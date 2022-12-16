ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton jewelry store burglarized

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4uaB_0jlNJyaF00

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Someone broke into a Hampton jewelry store and stole several items.

An investigation found that the suspect used a rod to break in through a window during the overnight hours of December 15.

Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary.

It was determined the suspect stole several items before leaving on foot.

The only description available at this time is that the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, a red face covering, dark pants, light shoes, and carrying a bag.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Greenbrier wasn’t the only Hampton Roads mall hit by jewelry thieves on Wednesday. Virginia Beach police say a jewelry store inside Lynnhaven Mall was targeted in a “smash and grab” larceny. Chesapeake police labeled their case a “robbery,” but Virginia Beach police later clarified they’re being labeled larcenies because employees weren’t threatened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton 7-Eleven robbed

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a business robbery Monday. Public Safety Communications received a call at approximately 3:46 a.m. that a robbery had just occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 1200 N. King Street.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
13News Now

High-speed chase in North Carolina ends with arrest of Portsmouth murder suspects

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina said a police pursuit ended with the arrest of two men suspected of a homicide earlier this month in Portsmouth. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to a pursuit that began in neighboring Camden County shortly after 4:30 on Saturday, December 17. A black truck reportedly had nearly struck a Camden County Sheriff's deputy as it was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspects inside the truck had allegedly just stolen items from the store.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway

Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV. Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death …. Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Officer-involved shooting’ in Portsmouth under investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating an “officer-involved shooting” on Thursday in the Port Norfolk area of the city. Police say it happened in the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, near Woodrow Street. The call came in at 10:34 a.m. Police haven’t said who...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing man found safe in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for 56-year-old Robert Keyser, last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of 37th Street. Keyser is about 5-foot-10, 280 pounds and was last seen wearing a black cap, grey jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes, police said, and has an intellectual disability and may be in need of medical attention.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Breakers Resort Inn sold

Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold. Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. 2 Coast Guard cutters returning to Portsmouth on …. The Forward and Escanaba,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach

No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WUb1E7. 8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy