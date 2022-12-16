Read full article on original website
Industry reps argue for exemptions at first packaging stakeholder meeting
Proponents of exemptions pointed out that other states that have enacted similar legislation, like Oregon and California, have exempted packaging for prescription drugs, among others. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning....
The long road to recovering PFAS damages
Nationwide, the number of lawsuits involving PFAS is growing rapidly — as states, municipalities, utilities and citizens seek compensation for the far-reaching damages caused by ‘forever chemicals.’ While Maine is at the forefront of PFAS regulation, the State has not yet defined its litigation strategy. Photo by alfexe/iStock.
The price of PFAS: ‘Forever chemicals’ generate boundless costs
PFAS compounds are generating a diverse array of costs for Maine that could grow over coming years and linger for decades. Credit: Jynto/Wikimedia (Labels added). Widespread contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) “has the potential to impose an unsustainable burden on state and private resources,” the Maine PFAS Task Force wrote three years ago. The weight of that burden from widely dispersed toxic chemicals is now becoming clear in multiplying expenses and costs that defy calculation.
Ambassador Steven Pifer taps into 25 years of State Department experience to talk Ukraine-Russia
This month, the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations was pleased to host Ambassador Steven Pifer to discuss the ramifications and response of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations seeks to promote study and discussion of the development, formulation, and implementation of United States foreign policies by means of a program of speakers, the organization of discussion and study groups, and the production and distribution of relevant materials.
Visualizing Maine’s progress toward its climate goals
Maine is just over halfway to its 2025 climate plan goal of weatherizing 17,500 homes, a process that involves energy assessments like the "blower door test" seen here. Photo credit: Maine Blower Door Test. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor,...
Column: The importance of health issues in our homes and environment
To reduce risks of PFAS chemicals migrating from takeout containers into food, Maine passed a law in 2019 to foster safer alternatives. Photo by FabrikaCr/iStock. Our health and safety are the frame on which our lives hang, and without them everything else that we worry about becomes irrelevant. On September...
Transcript: Maine Reckoning podcast episode with Vincent Edwards
This podcast was produced with the support of the Goldfarb Center for Public Affairs at Colby College and the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation. Listen to the episode here. INTRO: Hi, I’m Tori Lynn and you’re listening to Maine Reckoning. In this podcast, I interview Black Mainers about how their lives have changed since the murder of George Floyd over two years ago. In this episode, you’ll hear my conversation with my friend, Vincent Edwards. He lives in Portland and works at the Greater Portland Council of Governments, but he’s speaking on his own behalf in the interview. We talked about his experience moving to Maine and building a life here at the beginning of the pandemic. Here’s the episode.
Step by step, Maine’s political leadership is becoming more diverse
Jill Duson sitting in what will be her chair in the Senate chamber. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. When Jill Duson made Maine political history over 20 years ago, she was the first and only Black woman on Portland’s school board and later its city council. When she takes office Wednesday, she’ll be among five Black state lawmakers, four of whom are women.
A look at Maine’s bicycle crash data
The increasing popularity of bicycling and a recent fatal crash in Windham led the Data Monitor team to take a look at crash data for the past several years. The heavier population counties generally reported the most bicycle crashes, according to our analysis. The data are for 2017 through 2021, but we also checked in with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine for this year’s totals.
Exiting lawmaker asks U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Maine criminal justice system
Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, retiring from state politics this week, has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to place Maine's criminal justice system under federal review and supervision. Photo by Garrick Hoffman. Retiring state Rep. Jeff Evangelos asked the U.S. Department of Justice on Sunday to place Maine’s criminal justice system...
Women in aquaculture: Yarmouth resident Amanda Moeser
As part of her work as a 2021 Switzer fellow, Natalie Lord has launched the website, A Rising Tide?, highlighting women’s experiences as oyster producers. The project is billed by its sponsors as the first case study to analyze gender in Maine and New Hampshire’s aquaculture industry through visual storytelling. Its goal is to share the photographic and narrative data the research participants collected on their experiences owning and operating an oyster farm in Maine and New Hampshire.
These are the highest earners at Maine’s private colleges and universities
The Maine Monitor has compiled the salaries of the highest earning employees at Maine’s private colleges and universities. Only a few institutions had FY 2021 Form 990s released by the IRS as of Nov. 28 because the agency is experiencing delays in processing and releasing nonprofit filings. Forms were examined through the ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer.
Maine weatherization contractors race to hire and expand as demand booms
A weatherization worker injects insulation into the exterior walls of a home. Photo by Dennis Schroeder/National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Maine weatherization contractors are scrambling to hire and expand as state incentives and soaring oil prices cause a surge in demand for their services. Contractors registered with Efficiency Maine, the major...
Water commission recommends another commission
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. First, to those I haven’t yet (virtually)...
Dire warnings about New England’s winter power grid reliability
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. A new report from a national power...
How you can reduce your PFAS body burden
Minimizing sources of exposure to PFAS — in everyday items such as clothing, food packaging and personal care products — can help lower the body load of PFAS, a class of persistent industrial chemicals that endanger health as they accumulate. Photo by Fly View Productions/iStock. Limiting new sources...
