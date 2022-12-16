Jv Steers give up lead late, lose to Hawks

A quick start gave way to a slow second half. After leading by double digits at halftime, the junior varsity Steers were held to 13 points in the second half as the Iowa Park JV Hawks came back to win 38-37 Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Graham High School.

After giving up the game’s opening basket on a second-chance opportunity, the Steers went on a 5-0 run to take the lead. Jordan Dunson earned a second-chance basket from his offensive rebound and was followed by a 3-pointer from Jack McCentire with 4:54 remaining in the first quarter.

Leading by one point, Jayton Hearne drove out of a double team to find Pavlo Prenushi for his second basket of the game. Prenushi’s 2-point field goal gave the Steers a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Both offensively and defensively, the Steers played their best quarter of basketball in the second quarter. Opening with baskets by Kaden Morgan and Prenushi, both assisted by McCentire, the Steers took a 14-9 lead. After a pair of free throws by the Hawks at the 4:33 mark of the quarter, their first points in nearly five minutes, the Steers scored six straight points to take a 22-11 lead. Defensively, the Steers held the Hawks to four points, all on free throws.

The game began to take a turn for the worse for the Steers during the second half. The Hawks scored back-to-back free throws to cut the Steers’ lead to six points. Rylan More scored the Steers’ first points of the half with 5:34 remaining in the second quarter on an inbound pass. The Hawks held the steers without another point for nearly five minutes, but could not score more than four points in the same period of time. The Steers regained an 11-point lead with a 3-pointer by Dunson, followed by a transition basket by Monsey 20 seconds apart. Their lead was reduced to eight points with a field goal and a free throw by the Hawks with less than 10 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Hawks took over the game in the fourth quarter, holding the Steers to four points while scoring 13 to claim the win. After the quarter-opening basket by the Hawks, Prenushi scored his final points of the game with a put-back attempt following his offensive rebound. The Hawks responded with an 8-0 run to tie the game with 3:07 remaining in the game. Brazier Joy gave the Steers their final lead of the night with 2:51 remaining in the game at 37-35. A 3-pointer proved to be all the Hawks needed to complete the comeback victory.

Over the final 20 seconds, the Steers missed three opportunities to take the win. Prenushi and Monsey each scored eight points to lead the Steers.

After having the weekend off from games, the JV Steers will play two games over the next two weeks. The team will host Bridgeport at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Their final game of 2022 will take place Friday, Dec. 30 when they travel to Millsap for a 2:15 tipoff.