Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Jeffrey’s Restaurant collects over 600 gifts for community children, restaurant manager shares efficient wrapping technique
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeffrey’s Restaurant collected hundreds of gifts for hundreds of children with its Angel Tree this Christmas season. General Manager Carissa Taylor estimates that she helped wrap over 600 gifts, all of which were donated by the community, in a matter of weeks. Taylor shares her...
WLUC
Ishpeming U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame gets endowment fund from generous board members
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in Ishpeming now has an endowment fund. This is thanks to donations from two board members Brain Fairbank and Dave Holli. Totaling $200,000 the museum staff said funds will provide financial security while allowing them to invest in needed projects.
WLUC
Room at the Inn sings Christmas carols around Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette homeless shelter is spreading holiday cheer. Room at the Inn offers food, shelter and other assistance to Marquette’s unhoused neighbors. Members of the shelter’s staff and board of directors sang Christmas carols around town Wednesday. The group went up and down Washington Street stopping at businesses like the Marquette Food Co-op and Fire Station Cannabis.
WLUC
MediaBrew Communications collects Christmas presents for Jacobetti veterans
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - MediaBrew sent Christmas cheer to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans on Wednesday. This is year 20 of the annual “Christmas is for Veterans” project. Each year, the station broadcasts a list of items for the veterans at the Jacobetti Home. Listeners then purchase the items during their Christmas shopping and deliver them to the station.
WLUC
Unleash the powers of journaling with your own custom diary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first official day of winter and it sure feels like it. On Wednesday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon talk about their experience ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, new menu items at The Courtyards, and share a book club reminder.
WLUC
Breitung Township Schools to add school resource officer
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Jan. 3, a school resource officer from Kingsford Public Safety will be posted inside Breitung Township Schools. “I personally was sent to Chicago, where I completed my basic SRO course or school resource officer,” said Matt Brouillette, Kingsford Public Safety Officer. Brouillette has been...
WLUC
Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation. This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack. The organization also received...
WLUC
Kiwanis Club of Marquette preparing for community Christmas Eve dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual free community Christmas Eve dinner is only available for delivery or pick-up this year. Two members from the Kiwanis Club of Marquette, Neal Crothers and Brian Jensen, explained meals could be reserved by calling 1-855-500-0919. There is meal delivery on Christmas Eve Day from...
WLUC
Battle of the Bells continues
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa, and Producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne. Cody Boyer, Jesse Wiederhold, and Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio represented the Evening News Team Wednesday.
WLUC
UP beer, wine distributor celebrates 85 years of business
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees at Upper Peninsula-based Pike Distributors, Inc. celebrated 85 years in business this year – a true testament to Michigan’s beer and wine distributors’ deep roots in their communities. “My brother Jack and I are proud to be third-generation owners after growing up...
WLUC
Furnace malfunction causes fire, evacuation at adult foster home in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An adult foster home was evacuated late Wednesday night because of reported black smoke and flames. According to Escanaba Public Safety, emergency personnel were dispatched to St. Jude’s Adult Foster Care for black smoke and flames around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived at 509...
wnmufm.org
Heavy smoke prompts evacuation of Escanaba adult foster home
ESCANABA, MI— No injuries were reported in a fire at Saint Jude’s Adult Foster Home in Escanaba Wednesday. Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to 509 South 22nd Street on a report black smoke and flames were coming from the building. When officers arrived, staff were...
WLUC
Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement participate in ‘Shop with a Cop’
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement helped children shop for those in need Wednesday night. Seven law enforcement agencies from Michigan and Wisconsin took 25 third-grade students shopping. The seven agencies were the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin Division of Forestry, Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Police Department, and Kingsford Public Safety.
WLUC
Iron Mountain businesses share holiday spirit, Christmas holiday hours
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Maxx Entertainment Complex in Iron Mountain has a special visitor from the North Pole. Santa and Mrs. Claus are meeting with children, as well as decorating cookies and planting a spruce tree. “It’s fun and inexpensive. Everybody seems to be staying at home a...
WLUC
DNR and Superior Outfitters plan for successful ice fishing season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular activity among outdoor enthusiasts in the U.P. is ice fishing. The sport can be both fun and dangerous if not done correctly. Right now, outdoor experts are helping both beginners and veterans in the sport prepare to have a safe and successful season on the ice. Superior Outfitters Owner Nick Simon advises first-time ice fishers to avoid going alone.
WLUC
Negaunee at Westwood Basketball; Year in Review Part One with UP Winter Olympians
This is a recording of the TV6 Late News. Kingsford downs Westwood, Rapid River ends Big Bay De Noc's undefeated season in Boys Basketball. Kingsford downs Westwood, Rapid River ends Big Bay De Not;s undefeated season in Boys Basketball. NMU Men's basketball sets record against Finlandia, Marquette Triangular Swim Meet.
WLUC
Little Agate to change locations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations. Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.
WLUC
Coping with stress during the holiday season
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While known for being cheery and bright, the holiday season can also bring on stress. Shopping for presents and decorating the Christmas tree and other festivities can put a lot on people’s plates. That’s why one Marquette organization hoped to help people blow off some steam, with a unique coping mechanism.
WLUC
What to know about recycling and reusing holiday gift items
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recycle 906′s Brad Austin showcased the items to not put into the recycling bin this holiday. Christmas lights, plastic bulbs, and fake pine tree limbs are not accepted. Once you take the wrapping paper off a gift, there are some items that can be reused,...
WLUC
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0