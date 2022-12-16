Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Super Bowl Champion Running Back DiesOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduledNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
FOX Sports
Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD
The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
FOX Sports
Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket
One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?
The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Packers-Dolphins
It’s still a couple of days out, but no game on the NFL Week 16 odds board is getting as much attention as the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys. And not just because it’s America’s Game of the Week on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with a 4:25 p.m. ET Christmas Eve kickoff.
FOX Sports
Why Jared Goff was an NFC Pro Bowl snub | THE HERD
The Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford swap was eye-grabbing after both QBs spent their entire careers with their teams. The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56, but are having the worse hangover season in history. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are emerging as a playoff contender. Goff has 3,604 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and a 97.2 passer rating this season. Colin Cowherd explains why not only was Goff a Pro Bowl snub but how he is more similar to Stafford than fans think.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers
Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
FOX Sports
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How bad weather impacts betting lines; Bills-Bears total dropping
Booking NFL games gets even trickier once the calendar flips to December due to the weather component. This week, in particular, will be miserable across a huge chunk of the country, impacting a handful of NFL games. Per FOX Sports Research, seven games currently stand out due to frigid cold...
FOX Sports
From USFL to the Pro Bowl: Dallas Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin honored by NFL
KaVontae Turpin has had a fascinating journey through professional football. Now, the former USFL MVP can add another title to his résumé — NFL Pro Bowler. The dangerous kick/punt returner was among seven Dallas Cowboys named to the NFC's Pro Bowl squad when rosters were announced on Wednesday. He is the first player in Cowboys history to be named to the Pro Bowl as a returner.
FOX Sports
Robert Saleh defends Zach Wilson despite struggles and benching him | THE HERD
Zach Wilson will start again for the New York Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars after ruling out Mike White with a rib injury. However, despite his struggles, Head Coach Robert Saleh preached patience for the young QB. Colin Cowherd calls for Saleh to not blame shift away from Wilson.
FOX Sports
How undrafted Saints WR Rashid Shaheed became a rookie revelation
The acceleration of Rashid Shaheed's NFL career in the past two months is no surprise to anyone who watched him play at Weber State for five years. The same player who returned seven kickoffs for touchdowns in college — matching the most in NCAA history — has found open field in the NFL and is showing off his speed again.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers have 'a lot still to play for' — including playoffs?
Heading into Monday night, FiveThirtyEight had the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances at 6%. The Packers' odds would have plummeted to 0.6% had they lost to the lowly Los Angeles Rams at frigid Lambeau Field. After winning 24-12, the probability shot up to … 8%. So, we're telling you...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Giants-Vikings
The New York Giants square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Giants defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 15, while the Vikings staged an epic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Giants-Vikings game, from the...
FOX Sports
Remembering Franco: Reaction to the death of Franco Harris
Some of the reaction following the death of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris:. It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the ity of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. — Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II.
FOX Sports
Eagles HC on Jalen Hurts status vs. Cowboys: 'There's a chance he can play' | UNDISPUTED
Jalen Hurts has a sprained throwing shoulder but the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t counting him out on Christmas Eve against the Dallas Cowboys. Yesterday Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Hurts both talked to reporters. Sirianni was quoted saying “There’s a chance he [Jalen Hurts] can play.” Jalen Hurts has also acknowledged he has been throwing the football despite his shoulder injury. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
FOX Sports
Skip Bayless says his Cowboys are now "underrated and underestimated" after losing to Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a heart-breaking loss in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to a Dak Prescott pick-six in overtime. However, they will look to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and Skip Bayless is not losing hope in his team. Watch as he explains why America's Team is now 'underrated and underestimated' after the Jags loss.
FOX Sports
Was Tua Tagovailoa snubbed from AFC Pro Bowl roster? | THE HERD
The NFL released their Pro Bowl rosters and Tua Tagovailoa missed it despite leading the fan vote. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow were the AFC's QBs. Colin shares what this means: fans love him, but competitors do not (as a top 5 QB).
FOX Sports
"The Cowboys have to beat the Eagles" — Skip Bayless previews Cowboys-Eagles | The Skip Bayless Show
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. Skip Bayless discusses the importance of his Cowboys beating Philly as the playoffs approach, along with whether he will be singing 'Joy to the World' or 'Blue Christmas' after the game.
FOX Sports
Jets loss came down to Robert Saleh's bad clock management | THE CARTON SHOW
After a supposedly sleepless night, Robert Saleh, coach of the New York Jets, re-examined his role in his team's loss on Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions, and admits he overthought the timeout situation. Saleh said as much during a presser on Monday, and Craig Carton shares his thoughts on the coach's comments with James Jones and Nick Mangold.
FOX Sports
Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Fame running back, dies at 72
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored The Immaculate Reception, considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72. Harris’ son, Dok, told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. No cause of death was given....
