood and Steers head coach Kris Hise felt the games were an opportunity to see the playing atmosphere they are striving for.“They set it up like you would at the regional tournament,”...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Stocking the state: PK fish hatchery serves valuable purpose

, The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Possum Kingdom Fish Hatchery plays an important role in stocking fish for water bodies throughout the state while supporting the outdoor industry.Possum Kingdom Fish Hatchery Manager Ryan Rogers spoke with the Rotary Club of Graham this month regarding the facility and how facilities across the state are an important part of wildlife management.“There’s five freshwater hatcheries throughout the state of Texas. We stock out roughly about 35 million fish a year combined through the five of us. My hatchery is the smallest hatchery. It’s the only original hatchery in the system,” Rogers said....
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Finding your path: Former Grahamite finds success in comic industry

, The small-town life of Graham was enough to inspire the imagination of author Drew Edwards, creator of the horror comic series Halloween Man. With over 20 years of self-publishing experience, Edwards built his career in the comic industry.Edwards, now living in Austin, said while growing up in Graham he would ride his bike to the library when it was located as part of Shawnee Elementary School to read hard-bound copies of comic books from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. He would spend hours pouring over the comic books and later determined that was the path for his life.“Growing up...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

GISD to receive two state safety grants

Graham ISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse last week announced the district will receive two grants from the state related to school safety. The district will receive $7,619 from the 2022-2024 Silent Panic Alert Technology Grant and $200,000 from the 2023-2025 School Safety Standards Formula Grant.In June, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott charged Commissioner of Education Mike Morath with the development of a rule to ensure state school facilities were held to a heightened safety standard as well as determine the costs associated with having more secure facilities. Abbott announced in October that $400 million would be transferred to assist school districts in...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Over 60 years of giving: Cookie Day returns Friday in Graham

, An over 60-year tradition returns this week to Graham as Mary Braddock welcomes the community to her home to receive a sweet treat during Cookie Day. The event began as a family affair, and has since grown into an annual community event where the Braddock family comes together to provide cookies for the community.Cookie Day will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Braddock’s home on 1010 Westwood Drive. Last year, Braddock said the tradition started 63 years ago when she started baking cookies for her family and expanded to invite the community.“I do it every year...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

City alternate water line project changes scope

The Graham City Council approved Graham City Manager Eric Garretty to negotiate and conclude a professional service agreement with Parkhill, Smith, and Cooper Engineers for engineering and design services to modify the scope of work for the proposed alternate city water line project.Garretty said Thursday, Dec. 8 that the original alternate water line project, estimated at $4.5 million, has increased in cost substantially requiring a change in the scope of the project.“I was at a meeting where the cost estimate had gone up to $8.3 million. If you recall, when (the council) talked about this back in April and May,...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Bullock prepares to end 32-year career in service to county

While the new year will bring a new beginning for many, for Young County Judge John Bullock it will mark the end of 32 years of public service to the county. As County Judge-Elect Win Graham is sworn into office, Bullock will end a three-decade-long career of service to the county.Bullock, a 1969 graduate of Newcastle High School, did not originally have plans of working in county government. After graduation, Bullock worked in the life he grew up in, working with livestock.“I just grew up in the agricultural environment,” Bullock said. “Handling livestock, horse riding, cattle doctoring and processing (and)...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

GRMC preparing next steps for surgery center project

Graham Regional Medical Center is preparing to take the next steps forward as it plans to transform the former women’s center into a new surgery center. The request for bids is expected to go out later this month with formal interviews taking place in January.GRMC has been working with JDMA Architects based out of Lubbock to draw plans for renovations to the hospital that include expansions to the waiting room and patient registration areas as well as the surgery center.JDMA Senior Principal and Owner Alex Gross updated the GRMC Board of Directors at their monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30.“We had...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Hog population control efforts continue in city

After an agreement was signed in June with Wildlife Damage Management Biologist Adam Henry to help control the wild hog population within the city of Graham, control efforts continue.The Graham Police Department made a post on their social media page Wednesday, May 25, stating they were developing a solution to address the increasing feral hog problem within the city of Graham.The city, in partnership with the Young County Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden and a contractor with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), hosted a town hall meeting Thursday, June 6 at North Central Texas College discussing feral hogs...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Traffic stops lead to smuggling arrests

Separate traffic stops from Monday into Tuesday led to the arrest of three men in Young County, two on Hwy. 114 near Loving and Jean and one in Olney.Elmer Yonatan-Dionicio Tuy-Renoj, 24, of Guatemala, and Willy Geobani Funez-Flores, 36, of Honduras, were separately transporting eight individuals on Hwy. 114 in their vehicles. The two were arrested by the Young County Sheriff’s Office and charged with smuggling of persons.Daniel Abdiel Siguenza-Salazar, 20, of Virginia, was transporting four individuals and was arrested by Olney Police Department and charged with smuggling of persons.YCSO deputies made stops on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28 and the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Hwy. 114, east of Jean for traffic violations, according to a release from YCSO. The vehicles were SUVs and the deputies observed several individuals in each vehicle.For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County

A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Chamber Holiday Shopping Spree begins at participating businesses

The Graham Chamber of Commerce Holiday Shopping Spree kicked off Friday, with a total of $7,000 in local prizes available for shoppers who make purchases at local participating businesses. The annual holiday chamber event encourages shopping locally.Over 20 participating chamber member local businesses will be a part of the event held through Friday, Dec. 16. For every $25 spent at a participating business, the customer will receive a stamp card for the campaign.“The point of the shopping spree is to promote shopping local in Graham before the holidays. So at the 25 locations, (...) for every $25 you spend, you...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Christmas on the Square: Graham chamber hosting annual Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade Thursday

The Graham Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade on the downtown square Thursday with a theme of Santa’s Merry Toyland. Over 30 entries are scheduled for the parade while other events will take place on the square.The stroll will begin at 5 p.m. and a performance from the Graham First Presbyterian children’s choir will be held on the courthouse steps at 5:30 p.m.The Graham High School Class of 2028 is hosting the Jingle Bell Fun Run at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Oak Street and Fourth Street. The class is asking participants to...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Opening Communications: Young County Amateur Radio Club recruiting

, Radio operators can serve as the last line of communication in the event of an emergency and play an important role in emergency situations. The Young County Amateur Radio Club, which meets monthly, is looking to recruit new members that have an interest in communications.The club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Young County Law Enforcement Center training room. The club invites all of those interested in amateur radio and provides testing for certification.“Most people start out as what we call shortwave listeners. They’ve either got a scanner or they’ve got a...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

County, city continue arena lease negotiations

Negotiations remain ongoing between the city of Graham and Young County on a new lease agreement for the Young County Arena. Graham Mayor Neal Blanton, Graham Economic Development Director Grant Ingram and Graham Economic Improvement Corporation President Jack Graham spoke with county commissioners Monday, Nov. 28 on a new lease proposal.An agreement over the ownership and operation of the arena has been a topic of discussion since Blanton and Graham formally requested a deed transfer from the county Dec. 22, 2021. Since 2004, the county has maintained ownership of the arena property, while the city has operated and paid most...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

YCSO makes smuggling arrest

One man was arrested Sunday with the alleged charge of smuggling of persons following a traffic stop by the Young County Sheriff’s Office. Luis Antonio Chagala-Mil, 24, of Mexico, is currently booked in the Young County Jail on a $30,000 bond.Chagala-Mil was driving a Honda Pilot when he was pulled over near Hwy. 114 and Red Top Road for a traffic violation by a YCSO deputy Sunday, Nov. 20. Also in the vehicle were five adult males, one adult female and one 16-year-old juvenile.According to a release from YCSO, the passengers and driver were questioned and had conflicting stories regarding their destination and their point of origin. Further investigation revealed the driver was smuggling the seven individuals across the state for a fee.The Young County Jail log identifies the adult passengers, who are all from Mexico, as Jorge Cagal, 24; Youani Cortez-Chiro, 22; Angela Munoz, 24; Efrain Obil-Juarez, 22; Neftali Salazar, 33; and Erasto Vasquez, 51.The six adult passengers were held on detainers by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE took custody of the passengers as of Monday, Nov. 21. The 16-year-old male was released to child protective services.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Library of Graham hosting Young County Book Festival

The inaugural Young County Book Festival will be held next Saturday at the Library of Graham with over 20 national, regional and local authors who will discuss, sell and sign their books.The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the library at 910 Cherry St. The event was started due to authors reaching out to the library to see if they hosted any type of similar event at the facility, according to Library of Graham Director and author Kelly LaFarge who also reached out to bring authors to the event.“I’m a member of...
GRAHAM, TX
