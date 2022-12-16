ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

10NEWS

Tampa could have the 2nd-coldest Christmas ever

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This time of year, the Tampa area can experience some major swings in temperatures as cold fronts reach further south into the winter months. Christmas Day is a perfect example! The record high in Tampa on Christmas was 86 degrees, set only a few years ago in 2016. The coldest low temperature on Christmas in Tampa was back in 1983 when the temperature fell all the way down to 20 degrees! That's a 66-degree range in record temperatures.
TAMPA, FL

