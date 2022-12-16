ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD

The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket

One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?

The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
DALLAS, PA
FOX Sports

Why Jared Goff was an NFC Pro Bowl snub | THE HERD

The Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford swap was eye-grabbing after both QBs spent their entire careers with their teams. The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56, but are having the worse hangover season in history. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are emerging as a playoff contender. Goff has 3,604 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and a 97.2 passer rating this season. Colin Cowherd explains why not only was Goff a Pro Bowl snub but how he is more similar to Stafford than fans think.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers

Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

From USFL to the Pro Bowl: Dallas Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin honored by NFL

KaVontae Turpin has had a fascinating journey through professional football. Now, the former USFL MVP can add another title to his résumé — NFL Pro Bowler. The dangerous kick/punt returner was among seven Dallas Cowboys named to the NFC's Pro Bowl squad when rosters were announced on Wednesday. He is the first player in Cowboys history to be named to the Pro Bowl as a returner.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

How undrafted Saints WR Rashid Shaheed became a rookie revelation

The acceleration of Rashid Shaheed's NFL career in the past two months is no surprise to anyone who watched him play at Weber State for five years. The same player who returned seven kickoffs for touchdowns in college — matching the most in NCAA history — has found open field in the NFL and is showing off his speed again.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Giants-Vikings

The New York Giants square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Giants defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 15, while the Vikings staged an epic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Giants-Vikings game, from the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Remembering Franco: Reaction to the death of Franco Harris

Some of the reaction following the death of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris:. It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the ity of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. — Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Eagles HC on Jalen Hurts status vs. Cowboys: 'There's a chance he can play' | UNDISPUTED

Jalen Hurts has a sprained throwing shoulder but the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t counting him out on Christmas Eve against the Dallas Cowboys. Yesterday Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Hurts both talked to reporters. Sirianni was quoted saying “There’s a chance he [Jalen Hurts] can play.” Jalen Hurts has also acknowledged he has been throwing the football despite his shoulder injury. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless says his Cowboys are now "underrated and underestimated" after losing to Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a heart-breaking loss in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to a Dak Prescott pick-six in overtime. However, they will look to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and Skip Bayless is not losing hope in his team. Watch as he explains why America's Team is now 'underrated and underestimated' after the Jags loss.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Was Tua Tagovailoa snubbed from AFC Pro Bowl roster? | THE HERD

The NFL released their Pro Bowl rosters and Tua Tagovailoa missed it despite leading the fan vote. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow were the AFC's QBs. Colin shares what this means: fans love him, but competitors do not (as a top 5 QB).
FOX Sports

Jets loss came down to Robert Saleh's bad clock management | THE CARTON SHOW

After a supposedly sleepless night, Robert Saleh, coach of the New York Jets, re-examined his role in his team's loss on Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions, and admits he overthought the timeout situation. Saleh said as much during a presser on Monday, and Craig Carton shares his thoughts on the coach's comments with James Jones and Nick Mangold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Fame running back, dies at 72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored The Immaculate Reception, considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72. Harris’ son, Dok, told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. No cause of death was given....
