Collider
'The Santa Clauses': David Krumholtz Says Bernard's Return Will Explain How Scott Calvin Became Santa
Scott Calvin's (Tim Allen) original head elf is returning to help him once again. David Krumholtz is teasing Bernard's return in this week's episode of The Santa Clauses, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. In the original 1994 The Santa Clause film, Bernard was the one who explained to Scott what it meant for him to take on the mantle of Santa Claus. In 2002's The Santa Clause 2, Bernard, along with Curtis (Spencer Breslin), told Scott that in order for him to continue to be Santa, he had to find a wife.
13 surprising things you might not know about 'Elf'
From deleted scenes to tight budgets, here are some behind-the-scenes secrets about the holiday classic starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Paul Simon Has Been Married to the Same Woman for 30 Years — Third Time's a Charm
One half of the eternally admired group Simon & Garfunkel is Paul Simon. He’s a music legend, responsible for iconic tunes like “Call Me Al,” “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover,” and “Mrs. Robinson,” to name a few. Article continues below advertisement. Behind...
The 30 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time
Christmas is just around the corner, and with the weather cooling down, it's the perfect time for lounging and binge-watching holiday movies. For many people, Christmastime is not complete without watching several Hallmark Christmas movies. The Hallmark Channel has become synonymous with feel-good, albeit sometimes cheesy, family flicks. When you want to curl up by the fire and have a good laugh or cry, there's nothing better than turning on a Hallmark classic film.
Here’s How to Watch Hallmark Channel For Free Now That It’s Christmas Movie Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas movies. If you love holiday films as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see the cheesy Christmas movies everyone will be talking about this season. Hallmark Channel launched in 1992 as a television network targeted toward families with a mix of original movies and TV shows mostly in the romance genre, as well as other acquired lifestyle programs. As of 2015, Hallmark Channel...
EW.com
12 must-watch classic Christmas movies
There's nothing better than taking a break from all of the extensive holiday preparations this month and curling up with a classic movie focused on the season. But at this point, you may have already exhausted your annual viewings of Elf, A Christmas Story, and Love Actually. You may even venture all the way back to 1946 to see It's a Wonderful Life (again)—but what are some other films from the golden age of Hollywood that deserve to be added to your rotation this year?
Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs
It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (Dec. 6-12)
The 7 biggest new movies to watch online this week includes George & Julia going streaming in Bali.
According to Art Garfunkel, It Seems Unlikely That Simon and Garfunkel Will Ever Reunite
As one-half of the duo Simon and Garfunkel, Art Garfunkel helped redefine what popular music is in America. Throughout a career spanning over six decades (including both his music with Paul Simon and his work as a solo artist), Art has nabbed eight Grammys, a People's Choice Award, multiple top ten hit songs, and the adoration of millions of fans worldwide.
Empire Of Light: Where You've Seen The Cast Before
Empire of Light has come to theaters with its cast of stars. Here is where you might have seen them before.
Christmas Came Early With Mariah Carey’s On-Stage Duet With Daughter Monroe
Fans of Mariah Carey — “lambs,” if you will — are marveling over the Christmas gift that the pop star delivered at her concert in Toronto, Ontario, on Dec. 9. During that show, Mariah brought daughter Monroe on stage for a duet of the Christmas song “Away in the Manger.”
Popculture
Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled
Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
Jonathan Bennett Says Hallmark’s ‘The Holiday Sitter’ Is His ‘Favorite Movie’ He’s Ever Done
Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa star in Hallmark's 'The Holiday Sitter,' the network's first holiday rom-com focused on an LGBTQ couple.
Singer-Songwriter Paul Simon Is Handsomely Wealthy — Just How Rich Is He?
Most folk-rock fans would agree that Paul Simon is one of the greatest contributions to the genre and popular music itself. Over the years, Paul has entertained fans as a half of the folk-rock duo, Simon & Garfunkel, with Art Garfunkel, and with his solo pursuits. Fans enjoyed songs from...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
‘Cheers’ Added a Disclaimer After Viewers at Home Complained
'Cheers' writer Ken Levine explained the origin of the show's opening disclaimer. Before they added it, viewers wrote NBC to complain about the show.
John Mayer Has Finally Revealed the True Meaning of "Your Body Is a Wonderland"
It goes without saying at this point that John Mayer has all of the trimmings of a generational talent. The singer has remained in the conversation and released chart-topping songs for roughly two decades, and in that time has amassed a following numbering in the millions internationally. Article continues below...
Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’
Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast in Recurring Roles
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is continuing to build out its cast for Season 2. The epic fantasy series has added eight new recurring cast members. They are: Oliver Alvin-Wilson (“Murder in Provence,” “The Bay”), Stuart Bowman (“Bodyguard,” “Slow West”), Gavi Singh Chera (“The Undeclared War,” “The Lazarus Project”), William Chubb (“Vampire Academy,” “The Sandman”), Kevin Eldon (“The Last Kingdom,” “Hugo”), Will Keen (“Ridley Road,” “The Pursuit of Love”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level,” “Hellraiser”), and Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”). As with past announcements, character details for the new additions to the cast are being kept...
