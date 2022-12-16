YCSO identifies human remains found in March in Young County

The Young County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of human remains found in March in the county. YCSO stated in a press release Thursday, Dec. 15 that examiners determined the remains belonged to Nathan Ray Daniels, who was reported missing since March 2021.



According to the release, the remains, which were found Sunday, March 6, were identified through DNA samples collected at the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. The DNA samples collected from the submitted remains were later sent to the Missing Person DNA Unit for analysis.



“On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, I received notification and a copy of the Missing Persons DNA Report from UNTCHI. This report stated the confirmation of the DNA analysis comparison was the missing person, Nathan Ray Daniels,” YCSO Lt. Chris Moody wrote in the release.



Moody said there was no evidence to support foul play in the case.



