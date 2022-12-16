A mixed bag of rain and snow for Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people are still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm, but some areas didn’t have much cleanup.

Many prepared all week for the winter weather that belted the area, with Wilkes-Barre residents getting more use out of their umbrellas than snow boots.

As the snow and rain alternated in The Diamond City, the conditions remained wet with minimal accumulation.

But drive a few miles and a couple of hundred feet of elevation higher and it quickly changes from soggy streets to a winter wonderland.

After traveling just about 20 minutes south to Bear Creek, the conditions within Luzerne County were drastically different.

“We usually get more than a lot of other people so,” said Lora Hardy of Bear Creek.

Bear Creek residents are ready for their higher-elevation storm.

“Yeah we kinda do like a joint effort, a couple of our other neighbors have a plow and everything so we kind of do joint effort and clean up in front of each others’ houses and if somebody else gets out faster than the other one,” Hardy explained.

Some making a trip from the city were not ready for what they experienced.

“It wasn’t snowing too much back in Wilkes-Barre so we figured it’d be pretty easy getting up here. Pretty quickly we realized that wasn’t the case,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Jacob Jones.

Nor were they prepared.

“We took a right, and we got stuck in the snow. He had to call his father who gave us some tips but we got out,” Jones added.

The difference in snow build-up inspired the journey up the mountain.

“It was because of the weather, I mean it was exciting to get out on an adventure while the snow is happening. We don’t get that opportunity too often with Hanover considering how snowy it gets,” said Logan Potsko of Wilkes-Barre.

It’s important to remain cautious while traveling during storms, especially in higher-elevation areas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.