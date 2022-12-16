ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Ex-boyfriend arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Melbourne, Florida, and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in her death, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Colbert Circle near East University Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found...
MELBOURNE, FL
disneydining.com

Universal Guest Charged With Felony After Attempting to Steal Nearly $1K in Merchandise

When you visit a theme park, you know that it will most likely be an expensive day. Sure, there are ways to save money, like bringing your own refillable water bottle, bringing snacks, and packing your own lunch. However, if you want to do something like buy some merchandise, be ready to spend a pretty penny. Everything from sweatshirts to keychains, hats, and sunglasses will typically come at a premium price.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Tavares cop claims 'street scientists' are making ultra-powerful fentanyl doses after viral video of her fake overdose questioned

A Tavares police officer is doing the LEO version of posting through it after a video of her falling out after being near a substance believed to be fentanyl went viral. Though the clip was shared without question by several Central Florida news outlets, it was clear from the beginning that we were not witnessing an overdose. Police have proven uniquely susceptible to the lies and narratives they spread to justify their own funding.
TAVARES, FL
click orlando

Police ID woman found shot to death in Melbourne; ex-boyfriend arrested

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police identified a 23-year-old woman found shot to death Tuesday morning. Police said Sha’dayla A. Johnson was fatally shot around 7:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Colbert Circle. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested in the shooting, according to police. [TRENDING: Become a...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Woman killed in Seminole County hit-and-run, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. A pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle was found in the road on westbound State Road 436 around 5:46 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the woman, identified as Bridget Garrett,...
WESH

Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy