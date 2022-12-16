To wear sleeves, or not to wear sleeves? That is the question for many Bears players as they prepare to play in bitter cold conditions when the Bills travel to Soldier Field on Christmas Eve. Players try lots of things to protect themselves from the elements, like using petroleum jelly on exposed skin to prevent frostbite or huddling near heaters on the sidelines. For the record, most players said they plan on skipping out on the sleeves, too.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO