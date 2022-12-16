A strong storm system moves through the state at the end of the week. It will bring two main rounds of snow. The first one will be light to moderate starting tonight through tomorrow. Then, widespread heavy snow develops on Friday with a transition to lake-enhanced snow on Saturday. Hazards include strong winds, heavy accumulating snow, and cold conditions. Winds are expected to strengthen Friday through Saturday with speeds are 35mph and gusts of 45-55+mph. This will cause blizzard conditions with whiteouts and large snow drifts during this time. Some other impacts include impassable roadways, power outages, toppled items, and lakeshore erosion. Snowfall amounts are projected to be around 35″ in the higher elevations of the western U.P. and western Marquette County. Otherwise, snow will range around 24″+ in the west and eastern U.P. In the southern U.P. numbers range from 8″ to 18″. This comes from two main rounds of snow over several days! This projection will be adjusted the closer we get to the event. Aside from wind chill readings are expected to be in the teens below zero during these days. Stay tuned for updates!

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO