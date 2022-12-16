Home sales in the United States declined for the 10th month in a row in November as surging mortgage rates topped 7% and stubbornly high prices kept buyers out of the market. Sales of existing homes — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — were down 35.4% in November from a year ago and down 7.7% from October, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Wednesday. Sales declined in all regions of the United States month-over-month and year-over-year.

1 DAY AGO