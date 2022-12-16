Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Additional Social Security payment coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Religious Leaders Condemn Predatory Holiday LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
Related
How winter storm weather could affect Bears-Bills game
To wear sleeves, or not to wear sleeves? That is the question for many Bears players as they prepare to play in bitter cold conditions when the Bills travel to Soldier Field on Christmas Eve. Players try lots of things to protect themselves from the elements, like using petroleum jelly on exposed skin to prevent frostbite or huddling near heaters on the sidelines. For the record, most players said they plan on skipping out on the sleeves, too.
How Bears plan to patch up OL if Whitehair, Jenkins can't play
Different offensive line combinations are nothing new for head coach Matt Eberlfus, offensive line coach Chris Morgan and the Bears. Through 14 weeks, the Bears have used eight different combinations up front. That number likely will go up Saturday when the Bears host the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Both...
Fields Pro Bowl snub talk sign of how things have changed
Three months ago, the thought of Bears quarterback Justin Fields being one of the biggest 2023 Pro Bowl snubs might have seemed outlandish. A fairytale dreamt up by a fan base that has only had two Pro Bowl quarterbacks since 1967. Fields was dreadful in the Bears' Week 3 win...
Bears release lengthy injury report ahead of Bills game
The Bears could once again be seriously short handed on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve this Saturday. Following Thursday’s practice, the last practice this week before the game, the team ruled out wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and listed wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins as doubtful to play.
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
What Bears fans need to know before going to Soldier Field
The Bears have spent the week enumerating the ways in which Saturday’s harsh winter weather could affect their gameplan when the Bills travel to Chicago. On Thursday, the team announced fans braving the elements at Soldier Field will need to make some changes too. “Winter storms can bring unpredictable...
Miller's glowing praise of Fields shows where Bears' QB is headed
Von Miller has made a career out of making life hard for the NFL's best quarterbacks on Sunday. The veteran edge rusher played alongside Peyton Manning, has bested Tom Brady in multiple playoff games, and dismantled NFL MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers en route to Super Bowl 50 MVP honors.
Should Josh Blackwell be lone Bears Pro Bowl player?
Does the Pro Bowl need to better recognize some of the best special team players in the NFL? If that were the case, there’s a chance the Bears may have gotten a player to Las Vegas instead of being snubbed. Josh Blackwell, an undrafted free agent rookie, has earned...
Justin Fields is a 'tremendous athlete,' says new Cub Dansby Swanson
Bears quarterback Justin Fields may have gotten snubbed in this year's Pro Bowl, but he was easily one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL. His ability on the field even caught the attention of new Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. "A tremendous athlete," Swanson said on...
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Justin Fields can be 'pretty special'
New Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is nothing short of excited getting the chance to play for Chicago. After officially signing a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Swanson and his family walked onto Wrigley Field, soaking up the historic ballpark and what it means to be a professional athlete in Chicago.
NFL Week 16 picks ATS: Bengals beat Patriots, Jaguars defeat Jets
The NFL playoff races in both conferences are intensifying entering a pivotal Week 16. There are 10 teams (six in the AFC and three in the NFC) that trail a playoff spot by two games or fewer. This week's schedule is loaded with matchups between teams in a playoff spot...
Which quarterbacks make the top NFL free agents in 2023?
Is your favorite NFL team looking for a quarterback?. Well, there’s good news and bad news. What’s the good news? There are 37 quarterbacks entering free agency in 2023. The options are plentiful. The bad news? Only three of them have a history of improving the outlook of a franchise.
Bears place Jack Sanborn on IR, ending his season
Jack Sanborn’s impressive rookie season is done. The Bears placed Sanborn on IR on Tuesday due to an ankle injury, and with only three games left in the season there’s not enough time for him to return to the field. Sanborn’s emergence in the middle of the Bears...
Who is the best NFL running back in history?
Before the NFL became a passing league, football was ruled by premier running backs. Jim Brown shined in the early years of the NFL before handing the torch off to stars like Gale Sayers and the late Franco Harris. Walter Payton and Barry Sanders took over soon after and set a path for the top-tier runners of the 21st century.
Tired of late hits, Fields plans to 'be on refs' to get flags
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields is officiated differently than other quarterbacks in the NFL. The evidence is clear as day. The Bears' second-year quarterback constantly is hit late, either after a slide or while going out of bounds. There have been countless times this season where Fields has taken a shot after giving himself up only to find no laundry on the field.
Bears make extra preparations for bitter cold this week
The Bears are no strangers to playing in wild and wacky weather. In fact, they started the year in one of the craziest climates of the season when a deluge hit Soldier Field in the fourth quarter of the 49ers game. “It was a wrap from there,” Matt Eberflus said...
NFL Mock Draft: Will Anderson projects for Bears at No. 2
Bowl season is upon us and with it presents another opportunity for potential prospects to improve their draftability. Ironically, there will be players who withdraw from post-season bowl competition while hoping to improve their draft positioning. Avoiding injury and focusing on training for the NFL combine are among the top reasons why more prominent collegians decide to not play in post season games year after year.
Joe Kelly helped Grandal amid disastrous, dark season
Amidst a dark, injury-ridden, powerless season for White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, he made a habit of falling into an abyss of frustration and emotion during the season. The veteran catcher strained his hamstring running to first in early June, injured his knee from a collision at home plate in August and pushed off surgery on his back to stay on the field.
Penei Sewell analyzes viral video of Lions fan pass-blocking in parking lot
A viral moment emerged from the MetLife Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Ahead of the Detroit Lions-New York Jets game in East Rutherford, N.J., a pair of Lions fans participated in some football activities. But they weren't simply playing a game of catch that one would normally see at an NFL tailgate.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0