Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days CelebrationMadocProsper, TX
Dallas Leaders DeMarcus Lawrence, Lynn McBee and Others Gear Up for Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
These are the top spots to eat fried shrimp at in Dallas: Yelp reports
If you're feeling hungry you could go for a burger, tacos, or BBQ as those are staples around Dallas, but the seafood game is something very desirable around the Big D.
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
All the best things to do in Dallas this Christmas weekend
With Christmas falling on a weekend this year, it's holiday events galore. There are only a handful of new events to check out, including two one-night-only holiday productions and visiting comedian.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this Christmas weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. Still looking for dining options on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or restaurants to take out-of-town company. Find those lists here and here.Thursday, December 22Holiday eventsIf you haven't had a chance to check out a holiday event this year, there...
Thrillist
The 10 Best Bars in the Dallas Suburbs
Dallas is big. That’s no secret. But once you factor in the suburbs, you’ve got a sprawling metropolis that’s home to millions of people and thousands of bars and restaurants. So, it stands to reason that plenty of good drinking can be done outside Dallas proper. From Arlington to Plano, and lots of places between, the outskirts of the city boast fantastic cocktail bars, beer bars, whiskey specialists, and even an ode to Tiki. Here are the 10 best that are definitely worth the trip outside city limits.
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
Fun Noodle Bar Coming to Waxahachie in 2023
Dumplings, noodles, and other dishes will be offered.
Quirky homes and celebrity pads get listed in this year's 10 hottest Dallas real estate stories
Editor's note: As the year comes to a close, we look back at the 10 most-read real estate stories in Dallas for 2022 — including big listings, market trends, and homes with ties to beloved sports and music stars.1. 2 quirky shipping container houses come on the market in Dallas' Fair Park. One form of housing that has captured people's imagination as of late is the shipping container home, and in February, there were two on the market from a Dallas developer who has made it his specialty. Both properties were located just a few blocks south of Fair Park....
Roma's Italian Bistro adds affordable Italian-American to Dallas' Oak Cliff
An Italian restaurant with deep suburban roots has opened in Dallas' Oak Cliff: Called Roma's Italian Bistro, it's located at 839 W. Jefferson Blvd., in a small brick storefront at the corner of Tyler Street, in a space that was once Mi Fondita Restaurant, where it's winning over the locals with its basic Italian-American at an affordable price. Roma's is owned by Julian Leshnja, who also owns locations in Duncanville, Lufkin, and Jacksonville. His goal with the Oak Cliff location is to offer an alternative to Mexican food that's more common in Oak Cliff, but at about the same price. Appetizers start...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays
With a wide variety of meat filings and even black bean non-meat options, Tommy Tamale shines bright. Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Let’s call this week “Feast of the Seven Fishes Week.” Multiple Dallas restaurants will celebrate the traditional Italian dinner – typically held on Christmas Eve. Why the number seven? Symbolic representations range from the seven days of creation to the seven days it took Mary and Joseph to reach Bethlehem. Regardless of religious background, everyone is welcome to enjoy various versions of the dinner at multiple eateries all week long. Wednesday, December 21Watercolor & Wine at Ellie’sLearn the art of watercolor with a glass of wine in hand at the Hall Arts Hotel restaurant. This artist-led workshop will teach different...
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 best spots for a Champagne toast
It's the season for toasts, and that brings us to our theme for the December edition of Where to Drink, our monthly roundup of the best spots in town to grab a drink: Where to get a glass of bubbly.Champagne is kind of abuzz right now, with a few recent openings, and those appear on this DFW-wide list.Here are five best bars right now for sparkling toasts:CoupesFrench-inspired bar claims to be newly open at 4234 Oak Lawn Ave. at The Shops of Highland Park, but definitely by New Year's Eve, with a selection of champagnes, sparkling wines, and still wines...
El Patio restaurateur combines heritage, career experience in Lewisville
Torre de mariscos ($15) is layered with ceviche, shrimp, octopus and cucumber-avocado relish. (Photos by Karen Chaney) Salvador Hernandez said when he opened El Patio, a Mex-Tex grill and bar, in 2020 he fulfilled a career goal. “Every chef dreams of opening their own restaurant, to create something that didn’t...
Three injured after Corvette goes into crowd at Cars and Coffee event
TROPHY CLUB, Texas — Editor's note: The video above contains graphic language. Three people were injured over the weekend after a driver lost control of a Corvette and went into a crowd at a car show in Trophy Club, police said. The incident happened Saturday at the Cars and...
Enchant holiday event at Dallas' Fair Park temporarily closing due to winter weather
Enchant, the popular outdoor holiday lights experience at Dallas' Fair Park, will be canceled Thursday, December 22 due to impending severe winter weather.In a statement, organizers say: "Unfortunately, due to the forecast of severe weather on Thursday, December 22, in Dallas, Enchant has made the difficult decision to not open on Thursday evening this week. We are offering date changes for 12/22 ticket holders to attend another night through January 1 and refunds for those who will not be able to reschedule at www.enchantchristmas.com. We regret any inconvenience and disappointment to our guests, especially the little ones. Santa and...
advocatemag.com
The most stylish ‘people’ of East Dallas
Style: It’s a term that conjures images of elegance, put-togetherness, recognizable identity, perhaps personal preference. Celebrities often say they’re “styled by” an individual. Homes and other buildings exhibit architectural styles. Regardless of its context, style is something that’s talked about. It’s described, categorized, labeled and copied....
Taste of Chicago dishes out deep-dish pizza at two Dallas-area locations
Five months ago, there was no Taste of Chicago in Dallas-Fort Worth. Today, there are two.This family-owned restaurant serving deep-dish pizza and other Chicago specialties first opened in Addison at 14833 Midway Rd. in 2013, where they attracted former Windy City residents craving the meaty cheesy dishes of their hometown.But much of 2022 were dark times for Taste of Chicago fans: In January, owners Michael Kim and Suzana Alic, sister of original founder Emin Alic, closed the restaurant to execute a renovation, with a goal of creating a more efficient kitchen and a more attractive space.But the sun rose again...
Holiday sensation Lightscape temporarily closes amid extreme winter weather in Dallas-Fort Worth
Lightscape, the new walk-thru holiday lights experience at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, is closing Thursday, December 22 due to harsh winter weather conditions.In a Facebook post, organizers said, "Due to inclement weather, Lightscape is closed for Thursday, Dec. 22. We will be monitoring temperatures and wind speeds for Dec. 23. Watch this space for current information. Stay safe—and warm!"A spokeswoman for the event adds that ticketholders for December 22 have been offered the chance to reschedule. "As of right now, tomorrow (Friday) is still open, however, the FWBG is closely monitoring temperatures and wind speeds," she says.An arctic front...
Bar in Dallas' Medical District whose owner died will close before Xmas
What is surely one of the more resilient bars in Dallas has closed: Redfield's Tavern, a bar in the Medical District that endured the pandemic and the death of its co-founder, is closing after three years. According to owner Katy Tillotson, who calls Redfield's "the little bar that could," it'll close on December 23. The bar opened in 2019, a project between Katy and her husband, veteran bar owner Joe Tillotson, who'd co-founded a string of well-known venues including Barley House, City Tavern, Katy Trail Ice House, Banditos, and Bryan Street Tavern. Katy knew the Medical District because she'd worked at Children's Medical...
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
This Dallas restaurant news roundup overflows with yummy wintry specials
This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas is on the drinky side, with lots of winter and holiday cocktails, because holidays are made for drinking. There are also new restaurant openings, new menus, limited-edition items, and a special bakery holiday pop-up. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news, with items collected from press releases, online posts, and special-delivery telegrams: Jasper’s Gourmet Backyard Cuisine is opening a location at The Riverwalk development in Flower Mound, at 4400 Riverwalk Dr. in spring 2023, featuring Southern hospitality and backyard cuisine including prime rib, smoked chicken, grilled salmon and trout, baby back ribs, blue cheese chips,...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 1