FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orlando police investigate the death of a couple after apparent murder-suicide inside their home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two people are dead after a shooting inside of a home on Tuesday evening. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Convicted killer already serving life sentenced for 1991 Daytona Beach cold-case murder
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man already serving life in prison for a 2007 Brevard County murder has now been sentenced for the murder of a Daytona Beach woman who disappeared in 1991. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. 53-year-old Michael Shane Townson withdrew his previous...
fox35orlando.com
Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
click orlando
Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a...
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Ex-boyfriend arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Melbourne, Florida, and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in her death, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Colbert Circle near East University Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found...
disneydining.com
Universal Guest Charged With Felony After Attempting to Steal Nearly $1K in Merchandise
When you visit a theme park, you know that it will most likely be an expensive day. Sure, there are ways to save money, like bringing your own refillable water bottle, bringing snacks, and packing your own lunch. However, if you want to do something like buy some merchandise, be ready to spend a pretty penny. Everything from sweatshirts to keychains, hats, and sunglasses will typically come at a premium price.
click orlando
Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
12-year-old Florida boy dies after accidentally shooting himself at sleepover, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy after he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a friend’s house. Officers responded to a residence on Starling Loop around 7 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting involving a juvenile.
Tavares cop claims 'street scientists' are making ultra-powerful fentanyl doses after viral video of her fake overdose questioned
A Tavares police officer is doing the LEO version of posting through it after a video of her falling out after being near a substance believed to be fentanyl went viral. Though the clip was shared without question by several Central Florida news outlets, it was clear from the beginning that we were not witnessing an overdose. Police have proven uniquely susceptible to the lies and narratives they spread to justify their own funding.
click orlando
Police ID woman found shot to death in Melbourne; ex-boyfriend arrested
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police identified a 23-year-old woman found shot to death Tuesday morning. Police said Sha’dayla A. Johnson was fatally shot around 7:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Colbert Circle. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested in the shooting, according to police. [TRENDING: Become a...
Orange County man hospitalized after shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they found a man shot Saturday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at approximately 11:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of Silver Hills Drive. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from...
WESH
Woman killed in Seminole County hit-and-run, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. A pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle was found in the road on westbound State Road 436 around 5:46 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the woman, identified as Bridget Garrett,...
2 Daytona Beach men arrested for stealing a trailer in Palm Coast, FCSO says
PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Daytona Beach carrying drugs and guns while driving a stolen dump trailer. This happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Pine Lakes Parkway near Wellington Drive. Deputies said they had spotted the suspects driving down Belle...
Man found guilty of killing ex-roommate over PlayStation theft in Seminole County court
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man has been found guilty of killing his ex-roommate over a stolen PlayStation video game console. A jury decided that Jake Bilotta lured Joshua Barnes to a home in 2018, and stabbed him several times. Bilotta had claimed self-defense. Bilotta told the...
Dade City Man Killed In Crash While Exiting SR-56 In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 58-year-old Dade City man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wesley Chapel. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-75 in the inside lane near Milepost 275 when he
WESH
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
