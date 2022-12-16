Read full article on original website
Gov. Pete Ricketts, First Lady launch Nebraska Capitol Art Experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New artwork at the state capitol aims to bring Nebraskans together. Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled the Nebraska Capitol Art Experience Wednesday. The group of mosaics lining the capitol building work to bring Nebraskans closer to the state’s history. First Lady...
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed as Nebraska’s newest state senator. Ballard replaces State Sen. Mike Hilgers, who represents Dist. 21, as he takes on the role of Nebraska’s attorney general in January. The announcement was made Thursday morning during a joint news conference...
Troopers perform 350 motorist assists since storm started
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has had a busy couple days, responding to 175 motorist assist calls since midnight and a total of 350 since the storm started Wednesday. This NSP dashcam video shows blizzard conditions just south of Scottsbluff on Wednesday. The dangerous wind chill can...
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution while driving this holiday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Millions of people are traveling to celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. At least, they want to and hope the weather doesn’t get in the way. In Lincoln alone, a storm is brewing that could disrupt those plans, or make travel dangerous. According to...
Winter Weather to impact holiday travel
Signing Day: Huskers add 27 players, including Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman. Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska has 27 scholarship players, including 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman. Lincoln and Lancaster County officials highlight preparations for potential blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. Lincoln and Lancaster County officials highlight preparations for...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerously cold conditions for Thursday and Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Falling snow has come to an end across the state, but in the wake of the arctic cold front, we’ll be left dealing with dangerously cold conditions for the remainder of our Thursday, into Friday, and even into the upcoming Christmas weekend. Strong north and northwest winds will also lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow through the day on Thursday and into early on Friday. The good news is that we should see temperatures begin to rebound as we head into weekend and next week.
Gov. Ricketts issues executive order aimed at strengthening healthcare workforce
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In conjunction with Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order to expedite resources for hospital planning and increasing healthcare workforce capacity in the state. The order expands the eligibility of healthcare professionals in the state. Statutes regarding provisional licensure and examination...
Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft. Updated: 5 hours ago. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow, dangerous cold arrives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Astronomical winter officially begins on Wednesday as we celebrate the Winter Solstice - the shortest day of the year, where the sun reaches it’s southern most point in the sky and the time of year that our daylight finally begins to pick back up. Mother Nature will celebrate the happy occasion with a brutally cold winter storm that is set to sweep across the state through the day on Wednesday into early Thursday, then in it’s wake, leaving us with dangerously cold wind chills into the upcoming holiday weekend. The entire state is covered by some sort of winter weather headline, whether it’s a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning, and the entire state is covered by a Wind Chill Warning that will last through 12 PM on Saturday.
Cold and calm Tuesday, then brutal winter conditions late Wednesday through Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday will be a quiet weather day compared to what is in the forecast for late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Bitterly cold temperatures, dangerous wind chills and possible blizzard conditions will impact the area late Wednesday through Friday. The weather should improve some for the Christmas holiday weekend, but it will remain very cold.
Utility companies urging energy conservation ahead of winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With dangerous cold expected later this week, utility companies want you to be prepared. Almost two years ago, thousands of Nebraskans woke up without power due to extreme cold because some of those companies had to run rolling outages. Power companies said they aren’t anticipating another round of rolling blackouts, but said it’s important to conserve energy amid freezing temperatures.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitterly cold temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills & windy conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brutally cold temperatures, windy conditions and dangerously cold wind chills expected through Friday night. The combination of light/dry snow and windy conditions will create the possibility of blowing snow and limited visibility outdoors. The entire state is covered by a Wind Chill Warning that will last...
Quiet and cold Tuesday, cold, wind and snow arrive Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday afternoon will be cold be relatively calm. Temperatures on Wednesday will be a bit warmer out ahead of a strong cold front. Mostly cloudy skies expected on Wednesday with areas of freezing drizzle and snow showers in the afternoon. The cold front will move through Nebraska by late Wednesday evening. Temperatures Wednesday night are expected to plummet with an increasing north wind. Snow will become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow is expected to taper off by late Thursday morning however, a north-northwest wind 25 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph will continue to create blizzard conditions. Temperatures will be below zero Thursday with wind chills from 30 to 50 degrees below zero. The blowing snow and bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will continue Thursday night into Friday.
