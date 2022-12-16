LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s largest botanical cactus garden is decorated with more than a million Christmas lights and holiday decorations. Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Cactus Garden is a Las Vegas holiday tradition. The garden will be open to visitors through Jan. 1, 2023. It’s lit up nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Except on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 when it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The garden is closed on Christmas.

