ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 1

Related
Collider

'The Santa Clauses': David Krumholtz Says Bernard's Return Will Explain How Scott Calvin Became Santa

Scott Calvin's (Tim Allen) original head elf is returning to help him once again. David Krumholtz is teasing Bernard's return in this week's episode of The Santa Clauses, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. In the original 1994 The Santa Clause film, Bernard was the one who explained to Scott what it meant for him to take on the mantle of Santa Claus. In 2002's The Santa Clause 2, Bernard, along with Curtis (Spencer Breslin), told Scott that in order for him to continue to be Santa, he had to find a wife.
Wide Open Country

The 30 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time

Christmas is just around the corner, and with the weather cooling down, it's the perfect time for lounging and binge-watching holiday movies. For many people, Christmastime is not complete without watching several Hallmark Christmas movies. The Hallmark Channel has become synonymous with feel-good, albeit sometimes cheesy, family flicks. When you want to curl up by the fire and have a good laugh or cry, there's nothing better than turning on a Hallmark classic film.
ARIZONA STATE
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch Hallmark Channel For Free Now That It’s Christmas Movie Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas movies. If you love holiday films as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see the cheesy Christmas movies everyone will be talking about this season. Hallmark Channel launched in 1992 as a television network targeted toward families with a mix of original movies and TV shows mostly in the romance genre, as well as other acquired lifestyle programs. As of 2015, Hallmark Channel...
EW.com

12 must-watch classic Christmas movies

There's nothing better than taking a break from all of the extensive holiday preparations this month and curling up with a classic movie focused on the season. But at this point, you may have already exhausted your annual viewings of Elf, A Christmas Story, and Love Actually. You may even venture all the way back to 1946 to see It's a Wonderful Life (again)—but what are some other films from the golden age of Hollywood that deserve to be added to your rotation this year?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Distractify

Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs

It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
Popculture

Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled

Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022

December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
The Independent

Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’

Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
Variety

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast in Recurring Roles

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is continuing to build out its cast for Season 2. The epic fantasy series has added eight new recurring cast members. They are: Oliver Alvin-Wilson (“Murder in Provence,” “The Bay”), Stuart Bowman (“Bodyguard,” “Slow West”), Gavi Singh Chera (“The Undeclared War,” “The Lazarus Project”), William Chubb (“Vampire Academy,” “The Sandman”), Kevin Eldon (“The Last Kingdom,” “Hugo”), Will Keen (“Ridley Road,” “The Pursuit of Love”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level,” “Hellraiser”), and Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”). As with past announcements, character details for the new additions to the cast are being kept...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
30K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy