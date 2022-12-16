Read full article on original website
Here’s Why White Lotus Fans Think Connie Britton Is Returning for Season 3
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Time for another Mossbaucher family vacation. Connie Britton, who played the feuding family's matriarch Nicole in season one of The White Lotus, may have already revealed that she'll be returning to the series for the highly-anticipated third season, according to a recently resurfaced interview.
See the Cast of The Best Man, Then & Now
Watch: Nia Long & Taye Diggs Talk Mid-Life Crises, Best Man Series & More. One of film's favorite friend groups is headed to the small screen. The cast of the beloved rom-com series The Best Man is reuniting for one last ride on the new Peacock miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which premieres Dec. 22. And though it's been 23 years since the original 1999 movie—and nine since its 2013 follow-up The Best Man Holiday—the franchise's star-studded cast is looking as great as ever.
Regina Hall Weighs in on Making a Scary Movie Prequel for Her Character Brenda
Watch: Regina Hall & Morris Chestnut on The Best Man Series & Black Love. This news is anything but scary. Twenty-three years since making her film debut in 1999's The Best Man, Regina Hall is back as Candace "Candy" Sparks on Peacock's new limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. And when it comes to reprising her most memorable roles, E! News' Justin Sylvester has one request for the star: to make a prequel for her iconic Scary Movie character Brenda Meeks.
Jeff Garlin Joins Never Have I Ever Season 4
Jeff Garlin is returning to TV. The Goldbergs alum is joining the fourth and final season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, E! News had learned. And, according to Deadline, Garlin joins the...
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News. This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news. The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child together in 2023. Alongside a photo of Derek...
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy
Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
Demi Moore Jokes About Entering Her “Unhinged Grandma Era” Amid Daughter Rumer’s Pregnancy
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis’ Pregnancy News. Demi Moore is more than happy to take on her biggest role yet: Grandma. After daughter Rumer Willis announced she and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby together, the G.I. Jane alum celebrated the news with her own post dedicated to the couple.
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
Captain Lee Rosbach's Fate on Below Deck Revealed
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" After the longtime Below Deck star announced he's leaving the season 10 charter due to ongoing nerve issues affecting his ability to walk, his fate on the hit Bravo series was revealed on the Dec. 19 episode. "My mind's there, my...
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown "Doesn't Really Like" Robyn
Gwendlyn Brown is weighing in on the ongoing Sister Wives drama. The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown, is revealing how she really feels about Robyn Brown, who...
Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss One Week After His Death
Watch: Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Allison Holker is remembering her forever dance partner, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The So You Think You Can Dance star paid tribute to her late husband a week after his death at age 40. "My ONE and ONLY," Holker captioned her...
Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Looking For A Lasting Relationship & Someone To Grow Old With' After $2.2 Million Divorce Settlement: Source
Valerie Bertinelli might take one more shot at love if the perfect guy swoops into her life, a friend believes.After finally declaring victory on her $2.2 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Tom Vitale, the One Day at a Time star simply "wants someone stable, settled and who is comfortable in their own skin.""She's looking for a lasting relationship, someone to grow old with. She just wants the simple things: companionship and someone she can trust and feel safe with," the close pal of Bertinelli continued to dish to a news publication on Thursday, December 22, in regard what the 62-year-old...
Melanie Lynskey Is Getting a Very Familiar Co-Star in Season 2 of Yellowjackets
Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2. Yellowjackets is keeping it all in the family. Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, which stars his wife Melanie Lynskey, according to Variety. Specific details—as with most things Yellowjackets—remain under wraps for now. It will...
Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Having a "Hard Time Breathing"
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling is putting her health first this holiday season. With just a few days to go until Christmas, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, revealed that she's been hospitalized after having a "hard time breathing." According to Us...
Emily in Paris' Samuel Arnold Reveals He's Ready to See Julien "Win" After Surprising Finale
Watch: Emily in Paris Star Samuel Arnold Talks Co-Star on White Lotus. Warning: This article includes spoilers from Emily in Paris season three. Julien may just be ready to put in his two weeks' notice at Agence Grateau. Samuel Arnold, who plays trendy marketing expert Julien on Emily in Paris,...
That '90s Show Trailer Reunites Eric, Kelso, Jackie and the Whole Gang
Watch: That '90s Show Trailer: See Eric, Kelso and Jackie's Reunion. Head on back to Point Place. Netflix has released the first trailer for That '90s Show, a sequel series to the beloved That '70s Show, and it shows that the original gang—including Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama)—still loves Wisconsin.
