ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Home sales continued to drop in November

Home sales in the United States declined for the 10th month in a row in November as surging mortgage rates topped 7% and stubbornly high prices kept buyers out of the market. Sales of existing homes — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — were down 35.4% in November from a year ago and down 7.7% from October, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Wednesday. Sales declined in all regions of the United States month-over-month and year-over-year.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Morgan Stanley warns US profits could drop like in 2008, tanking stocks

One of Wall Street's top executives is worried about a repeat of 2008. At least, partially. Mike Wilson, Morgan's Stanley's chief US equity strategist, says he isn't concerned about a "systemic" financial crisis like the one that brought the economy to its knees 14 years ago. But Wilson is warning clients about a looming plunge in corporate profits next year as the economy stumbles.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Japan just delivered a lump of coal to investors across the globe

Wall Street just received a big lump of Christmas coal. A surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan sent investors spinning and global markets reeling on Tuesday. The country's central bank signaled that it would reverse two decades of policy precedent and begin to move away from loose monetary policy intended to keep wages and prices high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Companies are reining in holiday bonuses

Last year, bonuses were bountiful. This year, economic uncertainty is bringing a chill to the holiday-season perk, according to survey data released Thursday by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. More than 81% of the 252 employers surveyed by the outplacement firm said they planned to freeze the value of holiday bonuses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy