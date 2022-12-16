Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
NOLA.com
1 killed in Wednesday night shooting in Mid-City, New Orleans police say
A Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead in Mid-City is under investigation as a homicide, the New Orleans Police Department says. Officers responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues at about 8:01 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead about two hours later, police said.
Man wounded following shooting in Mid-City Wednesday night
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Mid City area
Two men, woman wanted accused of Gentilly armed robbery
According to the NOPD, the incident happened at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Drivers need to be aware of traffic restrictions for NOPD chief’s ‘final walk’
NEW ORLEANS — An important change comes to the New Orleans Police Department. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will celebrate his 'final walk' Thursday morning. He is retiring after serving as NOPD Superintendent since January 2019. He first joined the NOPD in 1998. Following Ferguson’s final walk, Michelle Woodfork will...
Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today
It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
fox8live.com
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
fox8live.com
Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Hammond Tuesday (Dec. 20) evening. Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Dollar located at 1355 Hwy. 190. Upon arrival, officers learned the first suspect entered the store wearing a purple or blue hoodie, black face mask, white shorts, and tennis shoes.
NOLA.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly Woods, New Orleans police said. Officers were called to the 4800 block of Chef at about 5:50 p.m. They said the driver stayed at the scene while they investigated. The Police Department did...
WDSU
NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
gentillymessenger.com
Woman found shot to death in Motel 6 on Old Gentilly Road
When a woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 20) in a room in the Motel 6 on Old Gentilly Road, the New Orleans Police Department classified the death as a suicide. She had sustained a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene. Later that day, as homicide...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for 2 persons of interest in double murder investigation
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred on Dec. 4, on the 2900 block of Danneel Street. According to the police, the two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30...
wgno.com
NOPD searching for picky porch pirate suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch — but not until he checked the contents of the box. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
NOPD: Woman goes to victim’s home threatening death, arrest warrant issued
According to the NOPD, 19-year-old, Cashmere Raines and another woman pulled up the victim's home in the 5800 block of Abbey Drive.
Two hospitalized after double shooting in N.O. East, NOPD
The two were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.
fox8live.com
Man shot in arm after confronting 4 suspects breaking into his vehicle, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who confronted four suspects breaking into his car is recovering in the hospital after an exchange of gunfire in New Orleans, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened just after midnight on Mon., Dec. 19 in the 1700 block of Saint Philip Street in the Treme neighborhood.
WWL-TV
Funeral held for Bay St. Louis officers slain in shootout
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — Wednesday hundreds gathered at the Bay St. Louis community center to honor Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe of the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Robin, 34, and Estorffe, 23, were killed during a shoot-out with a woman the week prior. They were...
Lakeview homeowner scares off potential burglar Sunday night
On Sunday (Dec.18), a break-in was called in for the 6800 block of General Haig at about 8:15 p.m.
WWL-TV
Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
Comments / 1