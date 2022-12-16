ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

1 killed in Wednesday night shooting in Mid-City, New Orleans police say

A Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead in Mid-City is under investigation as a homicide, the New Orleans Police Department says. Officers responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues at about 8:01 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead about two hours later, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today

It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Hammond Tuesday (Dec. 20) evening. Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Dollar located at 1355 Hwy. 190. Upon arrival, officers learned the first suspect entered the store wearing a purple or blue hoodie, black face mask, white shorts, and tennis shoes.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
gentillymessenger.com

Woman found shot to death in Motel 6 on Old Gentilly Road

When a woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 20) in a room in the Motel 6 on Old Gentilly Road, the New Orleans Police Department classified the death as a suicide. She had sustained a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene. Later that day, as homicide...
wgno.com

NOPD searching for picky porch pirate suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch — but not until he checked the contents of the box. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Funeral held for Bay St. Louis officers slain in shootout

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — Wednesday hundreds gathered at the Bay St. Louis community center to honor Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe of the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Robin, 34, and Estorffe, 23, were killed during a shoot-out with a woman the week prior. They were...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WWL-TV

Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

