6 things to know in Austin food right now: Neighborhood Italian favorite plans new pizza joint
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsWord is out that one of Austin’s favorite Italian restaurants, L’Oca d’Oro, is opening a pizza spot. Details are sparse so far, but the concept's name will be Bambino, led by L'Oca's team, chef Fiore Tedesco and Adam Orman, and inspired by pizza from their respective upbringing in the Northeast. Expected to open in summer 2023, the concept will include a full bar with specialty cocktails and...
Dazzling Wildflower Center exhibit extends its Austin stay through May 2023
Mesmerizing Austinites ever since its highly anticipated September opening, the Field of Light has extended its stay through May 2023. The immersive outdoor experience, originally slated through December 2022, is a collaboration between C3 Presents, the University of Texas at Austin, and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, which hosts the exhibit.Designed by artist Bruce Munro, the exhibition opened on September 9 with a glowing response from the community. A stunning display of 28,000 subtly lit, solar-powered spheres, Field of Light illuminates 16 acres of the Wildflower Center's Texas Arboretum and showcases the intersection of art, technology, and nature. Tickets...
Award-winning team behind Emmer & Rye will open new East Austin restaurant in 2023
Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group is adding to its growing list of concepts, and no doubt, future accolades (see Bon Appetit, Esquire, and more). A Mediterranean-inspired restaurant celebrating Israeli cuisine, called Ezov, is slated to open at 2708 E. Cesar Chavez St. in spring 2023.Executive chef Berty Richter will lead the restaurant, which will mark the eighth concept from the Emmer & Rye group, and Richter's third project as executive chef. His second concept, Ladino, opened in San Antonio's Pearl District earlier this year. “Ezov will be a fun, lighthearted and vibrant concept, featuring seasonal Israeli cuisine,” says Richter in...
Chic South Congress hotel named best for families by Good Housekeeping
One of Austin’s greatest strengths (at least for its legions of visitors) is its wide selection of boutique hotels, and one South Congress standout is representing the city in Good Housekeeping's new awards. The venerated publication has selected Austin’s Colton House Hotel as one of five winning Southern destinations for its first-ever Family Travel Awards, calling it a “spacious suite retreat.”Good Housekeeping sent more than 75 testers out, some with families, to scout great travel locales in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean, taking into account experience, amenities, sustainability, inclusion, and more, for a well-rounded snapshot. Along with write-ins,...
Iconic Austin video store to return as volunteer-run We Luv Video
A shuttered Austin video store is getting a reboot with a new business model.In September 2020, I Luv Video announced that it would be permanently closing after nearly 40 years of business.In the post, owner Conrad Bejarano said it would bring him "utmost joy to pass the torch" to anyone who had the financial stability to preserve the store's catalog of films, so long as they gave the public access to those films.Fast-forward to October 2022, when I Luv Video — under the name We Luv Video — launched a Kickstarter campaign to try to bring the collection back. The campaign raised $11,000 in its first day, in part thanks to a telethon at the Fallout Theater.On November 29, the Kickstarter campaign reached its goal, with 828 backers pledging $112,494.Now, the beloved store is planning its second act as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and "volunteer-run community library and film lover screening space," according to the Kickstarter.Funds will help secure a physical location. Owners hope to find something close to the former site of the Airport Boulevard store.---Ready the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Austin airport's minimum wage reaches cruising altitude of $20 per hour
Always a trailblazer, the City of Austin recently set an example in raising its employees’ minimum wage to $20 per hour, with an upcoming boost to $22. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, owned and operated by the city, is following suit. It has officially committed to a $20 minimum wage, going into effect the week of December 19.This wage goes to “[f]ood service workers and members of UNITE HERE Local 23,” the latter being a multi-city hospitality workers’ union. A member of the union, Cinthya San Miguel, commented on the citywide raise when it was first announced, saying this move was part...
Austin crowned No. 1 'smartest' city in the U.S. by new tech-driven study
Sometimes being smart is knowing things like practical math and the history of Waterloo. Sometimes it’s navigating a hybrid work schedule with grace, creating the perfect plan for xeriscaping the front yard, and knowing when it’s a bad idea to get onto MoPac. Austin is smart in lots of ways, and a new tech-driven study by real estate technology company ProptechOS puts the Capital City at the very top of its list of smartest cities in the United States.In this study, “smart” takes a tech-y form, implying connectivity, efficiency, and forethought, and applies to the city itself rather than its...
New 2,200-acre community on the horizon for Lake Travis, plus more hot Austin headlines
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. New 2,200-acre master-planned community with 'downtown village' on the horizon for Lake Travis. The Spicewood project will boast ample housing (approximately 3,500 units), a downtown village, expansive hiking and biking trails, and much more.2. Texas celebrity chef sets the table for Georgetown's hottest restaurant in unlikely setting. "It's going to be a real Texas experience," says chef Steven Pyles, who has 12 James Beard nominations to his name (so far). 3. H-E-B sets opening date for first multi-level Austin store at Lake Austin Boulevard. Come for the groceries, stay for the Lake Austin views.4. Charming French bistro bids final farewell to Austin after long pandemic closure. Le Politique suffered a temporary pandemic casualty, finalized this month.5. Kendra Scott brightens the holidays for Dell Children's patients and caregivers at festive event. Texas Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson joined the Kendra Scott team in bringing cheer to patients and caregivers at Dell Children's.
5 things to know in Austin food right now: Lake Travis taqueria closes up shop
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.ClosingsLakeway street taco restaurant R19 Taqueria is closing at the end of the month. The restaurant announced the impending closure on Instagram, statng that it did not get enough business to keep up with costs. The restaurant opened just over a year ago as a revival of Reunion 19 — the East Austin taqueria that was opened by four Los Angeles chefs just prior to the pandemic...
New coalition makes noise to stop proposed concert venue in Southwest Austin
It’s not often that Austinites hear complaints about more music venues, but it’s all about location, location, location. Downtown spaces are trying to keep their heads above water — or more specifically, above all the luxury condos eyeing the area — but things change out in nature. In Southwest Austin, a coalition called Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue believes the area would be better off without a proposed music venue. Fitzhugh Concert Venue, the moniker for an unnamed venue proposed for 14820 Fitzhugh Rd. out near Dripping Springs, started generating controversy at a public meeting of the Texas Commission on Environmental...
Austin indie cinema spotlights alternative Christmas classics this holiday weekend
Tradition is what makes some of the best Christmas movies, but sometimes it’s refreshing to do things a little differently. With this in mind, Austin Film Society (AFS) has compiled a three-part series for Austinites looking for something to do on some of December’s busiest days: it offers some Christmastime movies that don’t usually make the holiday cut, with all the nostalgia of their rightful places in classic film history.AFS reprises its “Home For The Holidays” film series on the following dates: The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg, December 24-27The Thin Man, December 24, 25Eyes Wide Shut, December 25, 26The longest run...
Austin couple's cookie company wins prestigious award for baking up safe spaces
Wunderkeks gets a lot of validation already. The Austin-based cookie company (rather than a brick-and-mortar bakery, it ships its goods) got its big break when actress Busy Phillips tweeted about a cookie overstock, and the rest has been meteoric. Besides rave reviews online, a night at the Oscars, and two South by Southwest panels coming up, the LGBTQ-owned company now has one very official endorsement under its belt: the Proudly Austin Award from the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.The cookie company joins 2021 and 2020 winners, Still Austin Whiskey Co. and Austin FC, in creating strong communities around LGBTQIA+ interests....
Cinemark movie chain opens Austin-area theaters for college football playoffs
The Cinemark movie theater chain is bringing back a special viewing experience that involves not movies but sports: The Plano-based company is teaming with ESPN to bring college football games to the big screen. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest games, including the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve, as well as the College Football Playoff National Championship in January. Cinemark debuted this idea in 2021. According to a release, it proved to be sufficiently successful that they're not only bringing it back, they're expanding the number of theaters where it's offered, to a total of 70 theaters across...
Charming French bistro bids final farewell to Austin after long pandemic closure
As they do for any politician, circumstances have changed for Le Politique. The downtown Austin French bistro, which had been temporarily closed for two-and-a-half years, is officially closed for good. CultureMap confirmed the permanent closure, first reported by Eater, with a representative of the New Waterloo hospitality group, who declined to provide more details. The restaurant's initial 2020 announcement, brought about by the pandemic and thought to be temporary, was much wordier.“It’s been a hard & unpredictable year,” Le Politique posted on Instagram in May of 2020. “Even prior to COVID-19, we faced obstacles as the Northshore building underwent repairs...
New alternative dating app invites Austinites out for 'an unusual night' on the town
One Austinite’s weird is another’s painfully vanilla, and Feeld is here to suss out the balance. The alternative dating app — favored by the nonmonogamous, kinky, and queer — is hosting its first in-person Austin event on Friday, December 16, gathering Austinites for “An Unusual Night In Austin.”Feeld users are invited out for a bar crawl to Lolo Wine, Lefty's Brick Bar, and The Liberty, with free pedicabs in between, followed by performances by DJ Cassandra and Bob’s Dance Shop (the fabulous cowboys who backed up Sofi Tukker at Austin City Limits Festival). Attendees will mostly be left to their...
Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
"Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023.While Nelson is known, among many things, for his perpetual tour (think: On the Road Again), ZZ Top tours are few and far between. This will no doubt make their two-night appearance all the more special, especially as Nelson approaches his 90th birthday just a few weeks after these April shows.Nelson will be joined by his family band, albeit without...
New 2,200-acre master-planned community with 'downtown village' on the horizon for Lake Travis
A new master-planned community is set to take shape in the "wild hills" of Lake Travis. Thomas Ranch, announced December 5 by developer Areté Collective, is coming to Spicewood, with construction set to begin in 2023.The 2,200-acre project will boast ample housing — approximately 3,500 units are planned — as well as a downtown village, expansive hiking and biking trails, and many other luxe amenities. Its website says "Thomas Ranch is a 2,200-acre master-planned community reimagined to appeal to a new kind of lifestyle."“Areté is working to create a new frontier when it comes to Lake Travis living,” Rebecca Buchan,...
Austin's Free Week Music Festival returns to the Red River Cultural District
As great as it is to get out there and support local music, the cost can add up — especially if you’re adding new bands to your must-see list. This January 5-7, Red River Cultural District (RRCD) is taking on the financial responsibility so more Austinites can go out and experience more new music, without burdening their wallets.In addition to the return of Free Week (formerly more of an actual week, but who’s counting), nearby restaurants and bars will be running promotions. That means discounts and freebies from Central District Brewing, Hoboken Pie, Marinara Miracles, Pelon's Tex-Mex, Shawarma Point, Stubb’s...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Events ring – are you listening? The next few days are packed with festive hangouts, live music, and holiday shopping. See Bill Burr or Kat Edmonson live, and shop locally-made gifts at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Friday, December 16The Paramount Theatre presents Holiday Swingin'! A Kat Edmonson ChristmasSing along to the songs of the holiday season with award-winning artist Kat Edmonson. The singer-songwriter will perform a mix of Yule-tide tunes throughout the festive evening. Seating availability can be found...
Adam Sandler makes rare appearance in Austin on Valentine's Day 2023
Comedian Adam Sandler has announced 11 new dates for his "Adam Sandler Live" stand-up tour, including a stop at the Moody Center in Austin on February 14.The tour — a continuation from fall 2022, during which he visited 22 different cities — will be a two-week sprint, kicking off on February 5 in Chicago and finishing on February 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to Austin, Sandler will perform in Houston on February 13 and Dallas on February 15.The tour is a rare chance for fans to see Sandler perform live, as he is an ultra-successful actor who's usually...
