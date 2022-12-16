Hampton jewelry store burglarized

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Someone broke into a Hampton jewelry store and stole several items.

An investigation found that the suspect used a rod to break in through a window during the overnight hours of December 15.

Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary.

It was determined the suspect stole several items before leaving on foot.

The only description available at this time is that the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, a red face covering, dark pants, light shoes, and carrying a bag.

