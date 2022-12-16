The Memphis Grizzlies are tied with the Denver Nuggets atop the Western Conference but Ja Morant has his focus on who he could meet in the NBA Finals. When asked which teams he is keeping tabs that concern him, he said only the Boston Celtics. When asked if there was any team in the West he said quote, “no I’m fine in the West.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Ja Morant’s comments.

