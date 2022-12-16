Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dow sinks after the US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter
The Dow sank as America's economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter, a sign that the Federal Reserve's battle to cool the economy to fight inflation is having only a limited impact. The Commerce Department's final reading Thursday morning showed gross domestic product, the broadest measure...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Home sales continued to drop in November
Home sales in the United States declined for the 10th month in a row in November as surging mortgage rates topped 7% and stubbornly high prices kept buyers out of the market. Sales of existing homes — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — were down 35.4% in November from a year ago and down 7.7% from October, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Wednesday. Sales declined in all regions of the United States month-over-month and year-over-year.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Morgan Stanley warns US profits could drop like in 2008, tanking stocks
One of Wall Street's top executives is worried about a repeat of 2008. At least, partially. Mike Wilson, Morgan's Stanley's chief US equity strategist, says he isn't concerned about a "systemic" financial crisis like the one that brought the economy to its knees 14 years ago. But Wilson is warning clients about a looming plunge in corporate profits next year as the economy stumbles.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Japan just delivered a lump of coal to investors across the globe
Wall Street just received a big lump of Christmas coal. A surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan sent investors spinning and global markets reeling on Tuesday. The country's central bank signaled that it would reverse two decades of policy precedent and begin to move away from loose monetary policy intended to keep wages and prices high.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Companies are reining in holiday bonuses
Last year, bonuses were bountiful. This year, economic uncertainty is bringing a chill to the holiday-season perk, according to survey data released Thursday by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. More than 81% of the 252 employers surveyed by the outplacement firm said they planned to freeze the value of holiday bonuses...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
READ: House Ways and Means Committee report finding Trump was not properly audited by IRS as president
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a summary report that concluded the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump's taxes as required under the mandatory presidential audit program. Read the report here:. Read a supplemental report from the Joint Committee here. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & ©...
Comments / 0