Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

How to recycle your Christmas tree in Las Vegas this year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas is just three days away, and it's never too early to think about how to dispose of your tree. UNLV is asking people to recycle trees instead of tossing them into the trash, and there's a new partnership to help make the process easier.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Puppy fighting severe case of mange making progress in new update

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Penny is getting making progress. The 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas last week is looking better in a new picture shared by The Animal Foundation. According to the animal shelter, she's responding well to medicated baths and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sip hot cocoa, visit Santa, see more than 1M holiday lights on cactus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s largest botanical cactus garden is decorated with more than a million Christmas lights and holiday decorations. Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Cactus Garden is a Las Vegas holiday tradition. The garden will be open to visitors through Jan. 1, 2023. It’s lit up nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Except on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 when it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The garden is closed on Christmas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Student contest now open to guess when Mojave Max will emerge

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Elementary school students can now enter their guesses for when Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow next year. Springs Preserve is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade to predict the correct day, hour and minute. Mojave Max is an approximately 20-year-old tortoise that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

PinkBox Doughnuts giving out $10,000 for anniversary celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all dessert lovers to keep an eye out for a pink ticket inside a doughnut. Pinkbox Doughnuts is kicking off its 10-year anniversary celebration with a $10,000 giveaway. Join the Willy Wonka-inspired event and pick up doughnuts from any PinkBox location excluding Allegiant Stadium...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Charlie-Mike Foundation adopt veteran families in need this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local non-profit wants to make sure military veterans have company through the holidays. That's why on Monday, the Charlie-Mike Foundation adopted 15 families. The non-profit is known to help veterans find work when they leave the military. Families were invited to apply or nominate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boomer Magazine

How to Build a Winter Cat Shelter

Animal lovers’ hearts break seeing stray cats roaming the neighborhood in foul weather. In this edition of “My Pet World,” pet advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal offers instructions for creating a winter cat shelter to a woman who is worried about her informally adopted outdoor cat. Dear Cathy,
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Workers at Las Vegas Starbucks location vote to unionize

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Workers at a Starbucks location in Las Vegas voted in favor of unionizing. The labor group Starbucks Workers United announced the results of the vote at the store at Rainbow and Oakey boulevards. "THE FIRST STORE IN NEVADA JUST VOTED 11-7 IN FAVOR TO UNIONIZE!!"...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Christmas Adventure At Mt.Charleston

Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can escape to the mountains and take part in The Christmas Adventure happening at the retreat at Mt Charleston. Jillian Lopez chats with Jason Craig to tell us about all the festive things they have planned.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Durango Resort announces progress on new property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Durango Casino & Resort shared the major progress made at its upcoming property. The new site is being built at the corner of Durango and the Southern 215 Beltway. It's expected to feature 83,000 square feet of casino space, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, and more than...
LAS VEGAS, NV

