WLUC
UP beer, wine distributor celebrates 85 years of business
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees at Upper Peninsula-based Pike Distributors, Inc. celebrated 85 years in business this year – a true testament to Michigan’s beer and wine distributors’ deep roots in their communities. “My brother Jack and I are proud to be third-generation owners after growing up...
WLUC
Iron Mountain businesses share holiday spirit, Christmas holiday hours
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Maxx Entertainment Complex in Iron Mountain has a special visitor from the North Pole. Santa and Mrs. Claus are meeting with children, as well as decorating cookies and planting a spruce tree. “It’s fun and inexpensive. Everybody seems to be staying at home a...
WLUC
DNR and Superior Outfitters plan for successful ice fishing season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular activity among outdoor enthusiasts in the U.P. is ice fishing. The sport can be both fun and dangerous if not done correctly. Right now, outdoor experts are helping both beginners and veterans in the sport prepare to have a safe and successful season on the ice. Superior Outfitters Owner Nick Simon advises first-time ice fishers to avoid going alone.
WLUC
What to know about recycling and reusing holiday gift items
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recycle 906′s Brad Austin showcased the items to not put into the recycling bin this holiday. Christmas lights, plastic bulbs, and fake pine tree limbs are not accepted. Once you take the wrapping paper off a gift, there are some items that can be reused,...
WLUC
Jeffrey’s Restaurant collects over 600 gifts for community children, restaurant manager shares efficient wrapping technique
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeffrey’s Restaurant collected hundreds of gifts for hundreds of children with its Angel Tree this Christmas season. General Manager Carissa Taylor estimates that she helped wrap over 600 gifts, all of which were donated by the community, in a matter of weeks. Taylor shares her...
WLUC
Room at the Inn sings Christmas carols around Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette homeless shelter is spreading holiday cheer. Room at the Inn offers food, shelter and other assistance to Marquette’s unhoused neighbors. Members of the shelter’s staff and board of directors sang Christmas carols around town Wednesday. The group went up and down Washington Street stopping at businesses like the Marquette Food Co-op and Fire Station Cannabis.
WLUC
Sister Stockings bring joy to women this Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sister Stockings began in 2016 as an opportunity to nominate women who are having a particularly difficult year. Monet Borione started it when she realized her stocking would be empty on Christmas morning. Battling through recently losing her voice, Borione says she wanted to give back.
WLUC
Little Agate to change locations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations. Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.
WLUC
Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation. This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack. The organization also received...
WLUC
Furnace malfunction causes fire, evacuation at adult foster home in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An adult foster home was evacuated late Wednesday night because of reported black smoke and flames. According to Escanaba Public Safety, emergency personnel were dispatched to St. Jude’s Adult Foster Care for black smoke and flames around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived at 509...
WLUC
Marquette YMCA ready for the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cold can make it difficult to stay active during the winter, but Marquette’s YMCA has plenty of activities from kids and families this holiday season. The YMCA is cutting down on some of its regular programs during Christmas break in order to make room...
WLUC
Kiwanis Club of Marquette preparing for community Christmas Eve dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual free community Christmas Eve dinner is only available for delivery or pick-up this year. Two members from the Kiwanis Club of Marquette, Neal Crothers and Brian Jensen, explained meals could be reserved by calling 1-855-500-0919. There is meal delivery on Christmas Eve Day from...
WLUC
Unleash the powers of journaling with your own custom diary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first official day of winter and it sure feels like it. On Wednesday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon talk about their experience ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, new menu items at The Courtyards, and share a book club reminder.
WLUC
Marquette dance studio spreads holiday cheer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Attitudes Dance Studio partnered with Lake Superior Village to give back to the community. The studio held its 14th annual Pay it Forward Holiday Giving Program Tuesday. The organizations sponsored seven different children to make sure they have a wonderful Christmas morning. Staff said that...
WLUC
Wells Township shed fire extinguished overnight
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety put out a utility shed fire late Wednesday night in Wells Township. According to public safety, the fire was reported around 11:05 p.m. at 5305 J.5 Rd. Dispatch advised that a utility shed was on fire with other structures nearby. Arriving officers...
WLUC
Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement participate in ‘Shop with a Cop’
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement helped children shop for those in need Wednesday night. Seven law enforcement agencies from Michigan and Wisconsin took 25 third-grade students shopping. The seven agencies were the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin Division of Forestry, Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Police Department, and Kingsford Public Safety.
WLUC
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
WLUC
Battle of the Bells continues
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa, and Producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne. Cody Boyer, Jesse Wiederhold, and Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio represented the Evening News Team Wednesday.
WLUC
Storm system to bring blizzard-like conditions Friday
A strong storm system moves through the state at the end of the week. It will bring two main rounds of snow. The first one will be light to moderate starting tonight through tomorrow. Then, widespread heavy snow develops on Friday with a transition to lake-enhanced snow on Saturday. Hazards include strong winds, heavy accumulating snow, and cold conditions. Winds are expected to strengthen Friday through Saturday with speeds are 35mph and gusts of 45-55+mph. This will cause blizzard conditions with whiteouts and large snow drifts during this time. Some other impacts include impassable roadways, power outages, toppled items, and lakeshore erosion. Snowfall amounts are projected to be around 35″ in the higher elevations of the western U.P. and western Marquette County. Otherwise, snow will range around 24″+ in the west and eastern U.P. In the southern U.P. numbers range from 8″ to 18″. This comes from two main rounds of snow over several days! This projection will be adjusted the closer we get to the event. Aside from wind chill readings are expected to be in the teens below zero during these days. Stay tuned for updates!
WLUC
Marquette County Board recognizes Negaunee Miners football team
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board Tuesday recognized the Negaunee Miners football team on their season. Board Chair, Gerald Corkin, presented a plaque to the Negaunee Captains Drake Spickerman, Nico Lukkarinen and Phillip Nelson. The plaque is in recognition of their 2022 season where they went 13-1 and...
