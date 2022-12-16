ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Maine Monitor

The long road to recovering PFAS damages

Nationwide, the number of lawsuits involving PFAS is growing rapidly — as states, municipalities, utilities and citizens seek compensation for the far-reaching damages caused by ‘forever chemicals.’ While Maine is at the forefront of PFAS regulation, the State has not yet defined its litigation strategy. Photo by alfexe/iStock.
The Maine Monitor

The price of PFAS: ‘Forever chemicals’ generate boundless costs

PFAS compounds are generating a diverse array of costs for Maine that could grow over coming years and linger for decades. Credit: Jynto/Wikimedia (Labels added). Widespread contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) “has the potential to impose an unsustainable burden on state and private resources,” the Maine PFAS Task Force wrote three years ago. The weight of that burden from widely dispersed toxic chemicals is now becoming clear in multiplying expenses and costs that defy calculation.
The Maine Monitor

Ambassador Steven Pifer taps into 25 years of State Department experience to talk Ukraine-Russia

This month, the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations was pleased to host Ambassador Steven Pifer to discuss the ramifications and response of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations seeks to promote study and discussion of the development, formulation, and implementation of United States foreign policies by means of a program of speakers, the organization of discussion and study groups, and the production and distribution of relevant materials.
The Maine Monitor

Visualizing Maine’s progress toward its climate goals

Maine is just over halfway to its 2025 climate plan goal of weatherizing 17,500 homes, a process that involves energy assessments like the "blower door test" seen here. Photo credit: Maine Blower Door Test. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor,...
The Maine Monitor

Transcript: Maine Reckoning podcast episode with Vincent Edwards

This podcast was produced with the support of the Goldfarb Center for Public Affairs at Colby College and the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation. Listen to the episode here. INTRO: Hi, I’m Tori Lynn and you’re listening to Maine Reckoning. In this podcast, I interview Black Mainers about how their lives have changed since the murder of George Floyd over two years ago. In this episode, you’ll hear my conversation with my friend, Vincent Edwards. He lives in Portland and works at the Greater Portland Council of Governments, but he’s speaking on his own behalf in the interview. We talked about his experience moving to Maine and building a life here at the beginning of the pandemic. Here’s the episode.
The Maine Monitor

A look at Maine’s bicycle crash data

The increasing popularity of bicycling and a recent fatal crash in Windham led the Data Monitor team to take a look at crash data for the past several years. The heavier population counties generally reported the most bicycle crashes, according to our analysis. The data are for 2017 through 2021, but we also checked in with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine for this year’s totals.
The Maine Monitor

Women in aquaculture: Yarmouth resident Amanda Moeser

As part of her work as a 2021 Switzer fellow, Natalie Lord has launched the website, A Rising Tide?, highlighting women’s experiences as oyster producers. The project is billed by its sponsors as the first case study to analyze gender in Maine and New Hampshire’s aquaculture industry through visual storytelling. Its goal is to share the photographic and narrative data the research participants collected on their experiences owning and operating an oyster farm in Maine and New Hampshire.
YARMOUTH, ME
The Maine Monitor

Water commission recommends another commission

Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. First, to those I haven’t yet (virtually)...
The Maine Monitor

How you can reduce your PFAS body burden

Minimizing sources of exposure to PFAS — in everyday items such as clothing, food packaging and personal care products — can help lower the body load of PFAS, a class of persistent industrial chemicals that endanger health as they accumulate. Photo by Fly View Productions/iStock. Limiting new sources...
The Maine Monitor

