NBC Sports Chicago

How winter storm weather could affect Bears-Bills game

To wear sleeves, or not to wear sleeves? That is the question for many Bears players as they prepare to play in bitter cold conditions when the Bills travel to Soldier Field on Christmas Eve. Players try lots of things to protect themselves from the elements, like using petroleum jelly on exposed skin to prevent frostbite or huddling near heaters on the sidelines. For the record, most players said they plan on skipping out on the sleeves, too.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears release lengthy injury report ahead of Bills game

The Bears could once again be seriously short handed on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve this Saturday. Following Thursday’s practice, the last practice this week before the game, the team ruled out wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and listed wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins as doubtful to play.
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl

Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Justin Fields can be 'pretty special'

New Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is nothing short of excited getting the chance to play for Chicago. After officially signing a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Swanson and his family walked onto Wrigley Field, soaking up the historic ballpark and what it means to be a professional athlete in Chicago.
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is the best NFL running back in history?

Before the NFL became a passing league, football was ruled by premier running backs. Jim Brown shined in the early years of the NFL before handing the torch off to stars like Gale Sayers and the late Franco Harris. Walter Payton and Barry Sanders took over soon after and set a path for the top-tier runners of the 21st century.
NBC Sports Chicago

Tired of late hits, Fields plans to 'be on refs' to get flags

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields is officiated differently than other quarterbacks in the NFL. The evidence is clear as day. The Bears' second-year quarterback constantly is hit late, either after a slide or while going out of bounds. There have been countless times this season where Fields has taken a shot after giving himself up only to find no laundry on the field.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Mock Draft: Will Anderson projects for Bears at No. 2

Bowl season is upon us and with it presents another opportunity for potential prospects to improve their draftability. Ironically, there will be players who withdraw from post-season bowl competition while hoping to improve their draft positioning. Avoiding injury and focusing on training for the NFL combine are among the top reasons why more prominent collegians decide to not play in post season games year after year.
NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Kelly helped Grandal amid disastrous, dark season

Amidst a dark, injury-ridden, powerless season for White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, he made a habit of falling into an abyss of frustration and emotion during the season. The veteran catcher strained his hamstring running to first in early June, injured his knee from a collision at home plate in August and pushed off surgery on his back to stay on the field.
NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

