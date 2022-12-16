Read full article on original website
Animals in Clark County being abandoned at record rates
Animal shelters and rescues typically see a wave of people giving up their pets during the holidays, but they say it's worse this year than ever. Dogs are being dumped on a near daily basis.
Fox5 KVVU
119 dogs at Las Vegas shelter in need of foster families over holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”Is she eating out of the bag?”. A wagging tail, and a love for treats. Sasha, an 8 years old stray, that came into the Animal Foundation in September, is just a friendly pup just wanting some love. “I picked her because she’s the...
news3lv.com
How to recycle your Christmas tree in Las Vegas this year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas is just three days away, and it's never too early to think about how to dispose of your tree. UNLV is asking people to recycle trees instead of tossing them into the trash, and there's a new partnership to help make the process easier.
Fox5 KVVU
Moon Valley Nurseries offering free Christmas trees Thursday in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Haven’t picked up a Christmas tree yet? You’re in luck. A Las Vegas Valley plant nursery has announced that it will give away the remainder of its Christmas trees on Thursday. Moon Valley says that while supplies last, residents can visit one of...
news3lv.com
Puppy fighting severe case of mange making progress in new update
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Penny is getting making progress. The 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas last week is looking better in a new picture shared by The Animal Foundation. According to the animal shelter, she's responding well to medicated baths and...
First Jewish person born in Las Vegas turns 90 years old and details Hannukah, antisemitism changes
Ninety years ago, the first Jewish person was born in the Las Vegas Valley. Nearly a century later, the pioneer says local Hannukah celebrations and antisemitism incidents look drastically different.
8newsnow.com
Sip hot cocoa, visit Santa, see more than 1M holiday lights on cactus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s largest botanical cactus garden is decorated with more than a million Christmas lights and holiday decorations. Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Cactus Garden is a Las Vegas holiday tradition. The garden will be open to visitors through Jan. 1, 2023. It’s lit up nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Except on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 when it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The garden is closed on Christmas.
Fox5 KVVU
John Mull’s Meats to be designated as historic site in city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved Las Vegas business John Mull’s Meats is set to get even more recognition. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the...
news3lv.com
Student contest now open to guess when Mojave Max will emerge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Elementary school students can now enter their guesses for when Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow next year. Springs Preserve is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade to predict the correct day, hour and minute. Mojave Max is an approximately 20-year-old tortoise that...
Fox5 KVVU
Silverton hosting ‘Underwater Santa’ experience on Christmas Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who haven’t had a chance to visit Santa yet will have a unique opportunity on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, Santa will hop in the aquarium at the Silverton Casino Hotel. According to the Silverton, guests can share their Christmas wish list with Santa...
news3lv.com
PinkBox Doughnuts giving out $10,000 for anniversary celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all dessert lovers to keep an eye out for a pink ticket inside a doughnut. Pinkbox Doughnuts is kicking off its 10-year anniversary celebration with a $10,000 giveaway. Join the Willy Wonka-inspired event and pick up doughnuts from any PinkBox location excluding Allegiant Stadium...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church makes last minute push for families in need of Christmas presents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has highlighted Moments of Blessings House of Prayer near East Lake Mead and Nellis. The church has served as a free food distribution site for several years. The church offers free groceries on Mondays. “It has been really tough. And in the last couple...
Durango Casino and Resort Seems to Be Planning a Mexican Restaurant
Building permits may shed light on the upcoming resort’s culinary future
news3lv.com
Charlie-Mike Foundation adopt veteran families in need this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local non-profit wants to make sure military veterans have company through the holidays. That's why on Monday, the Charlie-Mike Foundation adopted 15 families. The non-profit is known to help veterans find work when they leave the military. Families were invited to apply or nominate...
news3lv.com
Several Las Vegas jail inmates get chance to watch their children open Christmas gifts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thanks to a new program, six Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) inmates got the chance to watch their children open Christmas gifts on Wednesday. This was an opportunity they earned by working to improve themselves while in jail. It got emotional for Amber Carstens as...
How to Build a Winter Cat Shelter
Animal lovers’ hearts break seeing stray cats roaming the neighborhood in foul weather. In this edition of “My Pet World,” pet advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal offers instructions for creating a winter cat shelter to a woman who is worried about her informally adopted outdoor cat. Dear Cathy,
news3lv.com
Workers at Las Vegas Starbucks location vote to unionize
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Workers at a Starbucks location in Las Vegas voted in favor of unionizing. The labor group Starbucks Workers United announced the results of the vote at the store at Rainbow and Oakey boulevards. "THE FIRST STORE IN NEVADA JUST VOTED 11-7 IN FAVOR TO UNIONIZE!!"...
The Christmas Adventure At Mt.Charleston
Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can escape to the mountains and take part in The Christmas Adventure happening at the retreat at Mt Charleston. Jillian Lopez chats with Jason Craig to tell us about all the festive things they have planned.
news3lv.com
Durango Resort announces progress on new property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Durango Casino & Resort shared the major progress made at its upcoming property. The new site is being built at the corner of Durango and the Southern 215 Beltway. It's expected to feature 83,000 square feet of casino space, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, and more than...
963kklz.com
School Start Times For Las Vegas High School Students Could Be Changing
School start times for Las Vegas high school students could be changing soon. Remember back to when you were in school? Starting the school day later, and was always OUR suggestion, but no one listened! Well it might be happening here in Clark County – at least on one end of the school day.
