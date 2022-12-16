ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX Sports

Ja Morant says Celtics are Grizzlies biggest threat but he's 'fine in the West' | UNDISPUTED

The Memphis Grizzlies are tied with the Denver Nuggets atop the Western Conference but Ja Morant has his focus on who he could meet in the NBA Finals. When asked which teams he is keeping tabs that concern him, he said only the Boston Celtics. When asked if there was any team in the West he said quote, “no I’m fine in the West.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Ja Morant’s comments.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Giannis, Luka & LeBron headline Nick's latest NBA Pyramid | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes help Nick reveal his latest edition of NBA pyramid, where Nick ranks the top 55 players in the NBA. Featured on this week's list is Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and more.
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Brooklyn after 45-point game

Milwaukee Bucks (22-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Bucks' 114-106 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets have gone 15-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has...
MILWAUKEE, WI

